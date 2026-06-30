GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

- Total revenues decreased by 14.0% year over year to RMB227.7 million (US$33.0 million)[1].
- Income from operations was RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million) [1] compared to RMB11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.
- Net income was RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million) [1] compared to RMB7.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.
- Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased 31.7% year over year to RMB23.9 million (US$3.5 million) [1] .
- Cash from operations maintained nearly stable year over year to RMB58.1 million (US$8.4 million) [1] .
SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.
First Quarter of 2026 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,605 hotels with 328,646 hotel rooms were in operation as of March 31, 2026.
- The Company opened 43 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,268 hotels contracted for or under development as of March 31, 2026.
- The average daily room rate was RMB152, a decrease of 3.4% from RMB157 in the first quarter of 2025.
- The occupancy rate was 62.5%, decreased from 64.0% in the first quarter of 2025.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB95, a 5.7% year-over-year decrease.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of 6.8980 on March 31, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20260406/.
[2] Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact by the exemption of fees from franchisees, impact from disposal of L&O hotel assets, impairment of goodwill and trademarks of restaurant business, impairment of assets, provisions for loan to franchisee loans, foreign exchange losses, and earnings from the disposal of investment.
[3] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.
[4] Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
[5] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
Restaurants
- A total of 192 restaurants were in operation as of March 31, 2026
- The AC (average check) was RMB45, a 7.6% year-over-year decrease.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 73, decreased from 83 in the first quarter of 2025.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB3,270, a decrease of 18.8% from RMB4,029 in the first quarter of 2025.
First Quarter Of 2026 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
88,195,435
30,668,599
-
118,864,034
Franchised-and-managed revenues
123,856,609
1,754,786
-
125,611,395
Wholesales and others
917,053
19,435,748
-
20,352,801
Total revenues
212,969,097
51,859,133
-
264,828,230
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
74,537,762
20,021,976
-
94,559,738
13,708,283
Franchised-and-managed revenues
113,366,610
1,933,155
-
115,299,765
16,714,956
Wholesales and others
790,888
17,125,511
(39,176)
17,877,223
2,591,653
Total revenues
188,695,260
39,080,642
(39,176)
227,736,726
33,014,892
Total revenues were RMB227.7 million (US$33.0 million)[1],a 14.0% year-over-year decrease.
Hotel revenues were RMB188.7 million (US$27.4 million)[1], an 11.4% year-over-year decrease due to a 5.7% year-over-year decrease in Revpar and a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025 due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.
Restaurant revenues were RMB39.1 million (US$5.7 million)[1], a 24.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to an 18.8% decrease in ADS and a net closure of 3 L&O stores since the first quarter of 2025 due to strategic reviews, offset by revenues from new F&M store openings.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB94.5 million (US$13.7 million)[1], a 20.4 % year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB74.5 million (US$10.8 million)[1], a 15.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 8.2% year-over-year decrease in the first quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease revenues resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB20.0 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 34.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a net closure of 3 L&O stores and the year-over-year decrease of 18.1% in L&O store's ADS.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB115.3 million (US$16.7 million)[1], an 8.2% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB113.4 million (US$16.4 million)[1], an 8.5% year-over-year decrease, primary due to a 5.6% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar, an exemption of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB1.5 million in membership revenues. Considering the ongoing impact from exemptions, we have assessed this impact since the first quarter of 2026 and adjusted the corresponding data of 2025 on a comparable basis. The decrease in membership revenues was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically underperformed.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 10.2% year-over-year increase, mainly due to an increase of 6.6% in the number of F&M stores.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB17.9 million (US$2.6 million)[1], a 12.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
142,718,174
44,539,665
-
187,257,839
Selling and marketing expenses
14,540,243
2,501,787
-
17,042,030
General and administrative expenses
41,651,362
5,288,684
-
46,940,046
Other operating expenses
49,194
221,149
-
270,343
Other general expenses
5,805,656
-
-
5,805,656
Total operating costs and expenses
204,764,629
52,551,285
-
257,315,914
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
125,007,424
33,824,914
(39,176)
158,793,162
23,020,174
Selling and marketing expenses
9,213,432
2,203,214
-
11,416,646
1,655,066
General and administrative expenses
24,084,942
2,927,781
-
27,012,723
3,916,022
Other operating expenses
3,172,068
33,325
-
3,205,393
464,684
Other general expenses
5,111,119
-
-
5,111,119
740,957
Total operating costs and expenses
166,588,985
38,989,234
(39,176)
205,539,043
29,796,903
Operating costs were RMB158.8 million (US$23.0 million)[1], a 15.2% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB125.0 million (US$18.1 million)[1], a 12.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower depreciation and amortization, lower staff related costs, and lower rental costs caused by the net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025.
