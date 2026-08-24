le 24 août/August 2026Element79 Gold Corp. ("E79") has announced a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby E79 will distribute 1,000,000 common shares ("SpinCo Shares") in the capital of Synergy Metals Corp. ("Synergy", and Synergy after the Arrangement, "SpinCo") to securityholders of E79 ("E79 Securityholders"), which E79 received when it spun out its Ontario gold exploration asset (the "Dale Property"), to Synergy in July of 2023. As part of the spin out of the Dale Property to Synergy, E79 received 2,000,000 SpinCo Shares on June 1, 2023, of which 1,000,000 SpinCo Shares will be distributed to the E79 Securityholders. In addition to these 1,000,000 SpinCo Shares, as part of the Arrangement, Synergy will issue to E79 an additional 10,000 SpinCo Shares, which will also be distributed to the existing E79 Securityholders (assuming full exercise of the stock options ("E79 Options") and common share purchase warrants ("E79 Warrants") of E79).Pursuant to the Arrangement, the existing common shares of E79 (the "E79 Shares") will be re-designated as "Class A common shares without par value" and the special rights and restrictions attached to such shares will be amended to provide the holders thereof with two votes in respect of each share held, and such re-designated E79 Shares will be exchanged for a new class of "common shares without par value" of E79 ("New E79 Shares"), such that each shareholder of E79 Shares ("E79 Shareholders") will, for each E79 Share held on the effective date of the Arrangement, hold: (i) one New E79 Share and (ii) their pro rata portion of 1,010,000 SpinCo Shares to be distributed (the portion attributable to each E79 Security being the "Spin Out Share Exchange Fraction"), subject to rounding in respect of fractional SpinCo Shares.For more information, please see E79's disclosure.___________________________________________Element79 Gold Corp. (« E79 ») a annoncé un plan d'arrangement (l'« Arrangement ») en vertu duquel E79 distribuera 1 000 000 d'actions ordinaires (« Actions SpinCo ») du capital de Synergy Metals Corp. (« Synergy », et Synergy après l'Arrangement, « SpinCo ») aux porteurs de titres d'E79 (« Porteurs de titres d'E79 »), actions qu'E79 a reçues lors de la scission de son actif d'exploration aurifère ontarien (la « Propriété Dale ») à Synergy en juillet 2023. Dans le cadre de cette scission, E79 a reçu 2 000 000 d'Actions SpinCo le 1er juin 2023, dont 1 000 000 d'Actions SpinCo seront distribuées aux Porteurs de titres d'E79. Outre ces 1 000 000 d'actions SpinCo, dans le cadre de l'accord, Synergy émettra à E79 10 000 actions SpinCo supplémentaires, qui seront également distribuées aux porteurs de titres E79 existants (sous réserve de l'exercice intégral des options d'achat d'actions (« Options E79 ») et des bons de souscription d'actions ordinaires (« Bons de souscription E79 ») d'E79).Conformément à l'entente, les actions ordinaires existantes d'E79 (les « Actions E79 ») seront renommées « Actions ordinaires de catégorie A sans valeur nominale » et les droits et restrictions spéciaux attachés à ces actions seront modifiés afin d'accorder à leurs détenteurs deux voix par action détenue. Ces Actions E79 renommées seront échangées contre une nouvelle catégorie d'« actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale » d'E79 (les « Nouvelles Actions E79 »), de sorte que chaque actionnaire d'E79 (les « Actionnaires E79 ») détiendra, pour chaque Action E79 détenue à la date d'entrée en vigueur de l'entente: (i) une Nouvelle Action E79 et (ii) sa quote-part des 1 010 000 Actions de SpinCo à distribuer (la quote-part attribuable à chaque titre E79 étant la « Fraction d'échange d'actions de SpinCo »), sous réserve d'arrondi pour les fractions d'Actions de SpinCo.Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter les documents d'information d'E79.OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Element79 Gold Corp. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): ELEMCUSIP & ISIN: 28619A200/CA28619A2002Effective Date/Date effective:: le 24 août/August 2026Delist Date/Date de radiation: le 24 août/August 2026NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: Element79 Gold Corp. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): ELEMNEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 28618F10 1NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 28618F 10 1 8Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: le 25 août/August 2026If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.comPour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.