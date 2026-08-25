

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent in July from 4.6 percent in June. Moreover, this was the weakest rate since February 2025, when it was 4.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.



There were 130,000 unemployed people in July, down from 140,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 138,000.



Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 70.2 percent from 69.7 percent in June.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.5 percent.



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