Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, comprising the deepest west-to-east drill holes under Rising Sun (Figures 1 to 6). Four deep holes, including one wedge (SDDSC230W1), tested Rising Sun at depth.

Four High Level Takeaways:

Deepest drilling beneath Rising Sun returns very high grades. SDDSC230 intersected 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, hosting an individual assay of 0.1 m @ 4,500 g/t Au, the fourth-highest single gold assay returned at Sunday Creek to date. The composite ranks as the 12th best composite intersection drilled at the project. SDDSC230 returned four further composites in the same intersection, headlined by 1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq from 987.1 m hosting individual assays of 428.0 g/t Au and 293.0 g/t Au, together with 4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq from 858.6 m, 1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq from 899.1 m and 0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq from 906.9 m. High-grade mineralization keeps growing as drilling steps out. The five holes added three composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au, four between 50 and 100 g/t Au and eight individual gold assays above 50 g/t Au, lifting Sunday Creek to 96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au. Grade tenor continues to improve with depth at Rising Sun. Four of the eight individual very high-grade gold assays exceed 100 g/t Au and two exceed 400 g/t Au. Grade continuity confirmed down-plunge and at depth. SDDSC230's high-grade intersection lines up with mineralization previously reported 166 m up-dip in SDDSC144 (3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq), confirming continuity of the RS19 vein set, while SDDSC231, the deepest east-to-west step-out drilled to date, tied in beside control hole SDDSC152 with high grades on either side. SDDSC231 returned 0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au) from 823.3 m and 0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au) from 1031.7 m, the deepest mineralization intersected at Rising Sun to date. The mineralized system continues to expand. Step-outs of roughly 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets, 50 m on RS40 and 150 m in SDDSC231 extended mineralization laterally and at depth, returning high-grade intercepts across the newly tested positions. In total the holes tested approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres, with two vein sets intersected outside the current Exploration Target. SDDSC205 returned 0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au) from 852.4 m, including 0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t Au, from the footwall of the system, and wedge SDDSC230W1 returned 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au) from 842.8 m.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "Of the five mineralized bodies discovered at Sunday Creek, Rising Sun is so far the highest grade. These holes show Rising Sun continues to deliver very high grades into previously untested areas at depth where we traditionally see Victoria epizonal deposits shine. SDDSC230 has delivered one of the top intersections drilled at Sunday Creek: 0.3 m @ 1,466.4 g/t gold, including an individual assay of 0.1 m @ 4,500 g/t gold, from the deepest west-to-east drilling completed beneath Rising Sun to date. That single assay is the fourth highest returned at Sunday Creek and the composite intersection ranks twelfth drilled on the project. That hole is not a one sample story. SDDSC230 and its wedge intersected seven vein sets and stepped out 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets, while SDDSC231, our deepest west-to-east step-out yet, tied in beside a control hole and confirmed grade continuity a further 150 m out. SDDSC231 returned 0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t gold from 823.3 m and 0.4 m @ 24.3 g/t gold from 1,031.7 m, the deepest mineralization we have intersected at Rising Sun, and the wedge SDDSC230W1 returned 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t gold from 842.8 m. What also stands out is not only the headline number, it is the consistency behind it. This intersection sits 166 m down-dip of previously reported SDDSC144, which returned 3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq.

"Together holes reported here tested approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres of largely untested ground in Rising Sun at depth, returning three composite intersections above 100 g/t gold, four between 50 g/t and 100 g/t gold and eight individual gold assays above 50 g/t, and intersecting vein sets that sit outside our current Exploration Target. Even SDDSC205, which tracked the footwall of the system rather than drilling through it, returned 0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t gold from 852.4 m including 0.2 m @ 175.0 g/t gold, and we have a wedge planned to test the full width at that depth.

"The grades are high, the step-outs are large, and the system is becoming more predictable the deeper we drill it. With eleven rigs turning, results pending from 76 holes and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, Rising Sun continues to prove and grow in scale with every set of results."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:



SDDSC230, returning the headline 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m hosting an individual assay of 4,500 g/t Au, and intersecting seven vein sets across step-outs of 100 m to 120 m on RS50, RS60 and RS18 and 50 m on RS40. SDDSC230 also returned four further individual assays above 50 g/t Au, and its wedge SDDSC230W1 returned a fifth.

4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 858.6 m, including: 0.7 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (53.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 862.3 m

0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, including: 0.1 m @ 4,500.8 g/t AuEq (4,500.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 886.95 m

1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq (33.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 899.1 m

0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq (52.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 906.9 m

1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq (119.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 987.1 m, including: 0.4 m @ 298.3 g/t AuEq (293.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 987.08 m 0.1 m @ 428.4 g/t AuEq (428.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 988.30 m



SDDSC230W1, the wedge drilled from SDDSC230, returning an individual assay of 88.6 g/t Au:

0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 842.8 m

SDDSC231, the deepest east-to-west step-out drilled at Rising Sun to date, intersecting three vein sets around control hole SDDSC152, with 150 m step-outs on the RS11 and RS40 vein sets:

0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 823.3 m

1.2 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 949.3 m

0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1031.7 m

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:



SDDSC205, intersecting four vein sets on the footwall of the system, with a wedge planned to correct back into the target position and test the full width at this depth:

0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.4 m, including: 0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t AuEq (175.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.8 m

3.9 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m, including: 1 .1 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m

4.1 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1021.5 m

SDDSC201, a shallow control and delineation hole that clipped the periphery of the RS30/RS10 vein set without reducing its known strike extent:

0.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.0 m

Project Totals to Date

278 drill holes for 134.5 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020

96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut

110 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut

Results pending from 76 holes, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational

200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027

Drill Hole Discussion

Five drill holes are reported here from the Rising Sun prospect (SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231), comprising the deepest west-to-east drilling completed beneath Rising Sun to date (Figures 1 to 6). Significant high grades were returned expanding Rising Sun to depth with three (3) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au, four (4) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au added to project totals and eight (8) individual Au assays greater than 50 g/t Au, one of which exceeded 1,000 g/t Au and represents the 4th best individual Au intercept on the project to date. The 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq composite in SDDSC230 also ranks as the 12th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date. Collectively these holes tested approximately 280 m of down hole length through the Rising Sun vein array, representing approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres, with grade tenor continuing to improve with depth.