Operating costs of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB33.8 million (US$ 4.9 million)[1], a 24.1% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB11.4 million (US$1.7 million)[1], a 33.0% year-over-year decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 36.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million)[1], an 11.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB27.0 million (US$3.9 million)[1], a 42.5% year-over-year decrease.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB24.1 million (US$3.5 million)[1], a 42.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff G&A staff related expenses, lower credit losses for accounts receivable and lower consulting fees.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 44.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses and lower credit losses for accounts receivable.
Other operating expenses were RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million)[1], mainly due to the disposal of L&O hotel assets.
Other general expenses were RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million)[1], mainly due to provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans.
Gross profit was RMB68.9 million (US$10.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.1%. Gross margin was 30.3%, compared to 29.3% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB63.7 million (US$9.2 million)[1], a 9.3% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 28.2% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB11.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 12.6%. The increased profitability was mainly attributable to lower operating costs and expenses, despite the decline in revenue.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB28.5 million (US$4.1 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB11.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 15.1%.
Income from operations of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB0.1 million (US$18.9 k)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, with a margin of 0.3%.
Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was 6.2%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was 7.6%.
Net loss of the restaurant business in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB0.3 million (US$46.1 k)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net margin was -0.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB53.2 million (US$7.7 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.4%, compared to 15.0% a year ago.
Core net income (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB23.9 million (US$3.5 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 10.5%, compared to 6.8% one year ago.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.15 (US$0.02)[1], increased from RMB0.09 one year ago.
Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.24 (US$0.03)[1], increased from RMB0.18 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash inflow in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB58.1 million (US$8.4 million) as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB50.3 million (US$7.3 million)[1], which was primarily due to advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets. Financing cash inflow was RMB46.8 million (US$6.8 million)[1],mainly due to proceeds from bank borrowings for the purpose of purchase of strategic assets.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB2,010.2 million (US$291.4 million)[1],compared to RMB1,964.0 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to cash from operating activities and proceeds from bank borrowings. The bank borrowings were simultaneously paid for the purchase of strategic assets.
