Nearly two-thirds (64%) of gamers have abandoned a gaming purchase due to checkout issues, while 84% would welcome an all-in-one gaming and entertainment wallet, according to a survey of 5,000 gamers across eight countries.

As gaming evolves into an always-on entertainment experience, payment performance is emerging as a critical driver of player engagement and spending. New research from global payments leader Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) reveals that while gamers are spending across an increasingly diverse mix of games, subscriptions and digital content, many purchases are still being lost due to payment friction and security concerns.

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Friction, security and payment choice are shaping gaming spend. Paysafe's survey of 5,000 gamers found that checkout issues continue to drive purchase abandonment, while demand for secure, wallet-based payment experiences is growing.

The new The Experience Economy Report 2026: Video Gaming surveyed 5,000 gamers across the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Poland and Romania who had made a gaming-related purchase in the last 12 months. The research explores how players spend, pay and engage with gaming experiences, and highlights growing demand for faster, more secure and more flexible payment options.

Among the report's findings:

Gaming is a regular part of entertainment spending, with nearly three in ten gamers (29%) identifying as high-to-very-high monthly spenders.

Gaming spending extends well beyond the game itself, with mobile games (53%), full digital games (43%) and gaming subscriptions (39%) among the most commonly purchased products.

Payment choice is increasingly important, with debit cards (41%), digital wallets, such as Skrill (35%), mobile wallets (34%) and credit cards (32%) all widely used by gamers.

Checkout friction is widespread, with 64% of gamers reporting that they have abandoned a gaming purchase due to payment issues.

Security remains a major consideration, with 36% ranking fraud protection as their most important payment factor and 65% saying fraud concerns sometimes make them hesitate before making a purchase.

Wallet-based experiences have strong appeal, with 84% of gamers interested in a digital wallet that helps them manage gaming and entertainment purchases in one place.

"Gaming has become a continuous spending experience driven by subscriptions, digital content, creator ecosystems and ongoing player engagement," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "As a result, payments play a bigger role than ever in shaping the overall player experience. Our research shows gamers want payment journeys that are seamless, secure and tailored to their preferences. For publishers and platforms, reducing friction at checkout and providing greater payment choice can help unlock revenue opportunities while strengthening player loyalty."

The research also highlights the link between payment performance and spending behaviour. More than two-thirds (68%) of gamers say frictionless payment experiences help them fully enjoy gaming, while nearly half (46%) say they would spend more on gaming if checkout were faster or easier.

As gaming continues to expand across platforms, content formats and digital communities, payments are becoming an increasingly important part of how players discover, purchase and engage with gaming experiences. Businesses that prioritise convenience, security and payment flexibility will be better positioned to meet evolving player expectations and capture a greater share of gaming spend.

To learn more about gaming spending habits, payment preferences, checkout friction and the growing demand for wallet-based experiences, download The Experience Economy Report 2026: Video Gaming.

Notes to editors

The report is based on research conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Paysafe among 5,000 consumers who have played video games and made gaming-related purchases in the last 12 months. Respondents were surveyed online in June and July 2026 across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Poland and Romania.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

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