SDDSC201

SDDSC201 was drilled as a shallow control and delineation hole, positioned opportunistically to infill the RS30 vein set up-dip. The hole deviated off target and returned a low-grade result, clipping the periphery of the RS30/RS10 vein set. It did not reduce the known strike extent of that vein. Mineralization was returned outside the modelled altered sediment package while remaining within the pyrite halo, indicating that grade at Rising Sun is not confined to the modelled dyke and altered sediment envelope in this position.

Selected composite highlights include:

0.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.0 m

SDDSC205

SDDSC205 intersected four vein sets on the footwall of the system, rather than drilling fully through it, delivering a useful extension into that part of the system. A wedge is planned from SDDSC205 to correct back into the target position and test the full width of the system at this depth.

Selected composite highlights include:

0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.4 m, including; 0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t AuEq (175.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.8 m

3.9 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m, including; 1.1 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m

4.1 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1021.5 m

SDDSC230 & SDDSC230W1

SDDSC230 returned a headline composite of 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, which includes an individual assay of 4,500 g/t Au. This intersection at 886.74 m represents a 166 m extension down-dip to the high-grade intercept in SDDSC144: 3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 748.8 m, (refer to ASX announcement dated 18 December 2024), confirming the continuity of the RS19 vein set 166 m up-dip, an unusually consistent result at this tenor and a strong indicator of grade continuity and predictability down-plunge. The SDDSC230 composite ranks as the 12th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date (Figures 1 to 4).

Together, SDDSC230 and its wedge SDDSC230W1 intersected seven vein sets and stepped out approximately 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets and 50 m on RS40 with two vein sets identified outside the current Exploration Target (refer to ASX announcement dated 4 August 2026).

SDDSC230 returned five individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au:

4,500.0 g/t Au & 0.33% Sb over 0.10 m from 886.95 m

428.0 g/t Au & 0.15% Sb over 0.10 m from 988.30 m

293.0 g/t Au & 2.20% Sb over 0.39 m from 987.08 m

53.8 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.67 m from 862.25 m

52.2 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.63 m from 906.92 m

SDDSC230W1 returned one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

88.6 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.44 m from 842.80 m

Selected composite highlights include:

SDDSC230

4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 858.6 m, including; 0.7 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (53.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 862.3 m

0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m

1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq (33.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 899.1 m

0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq (52.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 906.9 m

1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq (119.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 987.1 m

SDDSC230W1

0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 842.8 m

SDDSC231

SDDSC231 is the deepest west-to-east step-out drilled to date. Intersections at 823.3 m and 1031.7 m represent 150 m step-outs from SDDSC155A -RS11 vein set (refer to ASX announcement dated 28 May 2025) and SDDSC230 - RS40 vein set (this release), respectively.

Selected composite highlights include:

0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 823.3 m

1.2 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 949.3 m

0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1031.7 m

Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational at Sunday Creek. Results are pending from 76 holes, comprising 54 holes at Sunday Creek and 22 regional holes, all currently being processed and analyzed. These include eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figures 1-3). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 278 drill holes for 134,534.25 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 23 holes for 3,104.12 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-six (96) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty-three (83) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one hundred and ten (110) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 125 'rungs' have been defined to date, delineated by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figures 1-3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one decimal place, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. True thicknesses of the mineralized intervals are reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW") where these have been estimated; otherwise, they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 80% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located near all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semiconductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq ratio of 2.39.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 140.1 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024, which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue). Showing C-D Longitudinal Section along Vein Set Rising Sun 19 shown in Figure 4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_004full.jpg





Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_005full.jpg





Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_006full.jpg





Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section C-D of Rising Sun Vein Set 19.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_007full.jpg





Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_008full.jpg





Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_009full.jpg

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent and in-progress drill holes.

This Release Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC230 1128.92 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC230W1 861.8 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC231 1196.4 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867858.6 277 -70.3 71.1

Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDGT006 100 Geotech 330652.8 5867746.1 301.8 -67.9 306.7 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867847.6 301.12 -47.9 265 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC222W1 1065.5 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2 SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.9 284.8 SDDSC226 826.1 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC226A In Progress

plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.16 -56.8 330.4 SDDSC226W1 603.9 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC227 412 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5 SDDSC229 541.8 Golden Dyke 330813.9 5867847.7 301.21 -48.4 267.2 SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1 SDDSC236 650.1 Golden Dyke 330813.7 5867847.3 301.07 -49.5 263.8 SDDSC237 359 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 299.7 SDDSC238 810.8 Christina 329778.6 5867552.7 286.46 -32 69.2 SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31 270.2 SDDSC240 1171.5 Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.24 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC240W1 In Progress

plan 587 m Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.24 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC241 418.6 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5 SDDSC242A 370.67 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.07 -45.8 267.4 SDDSC242AW1 601.73 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.07 -45.8 267.4 SDDSC243 1038 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 346.99 -59.5 269 SDDSC244 In Progress

plan 1200 m Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.73 -49.5 275.8 SDDSC245 548.8 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1 SDDSC246 760.2 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.73 -39.5 274.6 SDDSC247 193.6 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.73 -32.3 248.5 SDDSC248 572.5 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.38 -40.9 269.8 SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.74 -36.7 245.9 SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3 SDDSC251 120.4 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.85 -31.9 270.4 SDDSC251A 306.7 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.89 -31.7 273.7 SDDSC252 200 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.68 -40 249.9 SDDSC253 349.4 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC253W1 1042.7 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC254 In Progress

plan 890 m Christina 329776.6 5867552 286.8 -51.8 61.8 SDDSC255 551 Golden Dyke 330773 5867890 295.56 -41.4 251.2 SDDSC256 445.37 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.71 -31 245.3 SDDSC257 304.74 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8 SDDSC257W1 634.5 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8 SDDSC258 1036.67 Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.73 -32.5 265 SDDSC259 781.66 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC259W1 1201.2 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274 SDDSC260 In Progress

