GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

- Total revenues decreased by 18.7% year over year to RMB235.1 million (US$34.7 million)[1].
- Income from operations was RMB48.2 million (US$7.1 million)[1] compared to RMB49.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.
- Net income was RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million)[1] compared to RMB160.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.
- Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased 4.4% year over year to RMB47.2 million (US$7.0 million)[1]
SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.
Second Quarter of 2026 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,615 hotels with 330,029 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2026.
- The Company opened 18 hotels in the second quarter of 2026 and had a pipeline of 1,278 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30, 2026.
- The average daily room rate was RMB157, a decrease of 5.3% from RMB166 in the second quarter of 2025.
- The occupancy rate was 65.2%, decreased from 67.9% in the second quarter of 2025.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB103, a 9.1% year-over-year decrease.
Restaurants
- A total of 198 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2026.
- The AC (average check) was RMB36, a 15.5% year-over-year decrease.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 81, decreased from 85 in the second quarter of 2025.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB2,893, a decrease of 20.3% from RMB3,629 in the second quarter of 2025.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of 6.7851 on June 30, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20260706/. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate or at any other rate.
Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
105,970,283
28,389,854
(207,413)
134,152,724
Franchised-and-managed revenues
137,496,914
1,421,688
-
138,918,602
Wholesales and others
561,244
16,076,011
(443,807)
16,193,448
Total revenues
244,028,441
45,887,553
(651,220)
289,264,774
Quarter Ended
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
77,613,926
18,246,301
-
95,860,227
14,128,049
Franchised-and-managed revenues
126,253,871
505,479
-
126,759,350
18,682,016
Wholesales and others
717,195
11,771,620
-
12,488,815
1,840,624
Total revenues
204,584,992
30,523,400
-
235,108,392
34,650,689
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
194,165,718
59,058,453
(207,413)
253,016,758
Franchised-and-managed revenues
261,353,522
3,176,474
-
264,529,996
Wholesales and others
1,478,298
35,511,759
(443,807)
36,546,250
Total revenues
456,997,538
97,746,686
(651,220)
554,093,004
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
152,151,688
38,268,277
-
190,419,965
28,064,430
Franchised-and-managed revenues
239,620,481
2,438,634
-
242,059,115
35,675,099
Wholesales and others
1,508,083
28,897,131
(39,176)
30,366,038
4,475,400
Total revenues
393,280,252
69,604,042
(39,176)
462,845,118
68,214,929
Total revenues were RMB235.1 million (US$34.7 million)[1], an 18.7% year-over-year decrease.
Hotel revenues were RMB204.6 million (US$30.2 million)[1], a 16.2% year-over-year decrease due to a 9.1% year-over-year decrease in RevPAR and a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the second quarter of 2025 due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.
Restaurant revenues were RMB30.5 million (US$4.5 million)[1], a 33.5% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a 20.3% decrease in ADS and a net closure of 2 L&O stores since the second quarter of 2025 due to strategic reviews, offset by revenues from new F&M store openings.
Total revenues for the first six months of 2026 were RMB462.8 million (US$68.2 million)[1], a 16.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB95.9 million (US$14.1 million)[1], a 28.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB77.6 million (US$11.4 million)[1], a 26.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 15.3% year-over-year decrease in the second quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the second quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease revenues resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB18.2 million (US$2.7 million)[1], a 35.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a net closure of 2 L&O stores and the year-over-year decrease of 15.1% in L&O store's ADS.
Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first six months of 2026 were RMB190.4 million (US$28.1 million)[1], a 24.7% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB126.8 million (US$18.7 million)[1], an 8.8% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB126.3 million (US$18.6 million)[1], an 8.2% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to an 8.8% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR, an exemption of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB3.0 million in membership revenues. For comparability, the year-over-year change is presented on a basis that applies the same fee-exemption treatment to the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease in membership revenues was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically under-performed.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB0.5 million (US$74,498.4)[1], a 64.4% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a decrease of 12.8% in the ADS of F&M stores and an exemption of management fees.
Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first six months of 2026 were RMB242.1 million (US$35.7 million)[1], an 8.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million)[1], a 22.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.
Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first six months of 2026 were RMB30.4 million (US$4.5 million)[1], a 16.9% year-over-year decrease.
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
144,150,447
39,588,702
(651,220)
183,087,929
Selling and marketing expenses
8,424,702
2,062,702
-
10,487,404
General and administrative expenses
38,032,276
5,186,679
-
43,218,955
Other operating expenses
4,241,044
221,149
-
4,462,193
Other general expenses
5,805,656
-
-
5,805,656
Total operating costs and expenses
200,654,125
47,059,232
(651,220)
247,062,137
Quarter Ended
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
120,581,608
25,958,440
-
146,540,048
21,597,331
Selling and marketing expenses
8,896,407
1,308,420
-
10,204,827
1,504,005
General and administrative expenses
25,084,172
3,026,966
-
28,111,138
4,143,069
Other operating expenses
182,467
9,112
-
191,579
28,235
Other general expenses
4,607,450
-
-
4,607,450
679,054
Total operating costs and expenses
159,352,104
30,302,938
-
189,655,042
27,951,694
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
286,868,622
84,128,367
(651,220)
370,345,769
Selling and marketing expenses
22,964,944
4,564,490
-
27,529,434
General and administrative expenses
79,683,638
10,475,363
-
90,159,001
Other operating expenses
4,290,239
442,297
-
4,732,536
Other general expenses
11,611,311
-
-
11,611,311
Total operating costs and expenses
405,418,755
99,610,517
(651,220)
504,378,052
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
245,589,032
59,783,354
(39,176)
305,333,210
45,000,547
Selling and marketing expenses
18,109,839
3,511,634
-
21,621,473
3,186,611
General and administrative expenses
49,169,114
5,954,747
-
55,123,861
8,124,252
Other operating expenses
3,354,535
42,437
-
3,396,972
500,652
Other general expenses
9,718,569
-
-
9,718,569
1,432,340
Total operating costs and expenses
325,941,089
69,292,172
(39,176)
395,194,085
58,244,402
Operating costs were RMB 146.5 million (US$21.6 million)[1], a 20.0% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB120.6 million (US$17.8 million)[1], a 16.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower staff related costs, lower depreciation and amortization, and lower rental costs caused by the net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the second quarter of 2025.
Operating costs of the restaurant business in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB26.0 million (US$3.8 million)[1], a 34.4% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.
For the first six months of 2026, operating costs were RMB305.3 million (US$45.0 million)[1], a 17.6% decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB10.2 million (US$1.5 million)[1], a 2.7% year-over-year decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB8.9 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 5.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher advertising and commission expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million)[1], a 36.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.
For the first six months of 2026, selling and marketing expenses were RMB21.6 million (US$3.2 million)[1], a 21.5% decrease.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB28.1 million (US$4.1 million)[1], a 35.0% year-over-year decrease.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB25.1 million (US$3.7 million)[1], a 34.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses, lower credit losses for accounts receivable and lower consulting fees.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 41.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses and lower credit losses for accounts receivable.
General and administrative expenses for the first six months of 2026 were RMB55.1 million (US$8.1 million)[1], a 38.9% year-over-year decrease.
Other operating expenses were RMB0.2 million (US$28,235.0)[1].
Other operating expenses for the first six months of 2026 were RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million)[1], decreased from RMB4.7 million one year ago.
Other general expenses were RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million)[1], mainly attributable to provisions for franchisee loans.
Other general expenses for the first six months of 2026 were RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million)[1], a decrease from RMB11.6 million one year ago.
Gross profit was RMB88.6 million (US$13.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 16.6%. Gross margin was 37.7%, compared to 36.7% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB84.0 million (US$12.4 million)[1], a 15.9% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a 27.5% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB48.2 million (US$7.1 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB49.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, with a margin of 20.5%. The stable profitability was mainly attributable to lower operating costs and expenses, despite the decline in revenue.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB46.7 million (US$6.9 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB50.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, with a margin of 22.8%.
Income from operations of the restaurant business in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, with a margin of 5.2%.
Income from operations for the first six months of 2026 was RMB76.9 million (US$11.3 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB60.5 million in 2025, with a margin of 16.6%.
Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB160.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, and net margin was 9.0%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB19.7 million (US$2.9 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB161.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, and net margin was 9.7%. Hotel net income in the second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the one-time divestment of our ownership in Argyle and fair value fluctuation in securities. Besides, hotel net income was also impacted by foreign exchange losses, bad debt expenses driven by accounts receivables, and withholding tax due to dividends distributions.
Net income of the restaurant business in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, and net margin was 4.9%.
Net income for the first six months of 2026 was RMB35.3 million (US$5.2 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB167.8 million in 2025, and net margin was 7.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB68.9 million (US$10.2 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 12.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[ 2] as a percentage of total revenues, was 29.3%, compared to 27.1% a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] for the first six months of 2026 was RMB122.1 million (US$18.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB47.2 million (US$7.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 20.1%, compared to 15.6% one year ago.
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] for the first six months of 2026 was RMB71.1 million (US$10.5 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 16.2%.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4 ] (basic and diluted) were RMB0.21 (US$0.03)[1], decreased from RMB1.59 one year ago.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4 ] (basic and diluted) for the first six months of 2026 were RMB0.36 (US$0.05)[1], decreased from RMB 1.68 one year ago.
Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.47 (US$0.07)[1], increased from RMB0.45 a year ago.
Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.70 (US$0.10)[1] for the first six months of 2026, an increase from RMB0.60 a year ago.
Cash Flow. Operating cash inflow in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB23.3 million (US$3.4 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. The amount decreased by RMB23.3 million compared with the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to a net decline of approximately RMB31.0 million in accounts payable to franchisees. Investing cash outflow was RMB25.0 million (US$3.7 million)[1], which was primarily due to purchase of equipment for newly opened L&O hotels and loans for the renovation of newly opened resort hotels from strategic reviews. Financing cash outflow was RMB0.2 million (US$29,476.0)[1], mainly due to repayment of bank borrowings.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB2,000.3 million (US$294.8 million)[1], compared to RMB2,010.2 million as of March 31, 2026. The decrease was mainly due to investment on purchase of equipment for newly opened L&O hotels and loans for the renovation of newly opened resort hotels from strategic reviews, partially offset by cash from operating activities.
Guidance
Based on our performance in the first half year, we maintain our previous revenue guidance for the hotel business, that we expect revenue to decrease by 10% to 15% year over year for the year of 2026. The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Recent Development
In 2025, we entered into an agreement to acquire a hotel property located opposite the Twin Towers in Malaysia for strategic purposes. This property was handed over in July 2026 and will serve as our flagship asset to scale our hotel network across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian market.
In 2025, we entered into a letter of intent to acquire a landmark property along the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District, Shanghai, and subsequently won the bid for the property through a competitive bidding process. The property is planned to be developed into the Company's signature flagship hotel in Shanghai, anchoring our mid-to- up-scale strategy at one of the city's prime riverfront locations. Beyond hotel operations, the property will feature a curated regional lifestyle center with food-and-beverage and other amenities designed to complement the hotel, enhance the guest experience and generate additional recurring revenue streams, while one floor will house the Company's corporate offices. The remaining closing procedures are expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Share Repurchase Program
The Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to US$5 million of its Class A ordinary shares over a two-year period, effective from the date of approval. Repurchases may be conducted through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or other legally permitted methods, at the Company's discretion, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and regulations, and the trading price of the Company's ADSs. The program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time at the Board's discretion without prior notice.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of June 30, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,615 hotels and 198 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2025, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
June 30
June 30
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,652,179,474
1,689,632,928
249,021,080
Restricted cash
7,389,650
6,209,434
915,157
Short-term investments
-
285,570,000
42,087,810
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
81,335,494
67,987,065
10,020,053
Amounts due from related parties
18,843,062
18,889,143
2,783,915
Inventories
4,922,160
5,140,534
757,621
Other current assets
92,557,400
100,329,837
14,786,788
Loans receivable, net
38,798,333
44,431,478
6,548,390
Total current assets
1,896,025,573
2,218,190,419
326,920,814
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
110,000,000
110,000,000
16,211,994
Restricted cash
18,869,900
18,870,700
2,781,197
Long-term time deposits
285,570,000
-
-
Loans receivable, net
12,034,825
12,880,353
1,898,329
Property and equipment, net
559,918,957
531,254,248
78,297,188
Intangible assets, net
56,403,818
54,609,365
8,048,424
Goodwill
25,721,262
25,650,746
3,780,452
Long-term investments
156,929,090
154,751,060
22,807,484
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,130,088,595
1,110,322,494
163,641,287
Other assets
297,560,050
325,549,861
47,980,112
Deferred tax assets
237,098,634
233,667,462
34,438,323
TOTAL ASSETS
4,786,220,704
4,795,746,708
706,805,604
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Long-term bank loans, current portion
56,800,000
256,000,000
37,729,731
Accounts payable
44,687,183
44,670,517
6,583,620
Advance from customers
21,946,599
20,056,437
2,955,953
Amounts due to related parties
17,518,102
16,190,050
2,386,118
Salary and welfare payable
73,657,641
75,502,874
11,127,747
Deferred revenue
169,139,889
166,024,779
24,469,025
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
539,836,968
523,274,741
77,121,154
Income tax payable
72,129,824
36,878,708
5,435,249
Operating lease liabilities, current
184,665,265
163,899,705
24,155,827
Total current liabilities
1,180,381,471
1,302,497,811
191,964,424
Long-term bank loans
199,400,000
45,597,470
6,720,236
Deferred revenue
134,414,010
115,474,940
17,018,900
Other long-term liabilities
117,513,512
110,137,975
16,232,329
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,032,472,822
1,047,898,560
154,441,137
Deferred tax liabilities
55,941,338
50,682,606
7,469,692
Unrecognized tax benefits
457,930,743
468,007,303
68,975,741
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,178,053,896
3,140,296,665
462,822,459
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
32,805,275
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,027,636
Treasury Stock
(48,054,863)
(48,054,863)
(7,082,410)
Additional paid-in capital
1,566,949,877
1,566,949,877
230,939,835
Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)
(291,545,545)
(255,247,242)
(37,618,789)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,093,099
23,087,047
3,402,610
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.shareholders'
1,576,563,848
1,624,856,099
239,474,157
Non-controlling interests
31,602,960
30,593,944
4,508,988
Total shareholders' equity
1,608,166,808
1,655,450,043
243,983,145
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,786,220,704
4,795,746,708
706,805,604
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
