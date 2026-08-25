

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index remained stable in June, slightly higher than seen in the flash estimate, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, came in at 116.5 in June, the same as in May, which was revised up from 116.4. The flash score for June was also 116.4.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to an 85-month high of 118.5 in June from 117.9 a month ago. In the preliminary report, the reading was 118.2.



The lagging index stood at 112.8 in June, up from 111.3 in the previous month.



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