plan 1400 m Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.89 -69.6 64.3 SDDSC261 1021.3 Apollo 331615 5867950.8 346.91 -45.5 266.3 SDDSC262 924.2 Apollo 331596.4 5867937 345.38 -55.5 266.5 SDDSC263 In Progress

plan 1230 m Apollo 330754.1 5867733.3 306.8509 -53 66.6 SDDSC264 230.3 Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.27 -50.8 259.6 SDDSC264A In Progress

plan 710 m Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.27 -53.7 267.1 SDDSC265 In Progress

plan 1160 m Apollo 331615 5867951 346 -55.8 270.7 SDDSC266 In Progress

plan 600 m Apollo 331525 5867844 339.93 -50.9 280.6

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDCN002 259.88 Consols 336036 5870692.7 484.05 -37 241 SDDCN003 323.06 Consols 336041.3 5870692.1 484.35 -36 130 SDDCN004 271.3 Consols 336036.5 5870693.7 484.11 -49 258 SDDCN005A 229.3 Consols 336034.9 5870693.5 484.02 -30 257.7 SDDCN006 179.8 Consols 336038.4 5870692.3 484.26 -78 180 SDDCN007 152.4 Consols 336041.4 5870693 484.39 -50 115 SDDLV005A 419.1 Leviathan 334566.1 5870167.8 554.33 -31 206 SDDLV006 752.8 Leviathan 334569.4 5870170 554.43 -47 152 SDDLV007 395.1 Leviathan 334570.1 5870169.2 554.42 -29 110 SDDLV008 302.93 Leviathan 334101.2 5870007.2 544.1 -60 99 SDDLV009 335 Leviathan 334089 5870005 544 -33 233 SDDLV010 In Progress

plan 750 m Leviathan 334495 5869985 553 0 0 SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524 -35 29 SDDTS009 506 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285 SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37 44.4 SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43 18 Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDTS012 700 Tonstall 336992 5870558 524 -48.5 8.2 SDDTS013 380 Tonstall 337693 5870860 523 -38 248 SDDTS014 200 Tonstall 337693 5870860 523 -45 180 SDDTS015 In Progress

plan 460 m Tonstall 337693 5870860 523 0 0

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847 301 -45.8 267.2 SDDLV005 32.4 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555 -33 206 SDDCN005 34.7 Consols 336041 5870691 484 0 0

