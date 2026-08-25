Halmont Properties Corporation Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) ("Halmont" or the "Company") announced today that net income to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $9.5 million, as compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2025.

(CAD$ millions, except per share amount) Six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenue $18.58

$16.74

Net income - total 9.54 9.17 Comprehensive income - for common shareholders 9.90 8.86 Net income per common share - basic 4.67 - 4.53 -

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $9.5 million, compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2025.

During the first half of 2026, Halmont continued to benefit from the stable performance of its diversified portfolio of institutional real estate, forest property investments and financial assets. Income from forest property investments increased, reflecting additional capital deployed during 2025 and early 2026, including Halmont's increased investment in Macer Forest Holdings Inc., which expanded the Company's indirect ownership interest in Acadian Timber Corp. to approximately 19.3%.

Halmont's commercial real estate portfolio continued to generate stable income, supported by long-term lease arrangements with high-quality institutional tenants and strategic partners. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into high-quality real assets and financial investments that complement its long-term investment strategy.

As at June 30, 2026, the fully diluted book value of Halmont's common shares was approximately $1.02 per share, compared to $0.95 per share at June 30, 2025.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information:

Heather M. Fitzpatrick, President & CEO

E: admin@halmontproperities.com