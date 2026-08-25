GoldInxs Mining Corp: GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Tara Asfour as Vice President Corporate Development and Communications. The Company also announces that it has entered into an engagement with Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd. ("ICG"), a firm specialized in stock awareness services. For GoldInxs, the engagement is an important step in expanding awareness of the Company and its exploration story among a broader investor audience, including local communities, as it advances its prospective British Columbia projects.

Ms. Asfour is an executive consultant with over 13 years of experience in corporate development, capital markets, investor relations and strategic communications, with a strong focus on the resource sector. She has led strategic financings, partnerships and offtake initiatives, and has held corporate development and investor relations roles with multiple publicly listed resource companies. Ms. Asfour holds an MBA and Certification from the Institute for Governance (IGOPP) in Governance, Ethics in Business Environment and Corruption Prevention. Ms. Asfour will be entitled to receive 200,000 incentive stock options of the Company at an exercise price to be determined at the time of grant, for a period of three years, subject to applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A stock awareness service agreement dated August 19, 2026, with services commencing as of that date, has been entered into between the Company and Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd. (the "ICG Service Agreement"). Pursuant to the ICG Service Agreement, ICG has agreed to provide stock awareness and related investor relations and promotional services intended to increase market awareness of the Company through the compliant dissemination of publicly available information, social media outreach and investor communication channels. ICG may utilize its investor awareness network, including social media influencers, double opt-in distribution lists, investor and newsletter relationships and public market channels to communicate the Company's publicly available information in a manner consistent with applicable securities laws and Exchange requirements. The ICG Service Agreement has an initial term of three months and may be extended for one additional three-month period at the same rate upon mutual written agreement. Otherwise, the ICG Service Agreement does not automatically renew. The Company will pay ICG CAD$50,000 (plus applicable taxes) for the initial three-month term. ICG and its principals are arm's length to the Company and currently have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intention to acquire such an interest. ICG is based in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is controlled by Amanda Majstorovic, and can be reached at info@indigenouscollaborationgroup.com.The ICG Service Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality gold and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. GoldInxs also holds the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of ICG and 936QC, prospective exploration projects, potential future financings of the Company and the potential grant of incentive stock options of the Company. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.