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WKN: A0YAQA | ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 | Ticker-Symbol: CSA
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 21:35
157,90 Euro
+0,10 % +0,15
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,40171,7513:05
157,40158,1018.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC157,90+0,10 %
ANTHROPIC PBC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.