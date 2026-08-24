Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.: Oruka Therapeutics Appoints Todd Edwards as Chief Commercial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oruka") (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis (PsO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), today announced the appointment of Todd Edwards as Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 24, 2026.

Mr. Edwards brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across immunology and dermatology, spanning both biologics and topical therapies. He joins Oruka from Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and led a transformation of the ZORYVE® franchise - rebuilding the PsO commercial organization, launching new indications in atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis, and delivering consistent revenue growth.

"Todd is an exceptional commercial leader whose deep experience building and launching immunology and dermatology franchises makes him an ideal fit as we advance ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 toward commercialization," said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. "Todd's appointment reflects our commitment to building a world-class organization prepared to deliver differentiated medicines to patients with chronic skin diseases."

Prior to Arcutis, Mr. Edwards served as Group Vice President, Business Head, Immunology at Incyte Corporation, where he built a new dermatology business unit and launched two first-in-class dermatology therapies. Earlier, he held roles of increasing scope at UCB S.A. as Senior Vice President, leading U.S. Immunology and, subsequently, Global Immunology Operations and Strategy. At UCB he meaningfully scaled U.S. immunology net sales across dermatology, rheumatology, and gastroenterology and led global portfolio strategy across the company's biologics franchises in psoriatic and related inflammatory diseases. Earlier in his career, Mr. Edwards held senior roles at AbbVie and TAP Pharmaceuticals. He is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Edwards received a B.S. from East Tennessee State University and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"I'm thrilled to join Oruka at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Edwards. "Oruka's portfolio of potentially best-in-class biologics has the opportunity to redefine what patients with psoriatic disease and other chronic skin diseases can expect from treatment. I look forward to helping build the commercial foundation to bring these differentiated medicines to patients."

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Oruka's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, the potential benefits, efficacy, safety, durability of response, dosing profile and therapeutic potential of ORKA-001 and ORKA-002; and Oruka's plans and ability to build, scale and execute its commercial organization and capabilities and ultimately bring its product candidates to patients. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oruka will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Oruka's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Oruka's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Oruka's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and in Oruka's SEC filings. Oruka does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Alan Lada

(650)-606-7911

alan.lada@orukatx.com