Guidance
Taking into account the strategic reviews leading to the closure of L&O hotels and the standardization process resulting in a slowdown in hotel openings, we expect the total revenues of our organic hotel business to -10% ~ -15% year over year.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of March 31, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,605 hotels and 192 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2024, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 13th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
March 31
March 31
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,652,179,474
1,701,459,446
246,659,821
Restricted cash
7,389,650
4,250,895
616,250
Short-term investments
-
285,570,000
41,398,956
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
81,335,494
77,650,325
11,256,933
Amounts due from related parties
18,843,062
18,998,527
2,754,208
Inventories
4,922,160
5,049,662
732,047
Other current assets
92,557,400
114,037,520
16,531,969
Loans receivable, net
38,798,333
33,688,685
4,883,834
Total current assets
1,896,025,573
2,240,705,060
324,834,018
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
110,000,000
110,000,000
15,946,651
Restricted cash
18,869,900
18,870,700
2,735,677
Long-term time deposits
285,570,000
-
-
Loans receivable, net
12,034,825
11,148,275
1,616,160
Property and equipment, net
559,918,957
542,978,635
78,715,372
Intangible assets, net
56,403,818
54,998,062
7,973,045
Goodwill
25,721,262
25,650,746
3,718,577
Long-term investments
156,929,090
155,673,013
22,567,848
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,130,088,595
1,127,368,064
163,434,048
Other assets
297,560,050
330,240,039
47,874,753
Deferred tax assets
237,098,634
237,177,055
34,383,452
TOTAL ASSETS
4,786,220,704
4,854,809,649
703,799,601
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Long-term bank loans, current portion
56,800,000
256,200,000
37,141,200
Accounts payable
44,687,183
48,331,315
7,006,569
Advance from customers
21,946,599
20,046,314
2,906,105
Amounts due to related parties
17,518,102
17,098,480
2,478,759
Salary and welfare payable
73,657,641
74,807,853
10,844,861
Deferred revenue
169,139,889
169,342,137
24,549,454
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
539,836,968
549,584,247
79,672,984
Income tax payable
72,129,824
65,867,123
9,548,728
Operating lease liabilities, current
184,665,265
186,330,517
27,012,252
Total current liabilities
1,180,381,471
1,387,607,986
201,160,912
Long-term bank loans
199,400,000
46,755,101
6,778,066
Deferred revenue
134,414,010
124,044,979
17,982,746
Other long-term liabilities
117,513,512
115,810,949
16,789,062
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,032,472,822
1,032,936,722
149,744,381
Deferred tax liabilities
55,941,338
53,577,679
7,767,132
Unrecognized tax benefits
457,930,743
467,908,180
67,832,441
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,178,053,896
3,228,641,596
468,054,740
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
32,268,349
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,748,943
Treasury Stock
(48,054,863)
(48,054,863)
(6,966,492)
Additional paid-in capital
1,566,949,877
1,566,949,877
227,160,029
Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)
(291,545,545)
(276,040,960)
(40,017,536)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,093,099
15,062,951
2,183,669
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
1,576,563,848
1,596,038,285
231,376,962
Non-controlling interests
31,602,960
30,129,768
4,367,899
Total shareholders' equity
1,608,166,808
1,626,168,053
235,744,861
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,786,220,704
4,854,809,649
703,799,601
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
118,864,034
94,559,738
13,708,283
Franchised-and-managed revenues
|
125,611,395
115,299,765
16,714,956
Wholesales and others
20,352,801
17,877,223
2,591,653
Total revenues
264,828,230
227,736,726
33,014,892
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(187,257,839)
(158,793,162)
(23,020,174)
Selling and marketing expenses
(17,042,030)
(11,416,646)
(1,655,066)
General and administrative expenses
(46,940,046)
(27,012,723)
(3,916,022)
Other operating expenses
(270,343)
(3,205,393)
(464,684)
Other general expenses
(5,805,656)
(5,111,119)
(740,957)
Total operating costs and expenses
(257,315,914)
(205,539,043)
(29,796,903)
Other operating income
3,800,632
6,471,983
938,240
Income from operations
11,312,948
28,669,666
4,156,229
Interest income and other, net
10,622,202
8,833,178
1,280,542
Interest expense
(1,877,872)
(1,859,780)
(269,611)
Other income, net
(8,356,677)
(10,653,889)
(1,544,490)
Income before income taxes
11,700,601
24,989,175
