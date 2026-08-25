Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to report highly encouraging new trenching and channel sampling results from the Feh Feh and Lewis areas at its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. Importantly, the Company has also identified new gold-bearing artisanal workings outside the footprint of the existing soil geochemical survey that defines the 16km Monterra Trend, providing valuable new targets that could further support the Company's district-scale exploration thesis.

Highlights:

Trenching Program Progress: 20 trenches have been completed across the Ben Ben to Feh Feh targets as part of the Company's planned 3,600m trenching program. Trenching continues on the Lewis North trend as Zodiac Gold systematically advances multiple targets across the Monterra Trend.

Trenching Results from the Feh Feh Target: 23m at 0.68 g/t Au, including a higher-grade interval of 12m at 1.16 g/t Au, with 1m at 8.28 g/t Au, confirming meaningful gold mineralization at another priority target along the 16km Monterra Trend. Trenching at the Ben Ben and Lewis targets has already returned standout intersections of 30m at 1.24 g/t Au and 30m at 1.04 g/t Au (Map 1).

Expansion of Exploration Footprint: Newly identified hard rock artisanal workings at Gbolomine (Map 2), approximately 800m south of the Lewis target, returned the following channel samples from two separate pits: 5m at 1.54 g/t Au, including 1m at 5.71 g/t Au, and 3m at 0.96 g/t Au, including 1m at 2.05 g/t Au, Additional artisanal workings have been identified up to 1,450m outside the currently defined footprint of the Monterra Trend, opening new areas for systematic mapping, sampling, trenching and potential drill targeting.

Aggressive Follow-Up Underway: Trenching continues in parallel with drilling at Lewis, while geological mapping, sampling and analysis of more than 1,300 soil samples are being used to prioritize the Company's growing pipeline of highly prospective targets.

David Kol, President and CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "These results are important because they continue to show that the gold potential at Todi is not confined to a single discovery or a single target. At Feh Feh, we have now intersected a broad 23-metre mineralized interval containing 12 metres at 1.16 g/t gold, including a one-metre interval grading 8.28 g/t gold. At the same time, our field teams are identifying gold-bearing hard rock artisanal workings well outside the footprint of the soil geochemistry that currently defines the 16-kilometre Monterra Trend.

"What excites us most is what these new targets could mean for the scale of the system. Gbolomine sits approximately 800 metres south of the Lewis gold-in-soil anomalism, while Marine target lies approximately 1.5km northeast of anomalism at Ben Ben. These discoveries give us entirely new areas to test and demonstrate why we believe systematic exploration can continue to expand the prospective footprint of Todi.

"We are no longer looking at Arthington in isolation. We are systematically advancing Arthington, Ben Ben, Feh Feh and Lewis while simultaneously generating new targets beyond the previously defined corridor. Every new mineralized occurrence gives our technical team another vector for follow-up and another opportunity to test the broader district-scale potential of the Todi Gold Project. With drilling, trenching, mapping and soil sampling all advancing in parallel, we believe we are only beginning to understand the scale of this gold system."

Trenching

The Feh Feh target lies within the 16km Monterra Trend, which extends from the Arthington discovery through the Ben Ben, Feh Feh and Lewis targets, and is being systematically tested as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program.

Trench FFT001 was dug 470m southeast of the main artisanal pit at Feh Feh and returned an interval of 27m at 0.19 g/t Au, including 1m at 1.13 g/t Au.

FFT002 was dug approximately 1km south-southeast of FFT001 on a +50 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly with a 600m strike length (Map 1). FFT002 returned a standout result of 23m at 0.68 g/t Au , including a higher-grade interval of 12m at 1.16 g/t Au , with 1m at 8.28 g/t Au .

, including a higher-grade interval of , with . The combination of broad mineralization with higher-grade intervals in FFT002 and untested soil anomalism nearby is considered highly encouraging, and new trenching locations are being assessed to follow up on these results.

Map 1: Trenching Results at the Feh Feh Target, Todi Gold Project

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Trench details at the Feh Feh target are shown in Table 1, and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: 2026 trench collar data at the Feh Feh target

Trench ID Easting (UTM WGS84, 29N) Northing (UTM WGS84, 29N) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(m) FFT001 327853 719409 44 90 0 101.60 FFT002 328277 718427 43 25 0 176.00

Table 2: Significant intersections at the Feh Feh target

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t FFT001 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.16 FFT001 62.00 89.00 27.00 0.19 Including 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.13 FFT002 49.00 55.00 6.00 0.14 FFT002 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.10 FFT002 61.00 64.00 3.00 0.10 FFT002 66.00 68.00 2.00 0.10 FFT002 73.00 80.00 7.00 0.12 FFT002 85.00 100.00 15.00 0.20 FFT002 105.00 128.00 23.00 0.68 Including 105.00 117.00 12.00 1.16 Including 115.00 116.00 1.00 8.28

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Further exploration is required to confirm the orientation of the mineralized zones and, as such, intervals are sampled lengths rather than true thicknesses.

New Gold-Bearing Targets Expand Exploration Footprint

Zodiac Gold's geological team has identified several new hard rock artisanal mining sites, both within the 16km Monterra Trend and beyond the previously defined corridor (Map 2). Channel sampling in two artisanal pits at Gbolomine returned 5m at 1.54 g/t Au, including 1m at 5.71 g/t Au, and 3m at 0.96 g/t Au, including 1m at 2.05 g/t Au. Preliminary geological observations identified the pit lithologies as weathered, southerly dipping amphibolite, gneiss and possible banded iron formation (Photo 1).

The significance of these new occurrences is their location. They demonstrate gold mineralization in areas not captured by the soil geochemical footprint currently used to define the Monterra Trend and therefore materially broaden the areas warranting systematic follow-up. Rather than simply extending known targets along strike, these occurrences provide new exploration vectors outside the established corridor and may help identify additional mineralized structures or parallel zones as the geological model evolves.

Additional artisanal workings identified include shafts on the Lewis North trend, pitting and shafts at Marine target, shafts at Saycalay and pitting at the Edge Pit, which straddles the license boundary (Map 2 - Zodiac Gold licence on the western side of the boundary). Gbolomine is located approximately 800m south of the Monterra Trend gold-in-soil anomalism at Lewis, while Marine target is approximately 1,450m northeast of gold-in-soil anomalism at Ben Ben.

The Company considers these discoveries highly encouraging because they expand the search area around existing priority targets and create multiple new opportunities for target generation. Follow-up geological mapping and sampling, together with analysis of more than 1,300 soil samples (Map 2), is underway to determine the extent, orientation and significance of these newly identified occurrences and to prioritize further trenching and/or drilling.

Map 2: Newly discovered artisanal mining at the Todi Gold Project

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Photo 1: Newly discovered artisanal mining at Gbolomine, also showing gold panned by artisanal miners

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Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

Following excavation, the walls of the trenches were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results.

Artisanal pit walls were cleaned prior to channel sampling and care was taken to avoid contamination between samples, which were taken at 1m intervals. No QA/QC samples were added to the artisanal pit channel sample sequence.

All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA26.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled delivering high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.