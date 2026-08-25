HashKey Holdings Limited: HashKey Exchange and Franklin Templeton to Bring OnChain U.S. Government Liquidity Fund to Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), a leading comprehensive digital asset company in Asia, announced that its licensed trading platform, HashKey Exchange ("HashKey"), has today announced a collaboration with established global asset manager Franklin Templeton to distribute its flagship tokenized money market fund, Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Liquidity Fund (grBENJI), to digital asset investors in Asia.

The collaboration will commence with the launch of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Liquidity Fund (grBENJI) on the HashKey Exchange Earn Channel on August 24, 2026. The product will provide eligible digital asset investors with access to a fund investing primarily in U.S. government money market instruments and U.S. dollar cash assets through blockchain-enabled infrastructure.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve, market participants are increasingly seeking yield-generating instruments backed by real-world assets. This collaboration represents an important step toward bridging traditional financial markets with compliant digital asset infrastructure, supporting the broader development of on-chain capital markets.

Through this collaboration, Franklin Templeton expands the reach of its tokenized fund solutions into regulated digital asset markets across Asia. For HashKey Exchange, the partnership strengthens its Earn ecosystem by introducing regulated tokenized investment products and deepening collaboration with leading global asset managers.

Combining Franklin Templeton's decades of global investment expertise with HashKey Exchange's regulated digital asset infrastructure, the collaboration aims to create a compliant and scalable gateway for institutional and professional investors to access tokenized financial products from established global asset managers.

Building on the launch of grBENJI, both companies will continue to explore opportunities to expand access to tokenized products across markets and asset classes, while remaining committed to advancing transparent and compliant RWA solutions.

Haiyang Ru, CEO of HashKey Exchange BG, stated: "Partnering with a global asset management leader like Franklin Templeton marks a monumental milestone for HashKey Exchange and the broader Asian digital asset landscape. By bringing the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Liquidity Fund (grBENJI) onto our Earn channel, we are directly addressing the surging institutional demand for compliant, real-world asset (RWA) yield solutions. This collaboration bridges the gap between traditional finance and secure, regulated on-chain infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for transparency and capital market innovation across the region."

Chetan Karkhanis, SVP, Digital Assets Client Engagement, Franklin Templeton, commented: "We are excited to launch our tokenized money market fund on the HashKey Exchange platform. Leveraging blockchain technology, the Fund provides investors with enhanced transparency, security, accessibility, speed, and cost efficiency. Launching on HashKey is a key step in broadening our reach, tapping into their rapidly expanding client base of digitalnative banking and wealth platforms alongside established institutional clients, while advancing our digital assets and innovation strategy in the region."

He added, "We look forward to deepening this partnership by expanding beyond tokenized money market funds into other tokenized products over time, leveraging HashKey's multijurisdictional platform spanning Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai and Bermuda."

*This product is available to professional investors only and is not available for offering to the public in Hong Kong.

About HashKey Exchange

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange under the listed company HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), dedicated to setting a new benchmark for virtual asset exchanges in terms of compliance, fund protection, and platform security. Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is among the first batch of licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. It has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, as well as a license under the Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance.

HashKey Exchange holds ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications. In compliance with laws and regulations, HashKey Exchange does not offer services to users in Mainland China, the United States, or certain other jurisdictions.

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About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation - providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With US$1.80 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

To learn more, visit https://www.franklinresources.com/all-sites and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE HashKey Holdings Limited