134,152,724
95,860,227
14,128,049
253,016,758
190,419,964
28,064,430
Franchised-and-managed revenues
138,918,602
126,759,349
18,682,016
264,529,997
242,059,115
35,675,099
Wholesales and others
16,193,449
12,488,815
1,840,624
36,546,250
30,366,038
4,475,400
Total revenues
289,264,774
235,108,391
34,650,689
554,093,005
462,845,118
68,214,929
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(183,087,930)
(146,540,048)
(21,597,331)
(370,345,769)
(305,333,210)
(45,000,547)
Selling and marketing expenses
(10,487,404)
(10,204,827)
(1,504,005)
(27,529,434)
(21,621,473)
(3,186,611)
General and administrative expenses
(43,218,955)
(28,111,138)
(4,143,069)
(90,159,001)
(55,123,861)
(8,124,252)
Other operating expenses
(4,462,193)
(191,579)
(28,235)
(4,732,536)
(3,396,972)
(500,652)
Other general expenses
(5,805,656)
(4,607,450)
(679,054)
(11,611,311)
(9,718,569)
(1,432,339)
Total operating costs and expenses
(247,062,137)
(189,655,042)
(27,951,694)
(504,378,052)
(395,194,085)
(58,244,401)
Other operating income
6,961,716
2,787,310
410,799
10,762,348
9,259,293
1,364,651
Income from operations
49,164,353
48,240,659
7,109,794
60,477,301
76,910,325
11,335,179
Interest income and other, net
7,941,224
8,260,486
1,217,445
18,563,426
17,093,664
2,519,294
Interest expense
(1,940,043)
(1,818,422)
(268,002)
(3,817,915)
(3,678,202)
(542,100)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity
24,800,795
-
-
24,800,795
-
-
Other income, net
105,686,128
(22,673,585)
(3,341,673)
97,329,451
(33,327,474)
(4,911,861)
Income before income taxes
185,652,457
32,009,138
4,717,564
197,353,058
56,998,313
8,400,512
Income tax expense
(25,969,005)
(9,829,293)
(1,448,659)
(30,183,730)
(19,530,999)
(2,878,513)
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
159,683,452
22,179,845
3,268,905
167,169,328
37,467,314
5,521,999
Share of income/(loss) in equity investees, net of tax
301,937
(921,953)
(135,879)
603,873
(2,178,030)
(321,002)
Net income (loss)
159,985,388
21,257,892
3,133,026
167,773,201
35,289,284
5,200,997
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
1,650,876
(464,173)
(68,411)
2,695,208
1,009,019
148,711
Net income attributable to ordinary
161,636,264
20,793,719
3,064,615
170,468,409
36,298,303
5,349,708
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.59
0.21
0.03
1.68
0.36
0.05
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.59
0.21
0.03
1.68
0.36
0.05
Net earnings per ADS[4]
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.59
0.21
0.03
1.68
0.36
0.05
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.59
0.21
0.03
1.68
0.36
0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
66,636,925
66,134,416
66,134,416
66,636,925
66,134,416
66,134,416
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
4,831,702
8,024,096
1,182,605
9,663,403
11,993,948
1,767,689
Comprehensive income, net of tax
164,817,090
29,281,988
4,315,631
177,436,604
47,283,232
6,968,686
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
1,650,876
(464,173)
(68,411)
2,695,208
1,009,019
148,711
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
166,467,965
28,817,815
4,247,220
180,131,812
48,292,251
7,117,397
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
105,970,283
77,613,926
11,438,877
194,165,718
152,151,688
22,424,384
Franchised-and-managed revenues
137,496,914
126,253,871
18,607,518
261,353,522
239,620,481
35,315,689
Others
561,244
717,195
105,701
1,478,298
1,508,083
222,264
Total revenues
244,028,441
204,584,992
30,152,097
456,997,538
393,280,252
57,962,337
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(144,150,447)
(120,581,608)
(17,771,530)
(286,868,622)
(245,589,032)
(36,195,345)
Selling and marketing expenses
(8,424,702)
(8,896,407)
(1,311,168)
(22,964,944)
(18,109,839)
(2,669,060)
General and administrative expenses
(38,032,276)
(25,084,172)
(3,696,949)
(79,683,638)
(49,169,114)
(7,246,631)
Other operating expenses
(4,241,044)
(182,467)
(26,892)
(4,290,239)
(3,354,535)
(494,397)
Other general expenses
(5,805,656)
(4,607,450)
(679,054)
(11,611,311)
(9,718,569)
(1,432,340)
Total operating costs and expenses
(200,654,125)
(159,352,104)
(23,485,594)
(405,418,755)
(325,941,089)
(48,037,773)
Other operating income
6,826,954
1,434,752
211,456
10,391,669
7,867,615
1,159,543
Income from operations
50,201,269
46,667,640
6,877,959
61,970,453
75,206,778
11,084,107
Interest income and other, net