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC201 274.0 274.8 0.8 2.6 0.0 2.6 SDDSC205 846.4 848.2 1.8 2.7 0.0 2.7 SDDSC205 852.4 852.9 0.5 60.4 0.0 60.4 Including 852.8 852.9 0.2 175.0 0.0 175.0 SDDSC205 1013.7 1017.6 3.9 2.5 0.0 2.6 Including 1013.7 1014.9 1.1 5.4 0.0 5.5 SDDSC205 1021.5 1025.6 4.1 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC205 1027.7 1028.5 0.8 2.2 0.3 2.9 SDDSC230 796.0 797.6 1.6 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC230 858.6 862.9 4.3 9.0 0.0 9.0 Including 862.3 862.9 0.7 53.8 0.0 53.8 SDDSC230 886.7 887.1 0.31 1466.4 0.1 1466.7 SDDSC230 899.1 900.1 1.0 33.0 0.0 33.0 SDDSC230 906.9 907.6 0.6 52.2 0.0 52.2 SDDSC230 936.7 937.5 0.8 2.8 0.0 2.8 SDDSC230 987.1 988.4 1.3 119.1 0.7 120.7 SDDSC230W1 828.8 829.1 0.3 16.0 0.1 16.2 SDDSC230W1 842.8 843.2 0.4 88.6 0.0 88.6 SDDSC231 823.3 823.6 0.4 82.1 0.0 82.1 SDDSC231 949.3 950.5 1.2 9.1 0.0 9.1 SDDSC231 992.4 993.9 1.5 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC231 1020.1 1022.6 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC231 1031.7 1032.1 0.4 24.3 0.0 24.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here >0.1 g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC201 45.15 45.5 0.35 0.13 0.001 0.13 SDDSC201 197.1 198.3 1.2 0.2 0.006 0.21 SDDSC201 198.3 199 0.7 0.29 0.007 0.31 SDDSC201 199 200 1 0.1 0.004 0.11 SDDSC201 200 201 1 0.27 0.005 0.28 SDDSC201 202 203 1 0.09 0.004 0.10 SDDSC201 274 274.8 0.8 2.63 0.002 2.63 SDDSC205 545.08 545.65 0.57 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC205 545.65 546.03 0.38 0.27 0.002 0.27 SDDSC205 586.45 586.65 0.2 0.67 0.003 0.68 SDDSC205 586.65 587.57 0.92 0.32 0.003 0.33 SDDSC205 587.57 587.77 0.2 0.74 0.003 0.75 SDDSC205 589.07 590.25 1.18 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC205 590.25 591.55 1.3 0.46 0.002 0.47 SDDSC205 664.53 665.8 1.27 0.43 0.003 0.44 SDDSC205 667.1 668.4 1.3 0.21 0.003 0.22 SDDSC205 668.4 669.7 1.3 0.1 0.004 0.11 SDDSC205 669.7 671 1.3 0.9 0.004 0.91 SDDSC205 741.77 742.02 0.25 0.14 0.004 0.15 SDDSC205 751.3 752.22 0.92 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC205 752.22 752.92 0.7 0.21 0.003 0.22 SDDSC205 752.92 753.12 0.2 0.43 0.007 0.45 SDDSC205 753.12 753.71 0.59 0.37 0.011 0.40 SDDSC205 753.71 754.51 0.8 0.43 0.006 0.44 SDDSC205 754.51 755.8 1.29 0.67 0.25 1.27 SDDSC205 755.8 757.06 1.26 0.45 0.16 0.83 SDDSC205 757.06 757.64 0.58 0.75 0.074 0.93 SDDSC205 757.64 758.1 0.46 0.57 0.066 0.73 SDDSC205 766.79 766.98 0.19 1.81 0.016 1.85 SDDSC205 766.98 767.17 0.19 1.86 0.03 1.93 SDDSC205 767.17 767.52 0.35 0.15 0.006 0.17 SDDSC205 789.37 790.14 0.77 0.17 0.002 0.17 SDDSC205 790.14 790.41 0.27 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC205 790.41 790.53 0.12 0.4 0.003 0.41 SDDSC205 790.53 790.71 0.18 0.67 0.005 0.68 SDDSC205 790.71 791.82 1.11 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC205 797.4 797.81 0.41 0.3 0.001 0.30 SDDSC205 802.69 802.81 0.12 0.25 0.004 0.26 SDDSC205 802.81 802.97 0.16 0.34 0.004 0.35 SDDSC205 805.6 805.89 0.29 0.41 0.002 0.42 SDDSC205 805.89 807.03 1.14 0.64 0.002 0.64 SDDSC205 811.25 812.33 1.08 0.14 0.003 0.15 SDDSC205 812.33 812.47 0.14 0.37 0.004 0.38 SDDSC205 813.29 813.56 0.27 0.11 0.002 0.11 SDDSC205 813.56 813.68 0.12 0.43 0.002 0.43 SDDSC205 814.81 815.02 0.21 0.17 0.002 0.17 SDDSC205 816.85 817 0.15 0.21 0.002 0.21 SDDSC205 818.85 819.45 0.6 0.24 0.003 0.25 SDDSC205 819.45 820.63 1.18 0.35 0.003 0.36 SDDSC205 820.63 821.23 0.6 0.82 0.005 0.83 SDDSC205 821.23 821.79 0.56 1.13 0.006 1.14 SDDSC205 821.79 822.32 0.53 0.95 0.006 0.96 SDDSC205 822.32 822.94 0.62 0.9 0.005 0.91 SDDSC205 822.94 823.87 0.93 0.6 0.006 0.61 SDDSC205 823.87 825.1 1.23 0.22 0.005 0.23 SDDSC205 825.1 826.4 1.3 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC205 829 829.78 0.78 0.18 0.002 0.19 SDDSC205 834.03 834.19 0.16 0.81 0.005 0.82 SDDSC205 835.12 835.29 0.17 0.46 0.003 0.47 SDDSC205 835.29 836.55 1.26 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC205 836.55 837.18 0.63 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC205 838.15 839.12 0.97 0.23 0.003 0.24 SDDSC205 839.12 840.25 1.13 0.23 0.003 0.24 SDDSC205 841.47 841.59 0.12 1.32 0.002 1.33 SDDSC205 841.59 842.57 0.98 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC205 842.57 843.87 1.3 0.23 0.002 0.23 SDDSC205 845.1 846.4 1.3 0.48 0.003 0.49 SDDSC205 846.4 846.52 0.12 11.4 0.006 11.41 SDDSC205 