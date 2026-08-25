Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the first two drill holes completed as part of its 2026 summer exploration program at the 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project ("PLN") in the Western Athabasca Basin. Both holes intersected strong alteration and prospective structure, including PLN26-229, a 950 m step-out east of the Tetra Zone discovery that cut strong bleaching at the top of the basement comparable to alteration seen at Tetra.

The program's first two holes tested two separate target areas at PLN, and both intersected prospective structure and strong alteration. PLN26-228 tested the A4 conductor, a parallel conductor to the A1 conductor that hosts the JR Zone, 4 km to the southwest on the Minto Property. Separately, PLN26-229 tested a gravity target at Target Area 1 on the Broach Property, 950 m east of the Tetra Zone. Both holes supported the geophysical interpretations that generated the targets, adding directly to the Company's structural model and already refining follow-up targets as drilling continues.

The PLN Project is one of the largest contiguous land packages held by a single explorer along the prospective south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin - host to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits. While the JR and Tetra Zones remain core to the Company's activity, ongoing compilation and reinterpretation of historic and recently acquired geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets across the broader project have advanced several additional trends to the drill-ready stage.

Drill Hole Highlights:

PLN26-228 (A4 Target Area):

The Athabasca Unconformity depth indicates this hole may be on the east side of the down-dropped Harrison Lake Fault, similar to the B1 conductor 4km to the south. Coupled with graphitic basement hosted shears and strong alteration in the lower sandstone and upper basement, the west side of the Harrison Fault along the A4 conductor is emerging as a strong target.

Handheld scintillometer readings >300 cps over two 0.5 m intervals: 688.0 to 688.5 m with a peak of 480 cps, and 809.5 to 810.0 m with a peak of 380 cps (see Table 1).

PLN26-229 (Broach Target Area 1):

The hole intersected strong bleaching at the top of the basement (Photo 1), a style of alteration comparable to that observed in the vicinity of the Tetra Zone and in historic PAT drill holes in the Broach Property.

Located 950 m east of the Tetra Zone, the alteration indicates the alteration system extends well beyond the discovery and supports the prospectivity of the surrounding target areas.

Given the scale of the step-out and the strength of the alteration intersected, the Company plans at least one follow-up hole at this target area during this program, incorporating all the geological and structural information from PLN26-229. Drilling is expected to initially comprise approximately 4,000 metres.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"PLN26-229 represents a significant 950 m step-out from Tetra, and the presence of very similar basement bleaching of that intensity this far out demonstrates that the alteration system is considerably more extensive than the area immediately surrounding the Tetra discovery. This is precisely the outcome we hoped our targeting would deliver. Target Area 1 has long been one of our priority targets, and we plan to follow it up with at least one additional hole this summer that incorporates all the new data from this intercept.

"A combination of geophysics has outlined at least four prioritized targets across the Tetra zone area of Broach, and the alteration observed in this PLN26-229 almost a kilometer away is visually very similar to that seen at Tetra, suggesting a comparable process may extend well beyond the original discovery itself."

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN26-228 N/A 590951 6412030 541 60 -71 688 688.5 0.5 480 396.4 845













809.5 810 0.5 380



PLN26-229 945E 590394 6397875 545 34 -69 Tetra Zone Exploration; no radioactivity >300cps 161.8 695

Map 1. Broach Property - Summer Target Areas

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Map 2. A4 Conductor and PLN26-228 Drill Hole Location

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Photo 1. Basement Alteration in PLN26-229

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Minto Property

The 19,864-hectare Minto Property hosts priority conductive corridors and geophysical anomalies along trend from the JR Zone. Notably, the A4 trend spans nearly 7 km and runs parallel to, and shows a similar EM response to, the A1 conductor that hosts the JR Zone. Summer drilling will advance the target area around historic drill hole PLN14-021 at A4 with at least one drill hole (see Map 1).

Broach Property

At the 19,022-hectare Broach Property, host to the Tetra Zone discovery, the 3D-DCIP and resistivity survey has been completed, with results currently being interpreted to refine drill targeting directly over the Tetra structure. Summer targeting on the Broach Property is concentrated in two areas: the area surrounding the Tetra Zone and the Broach Lake South Area (see Map 2).

Tetra Zone Area

The Area surrounding the Tetra Zone discovery, hosts numerous targets defined by EM conductors and gravity low anomalies that exhibit geophysical signatures similar to those at the Tetra Zone, of which four have been prioritized for drill testing under the 2026 summer program (Targets 1-4 on Map 2). F3 sampling of historic drill core in the area returned 423 ppm U and identified intense bleaching, and these targets remain untested by follow-up drilling.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,960-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone uranium discovery approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13 km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the Company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ashley is not independent of the Company. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson Lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the Patterson West area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Company's 2026 summer exploration and drilling program, the timing and scope of drilling, the interpretation of geophysical survey results, the prospectivity of the Company's target areas, and the potential for future mineral discoveries, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

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Source: F3 Uranium Corp.