7,910,974
8,255,562
1,216,719
18,502,925
17,085,059
2,518,026
Interest expense
(1,891,327)
(1,818,422)
(268,002)
(3,769,199)
(3,678,202)
(542,100)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity
24,800,795
-
-
24,800,795
-
-
Other income, net
105,697,809
(22,629,180)
(3,335,128)
97,352,813
(33,234,724)
(4,898,191)
Income before income taxes
186,719,520
30,475,600
4,491,548
198,857,787
55,378,911
8,161,842
Income tax expense
(25,869,423)
(9,804,376)
(1,444,986)
(29,850,815)
(19,102,201)
(2,815,316)
Income (loss) before share of gains in
160,850,097
20,671,224
3,046,561
169,006,972
36,276,710
5,346,526
Share of income/(loss) in equity investees, net of tax
301,937
(921,953)
(135,879)
603,873
(2,178,030)
(321,002)
Net income (loss)
161,152,033
19,749,271
2,910,682
169,610,845
34,098,680
5,025,524
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
28,389,854
18,246,301
2,689,172
59,058,453
38,268,277
5,640,046
Franchised-and-managed revenues
1,421,688
505,479
74,498
3,176,474
2,438,634
359,410
Wholesales and others
16,076,011
11,771,620
1,734,922
35,511,759
28,897,131
4,258,910
Total revenues
45,887,553
30,523,400
4,498,593
97,746,686
69,604,042
10,258,366
Operating costs and expenses
Restaurant operating costs
(39,588,702)
(25,958,440)
(3,825,801)
(84,128,367)
(59,783,354)
(8,810,976)
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,062,703)
(1,308,420)
(192,837)
(4,564,490)
(3,511,634)
(517,551)
General and administrative expenses
(5,186,679)
(3,026,966)
(446,120)
(10,475,363)
(5,954,747)
(877,621)
Other operating expenses
(221,149)
(9,112)
(1,343)
(442,297)
(42,437)
(6,254)
Total operating costs and expenses
(47,059,232)
(30,302,938)
(4,466,100)
(99,610,517)
(69,292,172)
(10,212,402)
Other operating income
134,762
1,352,558
199,342
370,679
1,391,678
205,108
Income from operations
(1,036,917)
1,573,020
231,834
(1,493,152)
1,703,548
251,072
Interest income and other, net
30,251
4,924
726
60,501
8,605
1,268
Interest expense
(48,716)
-
-
(48,716)
-
-
Other income, net
(11,681)
(44,405)
(6,544)
(23,362)
(92,750)
(13,670)
Income before income taxes
(1,067,063)
1,533,539
226,016
(1,504,729)
1,619,403
238,670
Income tax expense
(99,582)
(24,917)
(3,672)
(332,915)
(428,798)
(63,197)
Income (loss) before share of gains in
(1,166,645)
1,508,622
222,343
(1,837,644)
1,190,605
175,473
Share of income/(loss) in equity investees, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
(1,166,645)
1,508,622
222,343
(1,837,644)
1,190,605
175,473
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
30, 2025
30, 2026
30, 2026
30, 2025
30, 2026
30, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
46,586,703
23,305,470
3,434,800
104,813,193
81,452,750
12,004,649
|
Investing activities:
Prepayments and purchases of property, plant and equipment
(18,911,621)
(12,689,579)
(1,870,213)
(44,392,506)
(64,326,633)
(9,480,573)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
(101,463)
(14,954)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
215,871
605,022
89,169
237,334
605,022
89,169
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments
109,036,386
100,000
14,738
109,036,386
600,000
88,429
Purchases of short-term investments
(23,147)
-
-
(23,147)
-
-
Loan to related parties
(625,000)
-
-
(625,000)
-
-
Repayment from related parties
118,982
-
-
118,982
-
-
Loan to third parties
-
(16,167,100)
(2,382,736)
-
(16,167,100)
(2,382,736)
Loan to fanchisees
-
(215,659)
(31,784)
(2,010,000)
(1,604,559)
(236,483)
Repayment from franchisees
8,624,735
3,343,480
492,769
14,684,093
5,713,396
842,052
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
98,436,206
(25,023,836)
(3,688,057)
77,026,142
(75,281,337)
(11,095,096)
Financing activities:
Repayment of bank loans
(200,000)
(200,000)
(29,476)
(200,000)
(200,000)
(29,476)
Proceeds from bank loans
-
-
-
-
46,754,778
6,890,801
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(200,000)
|
(200,000)
|
(29,476)
|
(200,000)
|
46,554,778
|
6,861,325
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,979,489)
(7,949,613)
(1,171,627)
(9,958,977)
(16,452,153)
(2,424,746)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
139,843,421
(9,867,979)
(1,454,360)
171,680,358
36,274,038
5,346,132
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,557,038,875
1,724,581,041
254,171,794
1,525,201,938
1,678,439,024
247,371,302
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
