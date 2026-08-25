Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire McCoy, a trusted Dutch SAP transformation partner for mid-market companies. Upon closing, McCoy will become part of Accenture Edge, Accenture's recently launched mid-market business, strengthening its ability to help companies in this segment modernize operations, adopt AI and drive growth.

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McCoy to become part of Accenture Edge

Founded in 2012, McCoy is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in Spain as well as in the Philippines. The company designs, implements and manages SAP solutions across ERP, data, business solutions, managed services and enterprise integration. McCoy is a leading SAP consultancy organization for the mid-market in the Netherlands and is recognized as an SAP Gold Partner. It has built long-standing client relationships through its deep local industry expertise across high-tech, manufacturing, public sector, utilities and retail, helping organizations modernize and operate critical business platforms.

McCoy will further strengthen Accenture Edge's position in the fast-growing EMEA mid-market, while expanding its SAP modernization capabilities in the Netherlands. It will also contribute to offerings such as Advance, a joint initiative with SAP that provides packaged services tailored to the mid-market. These offerings help mid-market organizations become more connected, intelligent and responsive.

Together, Accenture Edge and McCoy will help clients modernize SAP environments faster, integrate AI into core business processes and scale new capabilities with less complexity.

"SAP modernization and AI are increasingly becoming part of the same strategic agenda for mid-market companies looking to accelerate growth," said Nicole van Det, CEO Accenture Netherlands and Nordics. "McCoy will add the deep SAP expertise, strong client relationships and tailored delivery model needed to turn that agenda into business value."

"McCoy will play an important role in the growth of Accenture Edge across Europe," said Srini Subramanian, CEO of Accenture Edge. "Its entrepreneurial culture and track record serving mid-market clients make it an excellent fit for our strategy and ambitions for the region."

"Joining Accenture Edge will allow us to build on what has made McCoy successful: deep SAP expertise, close client relationships and an entrepreneurial approach to delivery," said Tom van den Berg, Co-Founder of McCoy. "Together, we can offer clients broader SAP, technology and AI capabilities to support their growth, while giving our people access to new expertise, international projects and career opportunities."

McCoy will bring more than 380 specialized professionals to Accenture Edge. Its proprietary accelerators, including SmartERP, Smart Extensions, Smart Re-use and McCoy Integration Studio, are designed to standardize delivery, reduce implementation complexity and support faster SAP transformation.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information on Accenture Edge, visit www.accenture.com/edge.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Accenture Edge

Accenture Edge helps mid-market companies with annual revenues between $300 million and $3 billion harness AI and reinvent how they operate. Backed by Accenture's large-enterprise expertise and deep ecosystem partnerships, Accenture Edge delivers pre-built, right-sized solutions that help mid-market organizations modernize core systems, adopt AI, strengthen security and simplify operations at speed and scale. Learn more at www.accenture.com/edge.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by conflict in the Middle East, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and McCoy will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties' ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's solutions and services including through the adaptation and expansion of its solutions and services in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with its ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's solutions or services infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

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Contacts:

Dallin Hatch

Accenture

+1 719 244 6537

dallin.p.hatch@accenture.com



Marije Ansing

Accenture

+31 650589016

marije.ansing@accenture.com