846.52 847.23 0.71 2.96 0.008 2.98 SDDSC205 847.23 847.95 0.72 1.3 0.007 1.32 SDDSC205 847.95 848.17 0.22 1.92 0.008 1.94 SDDSC205 848.17 849.2 1.03 0.12 0.002 0.13 SDDSC205 849.2 850.4 1.2 0.12 0.004 0.13 SDDSC205 852.43 852.76 0.33 1.38 0.006 1.39 SDDSC205 852.76 852.93 0.17 175 0.004 175.01 SDDSC205 852.93 853.3 0.37 0.53 0.003 0.54 SDDSC205 853.3 854.17 0.87 0.09 0.006 0.10 SDDSC205 854.17 854.66 0.49 0.83 0.003 0.84 SDDSC205 854.89 855.41 0.52 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC205 855.41 855.78 0.37 0.98 0.005 0.99 SDDSC205 855.78 856.02 0.24 0.68 0.005 0.69 SDDSC205 856.49 857.43 0.94 0.23 0.003 0.24 SDDSC205 857.43 857.68 0.25 2.3 0.004 2.31 SDDSC205 857.68 858.78 1.1 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC205 858.78 859.61 0.83 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC205 860.22 861 0.78 0.13 0.003 0.14 SDDSC205 865.56 865.73 0.17 0.24 0.004 0.25 SDDSC205 867.8 868.36 0.56 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC205 868.36 868.76 0.4 0.34 0.004 0.35 SDDSC205 872.43 873.08 0.65 0.16 0.003 0.17 SDDSC205 873.08 873.77 0.69 0.79 0.002 0.80 SDDSC205 873.77 874.36 0.59 0.22 0.004 0.23 SDDSC205 876.13 876.58 0.45 0.16 0.002 0.17 SDDSC205 891.9 893.08 1.18 0.73 0.23 1.28 SDDSC205 893.08 894.38 1.3 0.12 0.007 0.14 SDDSC205 894.38 895.07 0.69 0.74 0.007 0.76 SDDSC205 896.61 897.63 1.02 0.12 0.011 0.15 SDDSC205 898.14 898.43 0.29 0.13 0.002 0.14 SDDSC205 900.79 900.93 0.14 5.03 0.003 5.04 SDDSC205 900.93 901.83 0.9 0.15 0.003 0.16 SDDSC205 906.94 907.65 0.71 0.37 0.004 0.38 SDDSC205 907.65 908.08 0.43 0.81 0.01 0.83 SDDSC205 908.08 909.32 1.24 0.61 0.004 0.62 SDDSC205 909.32 910 0.68 1.09 0.006 1.10 SDDSC205 910 910.7 0.7 0.8 0.005 0.81 SDDSC205 912 913.3 1.3 0.3 0.003 0.31 SDDSC205 922.4 923.16 0.76 0.47 0.002 0.48 SDDSC205 923.16 924.2 1.04 0.73 0.005 0.74 SDDSC205 925.5 926.5 1 0.43 0.008 0.45 SDDSC205 934.3 935.6 1.3 0.4 0.005 0.41 SDDSC205 955.6 955.79 0.19 0.13 0.003 0.14 SDDSC205 1011.4 1011.63 0.23 0.54 0.006 0.55 SDDSC205 1011.63 1012.48 0.85 0.31 0.006 0.32 SDDSC205 1013.7 1014.85 1.15 5.43 0.013 5.46 SDDSC205 1014.85 1015.77 0.92 0.96 0.017 1.00 SDDSC205 1015.77 1016.3 0.53 0.16 0.007 0.18 SDDSC205 1016.3 1017.6 1.3 2.08 0.008 2.10 SDDSC205 1018.9 1020.2 1.3 0.24 0.006 0.25 SDDSC205 1021.5 1022.66 1.16 1.34 0.008 1.36 SDDSC205 1022.66 1023.6 0.94 0.74 0.013 0.77 SDDSC205 1023.6 1024.15 0.55 0.66 0.025 0.72 SDDSC205 1024.15 1024.98 0.83 1.8 0.2 2.28 SDDSC205 1024.98 1025.3 0.32 0.34 0.011 0.37 SDDSC205 1025.3 1025.59 0.29 2.13 0.007 2.15 SDDSC205 1025.59 1026.78 1.19 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC205 1026.78 1027.7 0.92 0.71 0.087 0.92 SDDSC205 1027.7 1028.14 0.44 2.8 0.51 4.02 SDDSC205 1028.14 1028.54 0.4 1.57 0.033 1.65 SDDSC205 1028.54 1029.66 1.12 0.3 0.009 0.32 SDDSC205 1029.66 1030.61 0.95 0.26 0.008 0.28 SDDSC205 1030.61 1031.58 0.97 0.56 0.012 0.59 SDDSC205 1031.58 1032.35 0.77 0.11 0.015 0.15 SDDSC205 1032.35 1033.04 0.69 0.13 0.008 0.15 SDDSC205 1034.3 1035.5 1.2 0.15 0.005 0.16 SDDSC205 1036.33 1036.84 0.51 0.14 0.004 0.15 SDDSC205 1036.84 1037.54 0.7 0.28 0.003 0.29 SDDSC205 1037.54 1038.07 0.53 0.57 0.004 0.58 SDDSC205 1038.07 1038.7 0.63 0.6 0.013 0.63 SDDSC205 1041.53 1042.03 0.5 0.42 0.005 0.43 SDDSC205 1048 1048.82 0.82 0.24 0.003 0.25 SDDSC205 1048.82 1049.55 0.73 0.41 0.01 0.43 SDDSC205 1049.55 1050.8 1.25 0.19 0.006 0.20 SDDSC205 1050.8 1052 1.2 0.5 0.004 0.51 SDDSC205 1052 1052.43 0.43 0.66 0.003 0.67 SDDSC205 1056 1056.82 0.82 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC205 1068.4 1068.55 0.15 0.45 0.004 0.46 SDDSC205 1070.7 1071.07 0.37 0.21 0.007 0.23 SDDSC205 1071.07 1071.46 0.39 1.04 0.012 1.07 SDDSC205 1072.7 1073.54 0.84 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC205 1073.54 1074.5 0.96 0.17 0.003 0.18 SDDSC205 1082.9 1083.55 0.65 0.17 0.002 0.17 SDDSC205 1083.55 1083.92 0.37 0.12 0.003 0.13 SDDSC205 1083.92 1084.47 0.55 0.39 0.026 0.45 SDDSC205 1084.47 1085.29 0.82 0.48 0.035 0.56 SDDSC205 1086.5 1087.29 0.79 0.26 0.003 0.27 SDDSC205 1094.1 1095.4 1.3 0.26 0.003 0.27 SDDSC205 1096 1097 1 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC205 1117.63 1117.95 0.32 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC230 576.88 577.48 0.6 0.15 0.002 0.16 SDDSC230 599.54 600.41 0.87 0.29 0.003 0.30 SDDSC230 601.5 601.6 0.1 0.4 0.002 0.41 SDDSC230 601.6 602.34 0.74 0.25 0.002 0.26 