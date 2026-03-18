Isofol Medical AB: Isofol secures license rights for arfolitixorin in autism

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 18, 2026 - Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) today announces that the company has expanded its global exclusive license agreement for arfolitixorin to also include development and commercialization within autism spectrum disorder, opening for a potential broadening of the use of the drug candidate beyond the immediate focus on cancer.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

It has recently been recognized that folate medications may have a positive effect on a subgroup of children and adults with autism who have cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), a condition featuring low folate levels in the cerebrospinal fluid. Treatment with folate may potentially improve language and social skills in these patients.

Isofol has now, by expanding its licensed field of use for arfolitixorin, secured its commercial interest in this indication and also submitted a patent application in CFD. Isofol is currently conducting an exploratory pre-clinical study to evaluate opportunities within this therapeutic area.

"Research on the role of folates in the treatment of autism is promising but still at an early stage. Following the FDA's approval of leucovorin for a subset of CFD patients earlier in March, the interest in the use of folates in this area has increased. We are monitoring developments closely and are continuously assessing and securing potential commercial opportunities for arfolitixorin also in this field. However, our immediate focus remains on developing the drug candidate for the treatment of colorectal cancer," says Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO of Isofol.

Isofol is developing arfolitixorin - a next-generation folate-based drug candidate designed to enhance the efficacy of established cancer treatments. Based on extensive clinical research, arfolitixorin is now being tested in a phase Ib/II clinical study with an optimized dose regimen. The drug candidate has the potential to fill a known treatment gap in cancer care.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 12 56

This information is information that Isofol Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:50 CET on March 18, 2026.

About Isofol

Isofol Medical AB (publ) works to improve the quality of life and prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is high. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosage regimen expected to optimize the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com