3,622,670
Income tax expense
(4,214,725)
(9,701,706)
(1,406,452)
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
7,485,876
15,287,469
2,216,218
Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax
301,937
(1,256,077)
(182,093)
Net income(loss)
7,787,813
14,031,392
2,034,125
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
1,044,332
1,473,192
213,568
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
8,832,145
15,504,584
2,247,693
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.09
0.15
0.02
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.09
0.15
0.02
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.09
0.15
0.02
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.09
0.15
0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
66,761,582
66,134,416
66,134,416
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
4,831,702
3,969,852
575,507
Comprehensive income, net of tax
12,619,515
18,001,244
2,609,632
Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-
1,044,332
1,473,192
213,568
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
13,663,847
19,474,436
2,823,200
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
88,195,435
74,537,762
10,805,706
Franchised-and-managed revenues
123,856,609
113,366,610
16,434,707
Others
917,053
790,888
114,655
Total revenues
212,969,097
188,695,260
27,355,068
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(142,718,174)
(125,007,424)
(18,122,271)
Selling and marketing expenses
(14,540,243)
(9,213,432)
(1,335,667)
General and administrative expenses
(41,651,362)
(24,084,942)
(3,491,583)
Other operating expenses
(49,194)
(3,172,068)
(459,853)
Other general expenses
(5,805,656)
(5,111,119)
(740,957)
Total operating costs and expenses
(204,764,629)
(166,588,985)
(24,150,331)
Other operating income
3,564,716
6,432,863
932,569
Income from operations
11,769,184
28,539,138
4,137,306
Interest income and other, net
10,591,951
8,829,497
1,280,008
Interest expense
(1,877,872)
(1,859,780)
(269,611)
Other income, net
(8,344,996)
(10,605,544)
(1,537,481)
Income before income taxes
12,138,267
24,903,311
3,610,222
Income tax expense
(3,981,392)
(9,297,825)
(1,347,902)
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
8,156,875
15,605,486
2,262,320
Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of
301,937
(1,256,077)
(182,093)
Net income(loss)
8,458,812
14,349,409
2,080,227
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
30,668,599
20,021,976
2,902,577
Franchised-and-managed revenues
1,754,786
1,933,155
280,249
Wholesales and others
19,435,748
17,125,511
2,482,678
Total revenues
51,859,133
39,080,642
5,665,504
Operating costs and expenses
Restaurant operating costs
(44,539,665)
(33,824,914)
(4,903,583)
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,501,787)
(2,203,214)
(319,399)
General and administrative expenses
(5,288,684)
(2,927,781)
(424,439)
Other operating expenses
(221,149)
(33,325)
(4,831)
Total operating costs and expenses
(52,551,285)
(38,989,234)
(5,652,252)
Other operating income
235,917
39,120
5,671
Income from operations
(456,235)
130,528
18,923
Interest income and other, net
30,251
3,681
534
Other income, net
(11,682)
(48,345)
(7,009)
Income before income taxes
(437,666)
85,864
12,448
Income tax expense
(233,333)
(403,881)
(58,551)
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity
(670,999)
(318,017)
(46,103)
Net income(loss)
(670,999)
(318,017)
(46,103)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
88,195,435
30,668,599
-
118,864,034
Franchised-and-managed revenues
123,856,609
1,754,786
-
125,611,395
Wholesales and Others
917,053
19,435,748
-
20,352,801
Total revenues
212,969,097
51,859,133
-
264,828,230
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(142,718,174)
(44,539,665)
-
(187,257,839)
Selling and marketing expenses
(14,540,243)
(2,501,787)
-
(17,042,030)
General and administrative expenses
(41,651,362)
(5,288,684)
-
(46,940,046)
Other operating expenses
(49,194)
(221,149)
-
(270,343)
Other general expenses
(5,805,656)
-
-
(5,805,656)
Total operating costs and expenses
(204,764,629)
(52,551,285)
-
(257,315,914)
Other operating income
3,564,715
235,917
-
3,800,632
Income from operations
11,769,183
(456,235)
-
11,312,948
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
74,537,762
20,021,976
-
94,559,738
Franchised-and-managed revenues
113,366,610
1,933,155
-
115,299,765
Wholesales and Others
790,888
17,125,511
(39,176)
17,877,223
Total revenues
188,695,260
39,080,642
(39,176)
227,736,726
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(125,007,424)
(33,824,914)
39,176
(158,793,162)
Selling and marketing expenses
(9,213,432)
(2,203,214)
-
(11,416,646)
General and administrative expenses
