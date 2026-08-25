Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A427JD | ISIN: US89977P2056 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TU
Tradegate
24.08.26 | 10:22
4,060 Euro
-4,25 % -0,180
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TUNIU CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUNIU CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2404,32014:42
4,2404,32013:36
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"In the second quarter, we continued to advance our diversified product and sales channel strategy," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We further expanded our product offerings and strengthened our channel presence to better meet customers' diverse and evolving needs and support the continued healthy growth of our business. At the same time, we adopted more targeted marketing initiatives to increase product conversion and redemption rates. We also continued to improve operational efficiency through the use of AI tools and achieved non-GAAP profitability for the sixth consecutive quarter. Going forward, we will remain focused on creating greater value for our customers and shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenues were RMB138.9 million (US$20.5 million[1]) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.0% from the corresponding period in 2025.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB121.1 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB17.8 million (US$2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.9% from the corresponding period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB62.5 million (US$9.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9% from the corresponding period in 2025. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 36.2% in the corresponding period in 2025.

Gross profit was RMB76.4 million (US$11.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.1% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating expenses were RMB82.5 million (US$12.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6% from the corresponding period in 2025.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB13.8 million (US$2.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 9.9% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 39.4% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.3%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the second quarter of 2026.

Loss from operations was RMB6.1 million (US$0.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to an income from operations of RMB7.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income was RMB0.3 million (US$50.8 thousand) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net income of RMB14.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.0 billion (US$151.5 million).

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.7851 on June 30, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, Tuniu expects to generate RMB202.1 million to RMB212.2 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2025. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares.

Effective April 22, 2026, the Company changed its ADS ratio from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares.

As of July 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 0.7 million ADSs (on a post-ratio change basis) for approximately US$5.2 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on August 25, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on August 25, 2026) to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

United States

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905945

Chinese mainland

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 1, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States

1-855-669-9658

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3938540

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


December 31, 2025


Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


RMB


RMB


US$







ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

207,228


261,462


38,535

Restricted cash

10,222


5,302


781

Short-term investments

853,704


716,027


105,529

Accounts receivable, net

66,834


67,131


9,894

Amounts due from related parties

1,293


143


21

Prepayments and other current assets

157,558


137,902


20,324

Total current assets

1,296,839


1,187,967


175,084







Non-current assets






Long-term investments

227,012


206,340


30,411

Property and equipment, net

18,860


18,001


2,653

Intangible assets, net

19,645


18,192


2,681

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,873


6,150


906

Other non-current assets

30,754


32,113


4,733

Total non-current assets

303,144


280,796


41,384

Total assets

1,599,983


1,468,763


216,468







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

35


-


-

Accounts and notes payable

219,440


278,251


41,009

Amounts due to related parties

980


7,875


1,161

Salary and welfare payable

19,594


19,231


2,834

Taxes payable

4,077


1,245


183

Advances from customers

184,461


134,587


19,836

Operating lease liabilities, current

3,340


3,710


547

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

204,388


167,296


24,656

Total current liabilities

636,315


612,195


90,226







Non-current liabilities






Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,023


910


134

Deferred tax liabilities

4,534


4,247


626

Total non-current liabilities

5,557


5,157


760

Total liabilities

641,872


617,352


90,986







Equity






Ordinary shares

219


216


32

Less: Treasury stock

(82,474)


(77,370)


(11,403)

Additional paid-in capital

9,122,119


9,035,430


1,331,658

Accumulated other comprehensive income

307,446


298,572


44,004

Accumulated deficit

(8,317,009)


(8,332,443)


(1,228,051)

Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity

1,030,301


924,405


136,240

Noncontrolling interests

(72,190)


(72,994)


(10,758)

Total equity

958,111


851,411


125,482

Total liabilities and equity

1,599,983


1,468,763


216,468


The Company announced on June 5, 2026 its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (the "Q1 2026 Earning
Release"). The Company has since identified an omission during the period end financial closing process for the first quarter
of 2026 to account for the cash dividend declared by its board of directors in March 2026 (the "Dividend"). Accordingly, the
Company is correcting its Q1 2026 Earning Release to reflect the Dividend as a liability as of March 31, 2026, which increases
accrued expenses and other current liabilities by RMB88.9 million and decreases additional paid-in capital by RMB88.9 million,
as of March 31, 2026. The correction does not affect the Company's total assets or its total liabilities and shareholders' equity
in the aggregate as of March 31, 2026. Because the correction relates to the recognition of a dividend obligation, which is
recorded as a reduction of shareholders' equity rather than as an expense, it does not affect the Company's unaudited
consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, including net (loss)/income per ordinary share - basic
and diluted or net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted.

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$









Revenues








Packaged tours

113,404


109,675


121,099


17,848

Others

21,450


22,914


17,821


2,626

Net revenues

134,854


132,589


138,920


20,474

Cost of revenues

(48,865)


(59,033)


(62,479)


(9,208)

Gross profit

85,989


73,556


76,441


11,266









Operating expenses








Research and product development

(16,403)


(13,556)


(13,817)


(2,036)

Sales and marketing

(45,019)


(50,488)


(54,702)


(8,062)

General and administrative

(17,760)


(13,483)


(14,148)


(2,085)

Other operating income

312


223


142


21

Total operating expenses

(78,870)


(77,304)


(82,525)


(12,162)

Income/(loss) from operations

7,119


(3,748)


(6,084)


(896)

Other (expenses)/income








Interest and investment income, net

7,279


5,692


4,654


686

Interest expense

(583)


(211)


(33)


(5)

Foreign exchange (losses)/ income, net

(804)


328


2,177


321

Other loss, net

(55)


(2,847)


(662)


(98)

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

12,956


(786)


52


8

Income tax expense

(274)


(100)


(250)


(37)

Equity in income of affiliates

1,423


1,112


543


80

Net income

14,105


226


345


51

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(421)


(440)


(364)


(54)

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

14,526


666


709


105









Net income

14,105


226


345


51

Other comprehensive loss:








Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(1,625)


(4,064)


(4,810)


(709)

Comprehensive income/(loss)

12,480


(3,838)


(4,465)


(658)









Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted

0.04


0.00


0.00


0.00

Net income per ADS - basic*

1.27


0.00


0.07


0.01

Net income per ADS - diluted*

1.26


0.00


0.07


0.01









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic income per share

343,694,559


326,212,384


322,258,097


322,258,097

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
diluted income per share

345,928,965


328,033,049


323,974,327


323,974,327

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing basic
income per share

11,456,485


10,873,746


10,741,937


10,741,937

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted
income per share

11,530,966


10,934,435


10,799,144


10,799,144









Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:








Cost of revenues

65


63


62


9

Research and product development

65


63


62


9

Sales and marketing

32


30


30


4

General and administrative

1,244


1,191


772


114

Total

1,406


1,347


926


136









*The Company changed the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to
current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares, effective April 22, 2026. Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted has been
retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the current ADS ratio.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)










Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2026


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


Result









Loss from operations

(6,084)


926


591


(4,567)









Net income

345


926


591


1,862









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

709


926


591


2,226


















Quarter Ended Mar 31, 2026


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


Result









Loss from operations

(3,748)


1,347


591


(1,810)









Net income

226


1,347


591


2,164









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

666


1,347


591


2,604


















Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2025


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


Result









Income from operations

7,119


1,406


591


9,116









Net income

14,105


1,406


591


16,102









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

14,526


1,406


591


16,523

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.