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WKN: A3EQU5 | ISIN: CA40637F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: MD0
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:21
0,484 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 03:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halmont Properties Corporation First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) ("Halmont" or the "Company") announced today that net income to shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $4.8 million as compared to net income of $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

(CAD$ millions, except per share amount)Three months ended
March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Revenue$8.93 $8.54
Net income - total 4.81 4.96
Comprehensive income - for common shareholders 4.46 4.68
Net income per common share - basic 2.68- 2.78-

During the quarter, the Company continued to strengthen its asset base through additional investments in institutional real estate, forest properties, and secured financing opportunities. On March 31, 2026, Halmont completed an additional $15 million investment in Macer Forest Holdings Inc., increasing its indirect equity ownership interest in Acadian Timber Corp. to approximately 19.3%. Income from forest property investments increased approximately 30% compared to the prior year period.

As at March 31, 2026, the fully diluted book value of Halmont's common shares increased to approximately $1.00 per share, compared to $0.93 per share at March 31, 2025.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information:
Heather M. Fitzpatrick, President & CEO
E: admin@halmontproperities.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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