(24,084,942)
(2,927,781)
-
(27,012,723)
Other operating expenses
(3,172,068)
(33,325)
-
(3,205,393)
Other general expenses
(5,111,119)
-
-
(5,111,119)
Total operating costs and expenses
(166,588,985)
(38,989,234)
39,176
(205,539,043)
Other operating income
6,432,863
39,120
-
6,471,983
Income from operations
28,539,138
130,528
-
28,669,666
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
7,787,813
14,031,392
2,034,125
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,226,489
58,147,280
8,429,587
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(25,480,885)
(51,637,054)
(7,485,801)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(101,463)
(14,709)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
21,463
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments
-
500,000
72,485
Loan to fanchisees
(2,010,000)
(1,388,900)
(201,348)
Repayment from franchisees
6,059,358
2,369,916
343,566
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(21,410,064)
(50,257,501)
(7,285,807)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from bank loans
-
46,754,778
6,778,019
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-
46,754,778
6,778,019
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,979,488)
(8,502,540)
(1,232,609)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
31,836,937
46,142,017
6,689,190
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,525,201,938
1,678,439,024
243,322,561
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,557,038,875
1,724,581,041
250,011,751
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
7,787,813
14,031,392
2,034,125
Deduct:
Other operating income
3,800,632
6,471,983
938,241
Interest income and other, net
10,622,202
8,833,178
1,280,542
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
301,937
-
-
Add:
Other operating expenses
270,343
3,205,393
464,684
Other general expenses
5,805,656
5,111,119
740,957
Income tax expenses (benefits)
4,214,725
9,701,706
1,406,452
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
-
1,256,077
182,093
Interest expenses
1,877,872
1,859,780
269,611
Depreciation and amortization
26,025,153
22,673,494
3,286,966
Other expense, net
8,356,677
10,653,889
1,544,490
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
39,613,468
53,187,689
7,710,595
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
7,787,813
14,031,392
2,034,125
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
1,725,000
3,240,842
469,823
Add:
Other expense (net of 25% tax)
6,267,508
7,990,417
1,158,367
Other general expenses
5,805,656
5,111,119
740,957
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
18,135,977
23,892,086
3,463,626
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.18
0.24
0.03
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.18
0.24
0.03
Hotel Operational Data
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
Total hotels in operation:
4,459
4,605
Leased and owned hotels
55
42
Franchised hotels
4,404
4,563
Total hotel rooms in operation
319,262
328,646
Leased and owned hotels
6,262
4,922
Franchised hotels
313,000
323,724
Number of cities
359
347
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
61.00 %
57.60 %
Franchised hotels
64.10 %
62.60 %
Blended
64.00 %
62.50 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
236
229
Franchised hotels
155
150
Blended
157
152
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
144
132
Franchised hotels
99
94
Blended
100
95
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2026
Mid-to-up-scale
564
596
52,365
55,565
GreenTree Eastern
242
251
25,843
27,343
Deepsleep Hotel
8
9
610
710
Gem
111
119
10,080
10,846
Gya
74
78
6,171
6,546
Vx
107
111
8,939
9,217
Others
22
28
722
903
Mid-scale
2,988
3,034
225,372
228,244
GreenTree Inn
2,349
2,403
183,606
186,880
GT Alliance
507
500
32,656
32,493
GreenTree Apartment
24
29
1,545
1,760
Vatica
108
102
7,565
7,111
Others
-
-
-
-
Economy hotels
907
975
41,525
44,837
Shell
907
975
41,525
44,837
Others
-
-
-
-
Total
4,459
4,605
319,262
328,646
Restaurant Operational Data
March
March
Total restaurants in operation:
184
192
Leased and owned
17
14
Franchised restaurants
167
178
Number of cities
53
53
Da Niang Dumplings
163
173
Bellagio
21
19
Quarter Ended
2025 Q1
2026 Q1
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
210
204
Franchised restaurants
71
65
Blended
83
73
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned
98
83
Franchised restaurants
35
36
Blended
48
45
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned
20,545
16,836
Franchised restaurants
2,459
2,356
Blended
4,029
3,270
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]
Ms. Hannah Zhang
Phone: +86-182-2560-8592
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.