SDDSC230 606.9 607.4 0.5 0.44 0.001 0.44 SDDSC230 649.15 650.27 1.12 0.16 0.003 0.17 SDDSC230 650.27 650.82 0.55 0.26 0.003 0.27 SDDSC230 650.82 651.69 0.87 0.55 0.004 0.56 SDDSC230 651.69 651.94 0.25 0.47 0.003 0.48 SDDSC230 660.3 660.48 0.18 0.42 0.003 0.43 SDDSC230 677.3 677.63 0.33 0.14 0.004 0.15 SDDSC230 701.85 702.15 0.3 0.37 0.12 0.66 SDDSC230 712.55 713.85 1.3 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC230 715.25 716.55 1.3 0.11 0.005 0.12 SDDSC230 717.85 719.15 1.3 0.2 0.004 0.21 SDDSC230 746.51 747.3 0.79 0.13 0.005 0.14 SDDSC230 749 749.67 0.67 0.14 0.009 0.16 SDDSC230 749.67 749.97 0.3 0.22 0.004 0.23 SDDSC230 749.97 750.97 1 0.21 0.003 0.22 SDDSC230 750.97 751.38 0.41 0.42 0.004 0.43 SDDSC230 751.38 752 0.62 0.7 0.007 0.72 SDDSC230 752 752.45 0.45 0.5 0.005 0.51 SDDSC230 752.45 752.63 0.18 0.31 0.008 0.33 SDDSC230 752.63 753.1 0.47 0.35 0.003 0.36 SDDSC230 753.1 754.23 1.13 0.13 0.008 0.15 SDDSC230 754.23 755.1 0.87 0.19 0.004 0.20 SDDSC230 762.18 762.84 0.66 0.16 0.005 0.17 SDDSC230 766.66 766.94 0.28 3.09 0.043 3.19 SDDSC230 771.16 771.35 0.19 0.09 0.008 0.11 SDDSC230 772.13 772.29 0.16 1.87 0.002 1.88 SDDSC230 784.84 785.17 0.33 0.58 0.012 0.61 SDDSC230 785.17 785.36 0.19 0.87 0.018 0.91 SDDSC230 785.36 786.41 1.05 0.2 0.012 0.23 SDDSC230 790.46 790.59 0.13 0.89 0.012 0.92 SDDSC230 792.88 794.02 1.14 0.41 0.007 0.43 SDDSC230 794.02 795.08 1.06 0.27 0.005 0.28 SDDSC230 795.08 795.25 0.17 0.5 0.005 0.51 SDDSC230 795.25 795.39 0.14 0.4 0.005 0.41 SDDSC230 795.39 796 0.61 0.73 0.006 0.74 SDDSC230 796 796.72 0.72 0.99 0.008 1.01 SDDSC230 796.72 796.92 0.2 1.35 0.011 1.38 SDDSC230 796.92 797.62 0.7 2.4 0.013 2.43 SDDSC230 797.62 798.9 1.28 0.41 0.006 0.42 SDDSC230 798.9 799.46 0.56 0.31 0.004 0.32 SDDSC230 799.46 799.93 0.47 0.4 0.016 0.44 SDDSC230 799.93 801.02 1.09 0.15 0.006 0.16 SDDSC230 801.02 801.2 0.18 0.77 0.003 0.78 SDDSC230 801.2 802.31 1.11 0.25 0.005 0.26 SDDSC230 802.31 803.5 1.19 0.13 0.008 0.15 SDDSC230 805.49 806.55 1.06 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC230 806.55 806.67 0.12 2.42 0.007 2.44 SDDSC230 806.67 806.94 0.27 0.71 0.012 0.74 SDDSC230 806.94 807.08 0.14 0.55 0.014 0.58 SDDSC230 812.07 812.8 0.73 0.17 0.001 0.17 SDDSC230 812.8 813.88 1.08 0.27 0.001 0.27 SDDSC230 816.14 817.15 1.01 0.15 0.003 0.16 SDDSC230 817.15 817.95 0.8 0.66 0.005 0.67 SDDSC230 817.95 818.25 0.3 5.97 0.035 6.05 SDDSC230 818.25 818.66 0.41 0.27 0.013 0.30 SDDSC230 818.66 819.76 1.1 0.13 0.005 0.14 SDDSC230 824.08 824.71 0.63 0.4 0.003 0.41 SDDSC230 824.71 825.08 0.37 0.49 0.006 0.50 SDDSC230 825.08 825.5 0.42 0.28 0.003 0.29 SDDSC230 825.5 826.22 0.72 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC230 834.58 835.08 0.5 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC230 837.02 837.78 0.76 0.14 0.002 0.15 SDDSC230 851 851.72 0.72 0.09 0.021 0.14 SDDSC230 854.6 855.07 0.47 0.12 0.002 0.13 SDDSC230 856.21 856.47 0.26 0.49 0.002 0.49 SDDSC230 857.44 857.58 0.14 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC230 857.58 858.27 0.69 0.19 0.002 0.20 SDDSC230 858.27 858.57 0.3 0.28 0.003 0.29 SDDSC230 858.57 858.75 0.18 1.67 0.002 1.68 SDDSC230 858.75 859.07 0.32 0.57 0.004 0.58 SDDSC230 859.07 859.27 0.2 0.61 <0.0001 0.61 SDDSC230 859.27 859.65 0.38 1.21 0.005 1.22 SDDSC230 859.65 859.96 0.31 1.33 0.01 1.35 SDDSC230 859.96 861.03 1.07 1.05 0.005 1.06 SDDSC230 861.03 862.05 1.02 0.35 0.003 0.36 SDDSC230 862.05 862.25 0.2 0.11 0.002 0.12 SDDSC230 862.25 862.92 0.67 53.8 0.008 53.82 SDDSC230 864.94 865.06 0.12 0.12 0.003 0.13 SDDSC230 867.49 868.31 0.82 2.06 0.003 2.07 SDDSC230 868.31 868.46 0.15 0.18 0.002 0.18 SDDSC230 870.35 870.8 0.45 0.1 0.004 0.11 SDDSC230 871.8 872.64 0.84 0.71 0.004 0.72 SDDSC230 872.64 872.9 0.26 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC230 872.9 873.04 0.14 1.14 0.003 1.15 SDDSC230 886.74 886.95 0.21 21.9 0.008 21.92 SDDSC230 886.95 887.05 0.1 4500 0.33 4500.79 SDDSC230 887.05 887.3 0.25 0.19 0.004 0.20 SDDSC230 887.3 888.19 0.89 0.11 0.004 0.12 SDDSC230 896.44 897.05 0.61 0.14 0.005 0.15 SDDSC230 898.3 898.56 0.26 0.45 0.003 0.46 SDDSC230 898.56 899.13 0.57 0.29 0.003 0.30 SDDSC230 899.13 900.09 0.96 33 0.005 33.01 SDDSC230 900.09 901.12 1.03 0.35 0.002 0.35 SDDSC230 901.12 901.82 0.7 0.27 0.001 0.27 SDDSC230 901.82 902.85 1.03 0.19 0.002 0.20 SDDSC230 902.85 903.5 0.65 0.17 0.002 0.18 SDDSC230 904.33 905.35 1.02 0.71 0.003 0.72 SDDSC230 