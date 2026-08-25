Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited: Canada-Japan Funding Fuels Xanadu and Mitsubishi Chemical Partnership on Quantum Semiconductor Research

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (" Xanadu "; NASDAQ/TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, has announced the next phase of its collaboration with Mitsubishi Chemical, a major Japanese chemical manufacturer, to advance semiconductor fabrication technologies using quantum computing algorithms. This next phase is supported by national innovation programs from both the Canadian and Japanese governments, aiming to scale Xanadu and Mitsubishi's previous work in simulating a vital process in next-generation semiconductor fabrication: extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. Bringing together both Canadian and Japanese expertise in quantum computing and materials science, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to driving global innovation in the semiconductor industry through quantum technologies.

EUV lithography enables the creation of powerful chips used across multiple industries, such as mobile, AI, and advanced computing, and is crucial for current and next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. However, its efficiency is often hindered by radiation-induced blurring, an inherently quantum phenomenon that remains a major bottleneck for classical simulations. In phase one of Xanadu and Mitsubishi's collaboration , the two companies demonstrated that quantum algorithms can accurately model key aspects of EUV lithography, specifically the optical properties of the photoresists used to etch lithographic patterns. The next phase of the collaboration aims to develop a production-ready workflow that will take parameters derived from Xanadu's quantum computing simulations and integrate them directly into Mitsubishi's multi-scale models to predict blur. The result will be a fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC)-ready software pipeline designed to identify materials that prevent blurring and secure a competitive advantage in semiconductor manufacturing.

Xanadu plans to provide a concrete demonstration and roadmap for how quantum computing can contribute to the development of EUV resist materials through this collaboration.

This second phase of the collaboration is being advanced with support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and Japan's Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP). The relevant SIP project is led by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT). The collaboration aims to further strengthen research and business collaboration between the two countries' technology sectors.

Xanadu has previously received advisory services and more than $800,000 in funding from NRC IRAP, supporting its R&D in quantum computing across several projects, which helped lay the groundwork for this advancement.

"Our collaboration with Mitsubishi bridges quantum simulation and semiconductor fabrication, eliminating a critical manufacturing bottleneck and securing a competitive advantage for next-generation semiconductor technology. The funding from both the Canadian and Japanese governments underscores the importance of this partnership to advance the semiconductor industry globally," said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu.

"This partnership expands on Mitsubishi's previously successful collaboration with Xanadu, where we demonstrated the utility of quantum computing in simulating EUV resist materials for semiconductor manufacturing," said Dr. Qi Gao, Senior Chief Scientist at Mitsubishi Chemical. "With support from national innovation programs and research organizations in both countries, we're excited to bring together Canadian and Japanese expertise in quantum computing and materials science."

"This project is a great example of connecting cutting-edge quantum computing research with real industrial challenges. In the critical field of semiconductor materials development, we expect this Japan-Canada collaboration to accelerate the real-world implementation of quantum technology. At SIP, we look forward to the new industrial value this initiative will create," said Dr. Masahiro Horibe, Sub-Program Director, Cross-ministerial SIP and Deputy Director, G-QuAT, AIST.

This shared initiative between Xanadu and Mitsubishi aims to showcase quantum computing innovation on the world stage while advancing critical quantum simulation capabilities for the global semiconductor industry. By bridging quantum innovation with industrial application, this continued partnership will establish a blueprint for quantum-driven material discovery. As Xanadu and Mitsubishi Chemical advance this joint pipeline, their work aims to unlock commercial value for early FTQC systems, while driving the future of global semiconductor fabrication.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane , its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.

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About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, established in 1933, is a comprehensive chemical manufacturer that provides a wide range of materials, from basic chemicals to performance products. The company operates globally across diverse fields including mobility, semiconductors and communications, food, medical, and infrastructure. Mitsubishi Chemical aims to be a "Green Specialty Company" committed to solving social problems and to delivering impressive results to customers with the power of materials, under our Purpose that "We lead with innovative solutions to achieve KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet." For further information, please visit our website:

https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/index.html

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: statements regarding potential funding and support from Canadian and Japanese national innovation programs; expectations regarding Xanadu and Mitsubishi's ability to simulate extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography processes in next-generation semiconductor fabrication; Xanadu's ability to bring its technology to market; Xanadu's ability to scale its technology platform and advance toward practical, real-world use cases; Xanadu's ability to accelerate its commercial roadmap and leadership in photonic quantum computing; beliefs regarding the potential of light-based quantum systems to offer a path to scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing; and Xanadu's mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

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