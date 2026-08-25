Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"In the second quarter, we continued to advance our diversified product and sales channel strategy," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We further expanded our product offerings and strengthened our channel presence to better meet customers' diverse and evolving needs and support the continued healthy growth of our business. At the same time, we adopted more targeted marketing initiatives to increase product conversion and redemption rates. We also continued to improve operational efficiency through the use of AI tools and achieved non-GAAP profitability for the sixth consecutive quarter. Going forward, we will remain focused on creating greater value for our customers and shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenues were RMB138.9 million (US$20.5 million[1]) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.0% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB121.1 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were RMB121.1 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB17.8 million (US$2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.9% from the corresponding period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB62.5 million (US$9.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9% from the corresponding period in 2025. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 36.2% in the corresponding period in 2025.

Gross profit was RMB76.4 million (US$11.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.1% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating expenses were RMB82.5 million (US$12.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.8 million (US$2.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 9.9% in the second quarter of 2026.

were RMB13.8 million (US$2.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 9.9% in the second quarter of 2026. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 39.4% in the second quarter of 2026.

were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 39.4% in the second quarter of 2026. General and administrative expenses were RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.3%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the second quarter of 2026.

Loss from operations was RMB6.1 million (US$0.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to an income from operations of RMB7.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income was RMB0.3 million (US$50.8 thousand) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net income of RMB14.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.0 billion (US$151.5 million).

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.7851 on June 30, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, Tuniu expects to generate RMB202.1 million to RMB212.2 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2025. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares.

Effective April 22, 2026, the Company changed its ADS ratio from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares.

As of July 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 0.7 million ADSs (on a post-ratio change basis) for approximately US$5.2 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on August 25, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on August 25, 2026) to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

United States 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905945 Chinese mainland 4001-201203 International 1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 1, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States 1-855-669-9658 International 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3938540

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2025

Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 207,228

261,462

38,535 Restricted cash 10,222

5,302

781 Short-term investments 853,704

716,027

105,529 Accounts receivable, net 66,834

67,131

9,894 Amounts due from related parties 1,293

143

21 Prepayments and other current assets 157,558

137,902

20,324 Total current assets 1,296,839

1,187,967

175,084











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 227,012

206,340

30,411 Property and equipment, net 18,860

18,001

2,653 Intangible assets, net 19,645

18,192

2,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,873

6,150

906 Other non-current assets 30,754

32,113

4,733 Total non-current assets 303,144

280,796

41,384 Total assets 1,599,983

1,468,763

216,468











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 35

-

- Accounts and notes payable 219,440

278,251

41,009 Amounts due to related parties 980

7,875

1,161 Salary and welfare payable 19,594

19,231

2,834 Taxes payable 4,077

1,245

183 Advances from customers 184,461

134,587

19,836 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,340

3,710

547 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 204,388

167,296

24,656 Total current liabilities 636,315

612,195

90,226











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,023

910

134 Deferred tax liabilities 4,534

4,247

626 Total non-current liabilities 5,557

5,157

760 Total liabilities 641,872

617,352

90,986











Equity









Ordinary shares 219

216

32 Less: Treasury stock (82,474)

(77,370)

(11,403) Additional paid-in capital 9,122,119

9,035,430

1,331,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income 307,446

298,572

44,004 Accumulated deficit (8,317,009)

(8,332,443)

(1,228,051) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,301

924,405

136,240 Noncontrolling interests (72,190)

(72,994)

(10,758) Total equity 958,111

851,411

125,482 Total liabilities and equity 1,599,983

1,468,763

216,468

The Company announced on June 5, 2026 its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (the "Q1 2026 Earning

Release"). The Company has since identified an omission during the period end financial closing process for the first quarter

of 2026 to account for the cash dividend declared by its board of directors in March 2026 (the "Dividend"). Accordingly, the

Company is correcting its Q1 2026 Earning Release to reflect the Dividend as a liability as of March 31, 2026, which increases

accrued expenses and other current liabilities by RMB88.9 million and decreases additional paid-in capital by RMB88.9 million,

as of March 31, 2026. The correction does not affect the Company's total assets or its total liabilities and shareholders' equity

in the aggregate as of March 31, 2026. Because the correction relates to the recognition of a dividend obligation, which is

recorded as a reduction of shareholders' equity rather than as an expense, it does not affect the Company's unaudited

consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, including net (loss)/income per ordinary share - basic

and diluted or net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 113,404

109,675

121,099

17,848 Others 21,450

22,914

17,821

2,626 Net revenues 134,854

132,589

138,920

20,474 Cost of revenues (48,865)

(59,033)

(62,479)

(9,208) Gross profit 85,989

73,556

76,441

11,266















Operating expenses













Research and product development (16,403)

(13,556)

(13,817)

(2,036) Sales and marketing (45,019)

(50,488)

(54,702)

(8,062) General and administrative (17,760)

(13,483)

(14,148)

(2,085) Other operating income 312

223

142

21 Total operating expenses (78,870)

(77,304)

(82,525)

(12,162) Income/(loss) from operations 7,119

(3,748)

(6,084)

(896) Other (expenses)/income













Interest and investment income, net 7,279

5,692

4,654

686 Interest expense (583)

(211)

(33)

(5) Foreign exchange (losses)/ income, net (804)

328

2,177

321 Other loss, net (55)

(2,847)

(662)

(98) Income/(loss) before income tax expense 12,956

(786)

52

8 Income tax expense (274)

(100)

(250)

(37) Equity in income of affiliates 1,423

1,112

543

80 Net income 14,105

226

345

51 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (421)

(440)

(364)

(54) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 14,526

666

709

105















Net income 14,105

226

345

51 Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (1,625)

(4,064)

(4,810)

(709) Comprehensive income/(loss) 12,480

(3,838)

(4,465)

(658)















Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted 0.04

0.00

0.00

0.00 Net income per ADS - basic* 1.27

0.00

0.07

0.01 Net income per ADS - diluted* 1.26

0.00

0.07

0.01















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic income per share 343,694,559

326,212,384

322,258,097

322,258,097 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted income per share 345,928,965

328,033,049

323,974,327

323,974,327 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing basic

income per share 11,456,485

10,873,746

10,741,937

10,741,937 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted

income per share 11,530,966

10,934,435

10,799,144

10,799,144















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 65

63

62

9 Research and product development 65

63

62

9 Sales and marketing 32

30

30

4 General and administrative 1,244

1,191

772

114 Total 1,406

1,347

926

136















*The Company changed the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to

current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares, effective April 22, 2026. Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted has been

retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the current ADS ratio.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2026

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Loss from operations (6,084)

926

591

(4,567)















Net income 345

926

591

1,862















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 709

926

591

2,226

































Quarter Ended Mar 31, 2026

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Loss from operations (3,748)

1,347

591

(1,810)















Net income 226

1,347

591

2,164















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 666

1,347

591

2,604

































Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2025

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Income from operations 7,119

1,406

591

9,116















Net income 14,105

1,406

591

16,102















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 14,526

1,406

591

16,523

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation