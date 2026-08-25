Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces the Commencement of an Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey over the Reindeer Gold Property

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (Frankfurt: 6BP0: ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over the underexplored Reindeer Gold Project in the La Ronge Gold Belt (LRGB) of Northern Saskatchewan. The fixed-wing low level tight drape high resolution radiometric and aeromagnetic survey began on August 17th and will continue for the next few weeks.
Trident's Regional Project Location Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1
The Reindeer survey represents an important component of Trident's broader district-scale exploration strategy in the La Ronge Gold Belt. Across its strategic 98,700-hectare land position within the LRGB, the Company is using geophysical surveys, surface sampling, prospecting and focused drilling to identify and systematically advance high-priority gold targets.
Trident's properties cover prospective geological structures associated with past-producing gold mines, established deposits and numerous documented mineral occurrences, providing multiple opportunities for new discoveries and the expansion of known mineralized systems.
About the Reindeer Property
The Reindeer Property comprises 29,300 hectares near the intersection of highways 102 and 905, the two main arteries that connect the important industry of northeastern Saskatchewan to the populated centres to the south. The Property straddles the highly prospective boundary between the La Ronge and Kisseynew lithostructural domains, a compelling exploration target that defines the focus of Trident's exploration strategy within the LRGB. There are multiple documented precious and base metal occurrences within the boundaries of the early-stage exploration Property.
Reindeer Gold Property Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Reindeer-Property-Map.jpg
The 6,600-line km airborne survey will be completed by Special Projects Inc., a company that specializes in low altitude surveys that produce high-quality data for use in the mineral exploration industry. Trident intends to utilize high-resolution aeromagnetic data to identify geologic structures that have the potential to host orogenic gold deposits. These structures exert a first order control on all known gold deposits and occurrences throughout the LRGB. The radiometric data will assist in delineating different lithologies and when combined with the aeromagnetic data will help define targets for subsequent ground-truthing and future drilling.
Reindeer Survey Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Reindeer-Flight-Lines.jpg
Exploration Update at Flagship Contact Lake and Preview Projects
While the airborne survey advances early-stage exploration at Reindeer, drilling and field exploration are also underway at Trident's Contact Lake and Preview target areas at the flagship and more advanced Contact Lake Gold Project. Contact Lake hosts a past-producing, high-grade gold mine and, together with the nearby Preview deposits, forms a key part of Trident's district-scale strategy in the La Ronge Gold Belt.
The 20,000-metre summer drill program at Contact Lake is almost halfway done and continues to return encouraging visual indications of mineralization with final geochemical assays pending. Concurrently, Trident is conducting a comprehensive soil sampling and prospecting program across Contact Lake and the adjacent Preview project area, located approximately 2.5 kilometres to the southeast along a parallel shear structure. The program is expected to comprise approximately 9,000 soil samples and is designed to identify and refine targets for future drilling.
Equity Grant Clarification
Further to the Company's news release dated July 24th, 2026 whereby the Company granted an aggregate 1,525,000 stock options and 1,107,500 DSUs to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, the Company wishes to clarify that such grants are subject to approval of the Company's shareholders at the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, who will be asked to ratify and approve the Plan, which allows the Company to grant stock options of up to 10% of the Company's then total issued and outstanding shares calculated as at the date of any grant and performance-based awards of up to 4,090,987, being 10% of the issued and outstanding shares as of the date of adoption of the Plan. If the Plan is not approved by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting, the stock options and DSUs shall be immediately cancelled. The Company will recommend in favor of the approval of the Plan.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.
About Trident Resources Corp.
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.
Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts
To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com
TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.
"Jon Wiesblatt"
Jonathan Wiesblatt
CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com
Or:
Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications
Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-889-5476
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.