906.92 907.55 0.63 52.2 0.006 52.22 SDDSC230 907.55 907.66 0.11 0.33 0.012 0.36 SDDSC230 908.9 909.27 0.37 0.1 0.006 0.11 SDDSC230 909.27 910.19 0.92 0.29 0.006 0.30 SDDSC230 911.46 912.62 1.16 0.12 0.006 0.13 SDDSC230 912.62 913.82 1.2 0.17 0.009 0.19 SDDSC230 913.82 914.61 0.79 0.12 0.008 0.14 SDDSC230 914.61 915.36 0.75 0.17 0.009 0.19 SDDSC230 915.36 916.16 0.8 1.67 0.023 1.72 SDDSC230 916.16 916.97 0.81 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC230 919.75 920.49 0.74 0.36 0.014 0.39 SDDSC230 920.49 921.06 0.57 0.28 0.008 0.30 SDDSC230 929.1 930.26 1.16 0.46 0.005 0.47 SDDSC230 930.26 931.07 0.81 0.84 0.009 0.86 SDDSC230 931.07 931.75 0.68 0.96 0.063 1.11 SDDSC230 931.75 932.05 0.3 1.02 0.036 1.11 SDDSC230 932.05 933.21 1.16 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC230 933.21 934.02 0.81 0.09 0.005 0.10 SDDSC230 934.41 935 0.59 0.91 0.011 0.94 SDDSC230 935 935.85 0.85 0.9 0.009 0.92 SDDSC230 935.85 936.67 0.82 0.42 0.009 0.44 SDDSC230 936.67 937.19 0.52 1.15 0.011 1.18 SDDSC230 937.19 937.51 0.32 5.44 0.012 5.47 SDDSC230 940.09 940.5 0.41 0.16 0.006 0.17 SDDSC230 946.33 946.8 0.47 2.46 0.01 2.48 SDDSC230 946.8 947.6 0.8 0.86 0.031 0.93 SDDSC230 947.6 948.73 1.13 0.42 0.012 0.45 SDDSC230 948.73 949.85 1.12 0.14 0.005 0.15 SDDSC230 951.45 952.44 0.99 1.06 0.01 1.08 SDDSC230 952.44 952.96 0.52 1.63 0.015 1.67 SDDSC230 952.96 953.51 0.55 0.72 0.009 0.74 SDDSC230 953.51 954.32 0.81 0.3 0.006 0.31 SDDSC230 955.26 956.31 1.05 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC230 956.31 957.48 1.17 0.19 0.007 0.21 SDDSC230 957.48 958.01 0.53 1.56 0.013 1.59 SDDSC230 963.73 964.48 0.75 0.12 0.005 0.13 SDDSC230 973.14 974.08 0.94 0.26 0.007 0.28 SDDSC230 974.08 975.12 1.04 0.92 0.011 0.95 SDDSC230 975.12 976.14 1.02 1.85 0.007 1.87 SDDSC230 976.14 976.31 0.17 0.31 0.002 0.31 SDDSC230 976.31 977.28 0.97 0.15 0.002 0.15 SDDSC230 977.76 978 0.24 0.81 0.008 0.83 SDDSC230 983 983.2 0.2 0.3 0.005 0.31 SDDSC230 983.66 983.84 0.18 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC230 984.86 985.6 0.74 0.12 0.004 0.13 SDDSC230 985.6 985.87 0.27 0.18 0.007 0.20 SDDSC230 986.47 987.08 0.61 0.33 0.006 0.34 SDDSC230 987.08 987.47 0.39 293 2.2 298.26 SDDSC230 987.47 988.3 0.83 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC230 988.3 988.4 0.1 428 0.15 428.36 SDDSC230 992.12 992.39 0.27 1.48 0.65 3.03 SDDSC230 993.65 994.09 0.44 0.15 0.004 0.16 SDDSC230 995.1 996.1 1 0.27 0.003 0.28 SDDSC230 996.86 997.75 0.89 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC230 997.75 997.85 0.1 3.75 0.01 3.77 SDDSC230W1 810.8 811.1 0.3 0.11 <0.0001 0.11 SDDSC230W1 811.1 811.24 0.14 1.76 0.007 1.78 SDDSC230W1 811.24 812.45 1.21 0.2 0.004 0.21 SDDSC230W1 812.45 812.74 0.29 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC230W1 812.74 813.05 0.31 0.28 0.006 0.29 SDDSC230W1 815.96 816.1 0.14 0.16 0.011 0.19 SDDSC230W1 816.1 816.72 0.62 0.4 0.009 0.42 SDDSC230W1 816.72 816.94 0.22 0.27 0.008 0.29 SDDSC230W1 816.94 817.63 0.69 0.23 0.008 0.25 SDDSC230W1 823.14 824.14 1 0.12 0.003 0.13 SDDSC230W1 826.16 827 0.84 0.29 0.004 0.30 SDDSC230W1 827 827.77 0.77 0.22 0.004 0.23 SDDSC230W1 828.58 828.82 0.24 0.59 0.014 0.62 SDDSC230W1 828.82 829.12 0.3 16 0.064 16.15 SDDSC230W1 834 835 1 0.13 0.003 0.14 SDDSC230W1 835 835.83 0.83 0.15 0.004 0.16 SDDSC230W1 835.83 836.15 0.32 0.5 0.007 0.52 SDDSC230W1 836.15 836.86 0.71 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC230W1 842.8 843.24 0.44 88.6 0.008 88.62 SDDSC230W1 847.4 848.4 1 0.12 0.002 0.12 SDDSC230W1 848.4 849.4 1 0.1 0.006 0.11 SDDSC230W1 849.4 850.4 1 0.1 0.002 0.10 SDDSC230W1 857.28 858.55 1.27 0.22 0.003 0.23 SDDSC230W1 859.77 860.8 1.03 0.32 0.006 0.33 SDDSC230W1 860.8 861.8 1 0.19 0.006 0.20 SDDSC231 491.88 492.77 0.89 0.14 0.002 0.14 SDDSC231 682.68 683.15 0.47 0.1 0.001 0.10 SDDSC231 684.77 685.1 0.33 0.01 0.038 0.10 SDDSC231 686.87 686.97 0.1 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC231 723.6 724.7 1.1 0.42 0.002 0.43 SDDSC231 768.53 769.46 0.93 0.15 0.001 0.15 SDDSC231 769.46 770.41 0.95 0.15 0.003 0.16 SDDSC231 770.41 770.66 0.25 0.47 0.002 0.48 SDDSC231 770.66 771.85 1.19 0.36 0.008 0.38 SDDSC231 771.85 772.04 0.19 0.32 0.006 0.33 SDDSC231 773.08 774.28 1.2 0.13 0.004 0.14 SDDSC231 774.28 775.58 1.3 0.17 0.004 0.18 SDDSC231 788.51 789.14 0.63 0.33 0.004 0.34 SDDSC231 795.35 796.12 0.77 0.6 0.007 0.62 SDDSC231 796.12 797.23 1.11 0.64 0.007 