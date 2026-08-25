Building on 40 years of technical expertise in Italy, UL Solutions has created a European Retail Center of Excellence with an enhanced portfolio of services.

UL Solutions has expanded capabilities at its Northern Italy site to create a European Retail Center of Excellence, a regional safety and performance services hub for retailers, brands and manufacturers.

The Center now offers pre-market services to support retail product development, supplier selection and raw materials sourcing.

Combining upstream support, life cycle management, regulatory insight and sustainability expertise, the site helps customers bring products to market safely and efficiently.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it has expanded capabilities at its site in Lombardy, Italy, to create the European Retail Center of Excellence, giving retailers, brands and manufacturers access to a broader portfolio of services designed for a technology-enabled and rapidly innovating consumer retail environment.

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UL Solutions has expanded capabilities at its site in Northern Italy to create the European Retail Center of Excellence, building on 40 years of technical expertise in the Lombardy region.

"Retail product innovation is moving faster and becoming more complex, especially as smart, connected and AI-enabled products reshape consumer expectations and regulatory requirements," said Josh Warren, Vice President and General Manager, Retail and Consumer Products at UL Solutions. "By expanding our capabilities in Italy to create the European Retail Center of Excellence, we are strengthening how we partner with customers earlier in the product life cycle, to help them bring products to market with confidence."

Building on 40 years of technical expertise, the Center of Excellence now gives customers access to an enhanced portfolio of testing, regulatory, advisory and sustainability offerings. By partnering with customers throughout the development life cycle, from product design through market readiness, the Center provides the technical expertise and regulatory insight to reduce complexity and support innovation across multiple product categories including furniture, apparel and cosmetics.

"Retailers and brands need a technical partner to navigate complex European and global requirements while innovating at speed," said Simon Allitt, director and regional general manager of Retail and Consumer Products, EMEA at UL Solutions. "By expanding our capabilities in Italy, we are bringing life cycle services together with safety testing in a collaborative environment, helping customers strengthen product development, weigh supplier and materials decisions and deliver safe, high-quality products that consumers trust."

Designed for collaboration, the Center offers spaces for workshops, training and events, enabling UL Solutions experts to work closely with customers. By connecting the Italy site's expanded capabilities with UL Solutions' worldwide network of laboratories and technical hubs, the facility helps customers navigate regional and international requirements.

The European Retail Center of Excellence complements UL Solutions' global network of retail and consumer products laboratories and facilities, including locations in Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen, China; Gurgaon, India; Istanbul, Turkey; Canton, Massachusetts and the Retail Center of Excellence in Lowell, Arkansas, a 100,000-square-foot facility opened in 2024. Learn more here.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, advisory offerings and software solutions that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage. Learn more about UL Solutions.

Source Code: ULS-IR

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Contacts:

Media:

Kathy Fieweger

Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com

+1 312-852-5156

Investors:

Yijing Brentano

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@ul.com

+1 312-895-9873