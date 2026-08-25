

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.1651 against the euro, 159.44 against the yen and 0.8043 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1671, 159.10 and 0.8021, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.3867 and a 4-day high of 0.5858 from early lows of 1.3841 and 0.5936, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.7143 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.7160.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.161 against the yen, 0.82 against the franc, 1.40 against the loonie and 0.56 against the kiwi.



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