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WKN: 850628 | ISIN: US46625H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: CMC
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 14:40
307,30 Euro
+0,54 % +1,65
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.: JPMorgan Announces Cash Distributions for the JPMorgan ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)* today announced the final August 2026 cash distributions for the below listed JPMorgan ETFs. The JPMorgan ETFs trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on September 1, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on September 8, 2026. Details of the "per unit" distributions are as follows:

JPMorgan ETF nameTicker symbolDistribution per unit ($)Payment frequency
JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETFJEPI0.15156Monthly
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETFJEPQ0.32709Monthly
JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD HedgedJEPH0.15243Monthly
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD HedgedJPQH0.39475Monthly

To learn more about the JPMorgan ETFs, please visit www.jpmorgan.com/ca/advisors

For more information, please e-mail: jpmam.canada@jpmorgan.com

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4.4 Trillion1 (as of December 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of December 30, 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance. You should not rely on or view any past performance as a guarantee of future investment performance.

Nasdaq, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq 100 and NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. This ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS ETF.

This communication is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, and an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec.?

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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