0.66 SDDSC231 797.23 797.7 0.47 0.86 0.014 0.89 SDDSC231 799 799.68 0.68 0.25 0.004 0.26 SDDSC231 799.68 800.51 0.83 0.1 0.005 0.11 SDDSC231 800.51 801.75 1.24 0.29 0.004 0.30 SDDSC231 823.29 823.64 0.35 82.1 0.003 82.11 SDDSC231 823.64 824.22 0.58 0.22 0.003 0.23 SDDSC231 824.22 825.39 1.17 0.09 0.005 0.10 SDDSC231 873.71 874.26 0.55 0.11 0.002 0.11 SDDSC231 874.26 874.83 0.57 0.18 0.002 0.18 SDDSC231 878.28 879 0.72 0.38 0.003 0.39 SDDSC231 896.15 897.4 1.25 0.14 0.004 0.15 SDDSC231 899.9 900.92 1.02 0.14 0.004 0.15 SDDSC231 900.92 902.22 1.3 0.72 0.006 0.74 SDDSC231 902.22 903.52 1.3 0.5 0.007 0.52 SDDSC231 903.52 904.79 1.27 0.29 0.012 0.32 SDDSC231 907.22 908.36 1.14 0.31 0.005 0.32 SDDSC231 912.52 912.71 0.19 0.12 0.005 0.13 SDDSC231 912.71 913.97 1.26 0.86 0.018 0.90 SDDSC231 913.97 914.88 0.91 0.44 0.005 0.45 SDDSC231 917.28 918.46 1.18 0.43 0.057 0.57 SDDSC231 918.46 918.64 0.18 0.49 0.2 0.97 SDDSC231 918.64 919.79 1.15 1.19 0.21 1.69 SDDSC231 919.79 921 1.21 0.25 0.045 0.36 SDDSC231 921 922.27 1.27 0.1 0.005 0.11 SDDSC231 922.27 923.54 1.27 0.1 0.005 0.11 SDDSC231 923.54 924.64 1.1 0.27 0.004 0.28 SDDSC231 924.64 925 0.36 0.86 0.004 0.87 SDDSC231 925 926 1 0.35 0.003 0.36 SDDSC231 926.72 927.52 0.8 0.13 0.003 0.14 SDDSC231 927.52 927.73 0.21 1.9 0.006 1.91 SDDSC231 927.73 928.82 1.09 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC231 936.34 936.9 0.56 0.11 0.003 0.12 SDDSC231 946.86 948 1.14 0.18 0.004 0.19 SDDSC231 948 949.3 1.3 0.14 0.003 0.15 SDDSC231 949.3 950.52 1.22 9.09 0.004 9.10 SDDSC231 953.01 954.31 1.3 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC231 960.45 961.58 1.13 0.27 0.004 0.28 SDDSC231 991.79 992.41 0.62 0.52 0.012 0.55 SDDSC231 992.41 993.33 0.92 0.98 0.024 1.04 SDDSC231 993.33 993.94 0.61 1.9 0.015 1.94 SDDSC231 995.24 995.45 0.21 0.28 0.004 0.29 SDDSC231 1008 1008.93 0.93 0.11 0.006 0.13 SDDSC231 1008.93 1009.05 0.12 4.5 0.012 4.53 SDDSC231 1009.05 1009.23 0.18 0.62 0.003 0.63 SDDSC231 1011.97 1012.18 0.21 0.26 0.006 0.27 SDDSC231 1012.18 1013.04 0.86 0.29 0.005 0.30 SDDSC231 1014 1014.53 0.53 0.44 0.008 0.46 SDDSC231 1014.53 1014.89 0.36 0.45 0.008 0.47 SDDSC231 1014.89 1015.67 0.78 2.04 0.003 2.05 SDDSC231 1015.67 1016 0.33 0.57 0.004 0.58 SDDSC231 1016 1016.5 0.5 0.1 0.002 0.11 SDDSC231 1016.5 1016.71 0.21 0.1 0.002 0.11 SDDSC231 1020.06 1020.38 0.32 2.4 0.007 2.42 SDDSC231 1020.38 1021.5 1.12 0.11 0.005 0.12 SDDSC231 1021.5 1022.55 1.05 1.51 0.008 1.53 SDDSC231 1022.55 1023.46 0.91 0.25 0.009 0.27 SDDSC231 1023.46 1024.36 0.9 0.89 0.007 0.91 SDDSC231 1024.52 1025.3 0.78 0.19 0.004 0.20 SDDSC231 1027.92 1028.11 0.19 1.68 0.006 1.69 SDDSC231 1028.11 1028.42 0.31 0.41 0.016 0.45 SDDSC231 1028.42 1028.84 0.42 1.57 0.037 1.66 SDDSC231 1028.84 1029.16 0.32 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC231 1029.16 1029.73 0.57 0.16 0.009 0.18 SDDSC231 1029.73 1031 1.27 0.48 0.04 0.58 SDDSC231 1031 1031.67 0.67 0.32 0.03 0.39 SDDSC231 1031.67 1032.06 0.39 24.3 0.044 24.41

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 25 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyze the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter and half core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 25th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

½ duplicates - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

Washes - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au. - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au. - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed - 11 December 2024 S.Tambanis.

The CP & QP, Mr Kenneth Bush has visually inspected the drill core from holes in this release. The drill intersections match both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

Downhole surveys are collected by either electronic single-shot, REFLEX EZ-TRAC multi-shot or Imdex/Axis north-seeking gyro or a combination. During drilling, surveys are completed at a maximum of 30m intervals, with multi-shot surveys completed at hole completion or upon request by geologists at 3m intervals during drilling unless ground conditions are unsuitable.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-80% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.





EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.



Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311362

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.