Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces Completion of High-Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey over the Reindeer Gold Property and the Commencement of a Tightly-spaced Drone Magnetic Survey at Contact Lake

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0 : ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the fixed-wing low level tight drape high resolution radiometric and magnetic survey over the Reindeer Gold Project (the "Reindeer Project") has been completed. The survey comprised over 6,600-line km and covered the entirety of the early stage 29,300-hectare property located in Saskatchewan's underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt ("LRGB").



Reindeer Gold Project Survey Details:



The Reindeer Project is host to multiple documented mineral occurrences and straddles over 40km of the Duck Lake Shear Zone, an important geologic structure that marks the contact between the La Ronge and Kisseynew lithostructural domains. This boundary is intimately associated with several past-producing mines, existing gold deposits and numerous gold occurrences throughout the LRGB.



The combined radiometric and magnetic survey featured 50m line spacing with 250m tie-lines to produce high-resolution data that will help to delineate lithologic boundaries and geologic structures that could host undiscovered gold deposits. The survey area at Reindeer also features three distinct strands of the regional Tabbenor Fault System, host to SSR's Seabee Gold Project located 80km south of Reindeer.

Reindeer Project Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Reindeer-Property-Map.jpg

Contact Lake Drone Magnetic Survey:

In addition to the airborne geophysical survey over Reindeer, Trident also announces that a tightly spaced (25m) drone magnetic survey is underway at the Contact Lake Gold Property. The drone-based survey will cover a large (8 km2) area that includes the Contact Lake mine site and an area that hosts intersecting shear structures with coincident gold-in-soil and gold-in-rock anomalies.

In 2026, Trident has already completed over 2500 soil samples in the area encompassed by the drone survey. The combined surface, magnetic and existing drill data will be used to understand the controlling structures and locate near-term drill targets at Contact Lake.

Contact Lake 2026 Exploration Program Update:

The 2026 summer drill program at Contact Lake has just surpassed 11,000m of an anticipated 20,000m. Drilling is focused on extending the known high-grade mineralization at depth and along strike.

In addition to the ambitious drill program, Trident is conducting a comprehensive soil sampling program (9000 samples) at both Contact Lake and the adjacent Preview project, which hosts the Preview SW and Preview North deposits.

Soil grids at Preview will cover highly prospective areas along the Preview mineralized trend between the two deposits and southwest of Preview SW, where existing magnetic survey data outlines compelling exploration targets.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998.

At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

District-Scale Exploration Strategy:

Trident intends to advance its assets in the under-explored LRGB through focused drilling, prospecting, surface sampling and geophysical surveys to unlock potentially immense value in an emerging gold-rich district.

Trident's large land package of 98,700 hectares within the LRGB is strategically located to cover numerous mineral occurrences associated with the highly prospective boundary between the La Ronge and Kisseynew lithostructural domains, a compelling exploration target area that helps forms the thesis of Trident's exploration strategy.

Trident's Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

"We continue to build out the compelling district and regional-scale potential of the La Ronge Gold Belt," said Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources. "Our expansive land position of nearly 100,000 hectares gives Trident a critical competitive advantage in this emerging gold district, underpinning a resource base of over 2.0 million ounces across four wholly-owned deposits - and notably, this figure excludes any ounces from our past-producing, high-grade Contact Lake gold mine, which we believe holds substantial additional upside.

With a strong balance sheet and a fully funded 2026 exploration program, Trident is well positioned to aggressively advance its district-scale strategy. Looking ahead, shareholders can expect a steady stream of catalysts over the remainder of the year, including assay results from our 20,000 metre summer and fall drill programs, as we work to unlock the full potential of the belt."

Reindeer Project Acquisition Details:

The Company elected to accelerate its earn-in on the Reindeer Project and has issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to Reinco Exploration Limited ("Reinco") to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Reindeer Project, ahead of the schedule set out in the original option agreement.

Under the option agreement dated September 8, 2025, Trident could earn up to a 100% interest in the Reindeer Project in three stages: a 50% interest through a $35,000 cash payment and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares at closing; a 75% interest through the issuance of a further 500,000 common shares within the first anniversary of the agreement; and a 100% interest through the issuance of a final 500,000 common shares within the second anniversary.

Having already completed the first stage, the Company has now opted to accelerate and complete the remaining two stages together, issuing the combined 1,000,000 common shares to bring its interest in the Reindeer Project to 100%, well ahead of the original timeline.

All shares issued to Reinco remain subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.

Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

"Jon Wiesblatt"



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.