1,696,882,296
1,714,713,062
252,717,434
1,696,882,296
1,714,713,062
252,717,434
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
159,985,388
21,257,892
3,133,026
167,773,201
35,289,284
5,200,997
Deduct:
Other operating income
6,961,716
2,787,310
410,799
10,762,348
9,259,293
1,364,651
Interest income and other, net
7,941,224
8,260,486
1,217,445
18,563,426
17,093,664
2,519,294
Gains from investment in equity securities
24,800,795
-
-
24,800,795
-
-
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
301,937
-
-
603,873
-
-
Other income, net
105,686,128
-
-
97,329,451
-
-
Add:
Other operating expenses
4,462,193
191,579
28,235
4,732,536
3,396,972
500,652
Other general expenses
5,805,656
4,607,450
679,054
11,611,311
9,718,569
1,432,340
Income tax expenses (benefits)
25,969,005
9,829,293
1,448,659
30,183,730
19,530,999
2,878,513
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
-
921,953
135,879
-
2,178,030
321,002
Interest expenses
1,940,043
1,818,422
268,002
3,817,915
3,678,202
542,100
Depreciation and amortization
25,875,796
18,625,227
2,745,019
51,900,949
41,298,721
6,086,678
Other expense, net
-
22,673,585
3,341,673
-
33,327,474
4,911,861
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)[2]
78,346,281
68,877,605
10,151,303
117,959,749
122,065,294
17,990,198
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June
June
June
June
June
June
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
159,985,388
21,257,892
3,133,026
167,773,201
35,289,284
5,200,997
Deduct:
Subsidies (net of 25% tax)
1,527,866
12,024
1,772
5,447,641
3,252,866
479,413
Gains from investment in equity securities (net
18,600,596
-
-
18,600,596
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
107,775,298
-
-
101,507,790
-
-
Add:
Other expense (net of 25% tax)
-
17,005,189
2,506,255
-
24,995,606
3,683,896
Other general expenses
5,805,656
4,607,450
679,053
11,611,311
9,718,569
1,432,340
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
7,299,300
4,307,627
634,866
7,299,300
4,307,627
634,866
Core net income (Non-GAAP)[3]
45,186,584
47,166,135
6,951,428
61,127,785
71,058,221
10,472,686
Core net income per ADS[4] (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.45
0.47
0.07
0.60
0.70
0.10
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.45
0.47
0.07
0.60
0.70
0.10
Hotel Operational Data
June 30,
June 30,
Total hotels in operation:
4,509
4,615
Leased-and-owned hotels
55
42
Franchised hotels
4,454
4,573
Total hotel rooms in operation
321,977
330,029
Leased-and-owned hotels
6,262
4,902
Franchised hotels
315,715
325,127
Number of cities
357
347
Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
72.30 %
63.50 %
Franchised hotels
67.80 %
65.20 %
Blended
67.90 %
65.20 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
245
236
Franchised hotels
164
155
Blended
166
157
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
177
150
Franchised hotels
111
101
Blended
113
103
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
June
June
June
June
Mid-to-up-scale
569
596
52,773
56,448
GreenTree Eastern
236
252
25,107
28,316
Deep Sleep Hotel
8
9
610
710
Gem
119
118
10,781
10,726
Gya
72
79
6,012
6,676
Vx
108
110
9,024
9,117
Others
26
28
1,239
903
Mid-scale
3,005
3,040
226,336
228,537
GreenTree Inn
2,366
2,343
184,561
185,694
GT Alliance
408
392
25,930
24,936
GreenTree Apartment
24
30
1,545
1,860
Vatica
107
102
7,481
7,111
Others
100
173
6,819
8,936
Economy hotels
935
979
42,868
45,044
Shell
935
979
42,868
45,044
Others
-
-
-
-
Total
4,509
4,615
321,977
330,029
Restaurant Operational Data
June 30,
June 30,
Total restaurants in operation:
183
198
Leased-and-owned restaurants
15
13
Franchised restaurants
168
185
Number of cities
53
53
Da Niang Dumplings
164
180
Bellagio
19
18
Quarter Ended
2025 Q2
2026 Q2
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
215
194
Franchised restaurants
74
74
Blended
85
81
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
88
83
Franchised restaurants
32
28
Blended
43
36
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
18,931
16,081
Franchised restaurants
2,363
2,062
Blended
3,629
2,893
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]
Ms. Hannah Zhang
Phone: +86-182-2560-8592
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail: [email protected]
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]
In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.