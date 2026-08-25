1911 Gold Corporation: 1911 Gold Reports High-Grade Intercepts from the SAM W Target at True North of 11.31 g/t Au over 1.70 m and 6.79 g/t Au over 2.40 m

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce assay results from the surface exploration drill program at San Antonio West ("SAM W") at the Company's wholly-owned, operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project ("True North"), centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property, southeast Manitoba, Canada.

Drilling Highlights:

Drilling confirmed the continuity of gold ("Au") mineralization within a gap area of the previously drilled SAM W target measuring approximately 200 metres ("m") deep and 200 m in strike length between depths of 230 m and 430 m from surface on the northwest extensions of the target area, and returned the following highlighted results: TN-26-073: Intersected 11.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 1.70 m (at 391.10 m downhole depth), including 16.20 g/t Au over 0.80 m TN-26-089: Intersected 5.72 g/t Au over 3.00 m (at 327.40 m downhole depth), including 9.65 g/t Au over 1.10 m TN-26-082: Intersected 6.79 g/t Au over 2.40 m (at 204.40 m downhole depth), including 7.98 g/t Au over 1.40 m TN-26-097: Intersected 11.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m (at 361.40 m downhole depth)



Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased with the continuity of gold mineralization and the extent of the mineralized vein system at SAM W, which we have continued to intersect in our resource definition drilling, along with a number of high-grade gold intercepts. The three near-mine targets discovered in 2024 (SAM W, SAM SE and Shore) are encouraging given their high-grade nature and their occurrence at higher elevations at True North compared to the currently defined resource. Drilling in support of the resource update is now complete and geological modelling is underway, keeping us on track to deliver an updated global resource estimate in the fourth quarter of this year. As we continue to develop these targets, we expect them to have a significant, long-term impact on the production potential at True North."

The latest assay results are from eight (8) surface diamond drill holes for 2,980 m from the exploration drilling program testing the resource potential of the SAM W target located adjacent to existing infrastructure at True North. Drilling was conducted from surface to define the strike and depth extensions of previously released drill results from SAM W during 2025 and 2026 (see Figure 1). One (1) drill hole, TN-26-097A, did not reach target depth and was abandoned. The Company has now completed thirty-four (34) drill holes for a total of 9,067 m at SAM W, where two (2) drill holes, TN-25-071A and TN-26-097A, did not reach target and were abandoned. All results from SAM W will support a maiden mineral resource estimate.

Table 1: Significant Drill Results - SAM W Surface Drill Program

Target Area Drill Hole From To Interval Gold Grade (name) (number) (m) (m) (m) (g/t Au) SAM W TN-26-073 391.10 392.80 1.70 11.31

Including 392.00 392.80 0.80 16.20 SAM W TN-26-082 204.40 206.80 2.40 6.79

Including 205.40 206.80 1.40 7.98 SAM W TN-26-082 351.00 352.00 1.00 3.82 SAM W TN-26-089 52.20 53.00 0.80 3.74 SAM W TN-26-089 327.40 330.40 3.00 5.72

Including 329.30 330.40 1.10 9.65 SAM W TN-26-092 390.70 391.70 1.00 3.29 SAM W TN-26-097 361.40 361.90 0.50 11.80 SAM W TN-26-097 363.60 364.40 0.80 2.40

1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au 2) Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 70% to 90% of true widths 4) Intercepts reported at downhole depths (m) 5) Selected drill hole assay results in Table 2 6) Drill hole information included in Table 3

San Antonio West Target (SAM W): Discussion of Results

The latest surface exploration drilling at SAM W confirmed the continuity of mineralization within a gap in previous drilling over an area measuring 200 m in elevation and 200 m along strike length from depths of 230 m to 430 m from surface within the northwest extensions of the target area. The latest results confirmed continuity of high-grade vein-hosted gold mineralization to the northwest, hosted within the San Antonio gabbro unit ("SAM gabbro"), adjacent to the intersection with the regional Cartwright South shear zone. Drilling in the current program has now confirmed continuous mineralization at SAM W over a strike length of 500 m and to down-plunge depths of over 600 m and remains open at depth. The historical San Antonio mine is located in the same geological setting approximately 500 m to the south. The mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins predominantly striking east-west and dipping steeply to the north and vein breccias trending northwest and dipping to the northeast with sericite, ankerite and chlorite alteration, associated with pyrite disseminated and in veinlets. All seven (7) drill holes that reached target depth confirmed the continuity of the target and intersected mineralization in veining within the SAM gabbro host.

Drilling confirmed the extensions and continuity of the SAM W vein system above and to the northwest of previous drill hole TN-25-064¹ which intersected 24.83 g/t Au over 2.60 m, including 46.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 490.00 m downhole depth) and drill hole TN-25-071¹ which intersected 12.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m (at 473.50 m downhole depth). Drilling confirmed the continuity of mineralization below and to the northwest of hole TN-24-006² which intersected 3.70 g/t Au over 4.84 m (at 125.38 m downhole depth), including 7.23 g/t Au over 1.05 m and 8.42 g/t Au over 0.91 m.

Drilling also extended mineralization along strike to the northwest of previous drill hole TN-25-057³ which intersected 58.66 g/t Au over 1.40 m (at 145.00 m downhole depth), including 63.20 g/t Au over 0.90 m and 50.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m, all within the same geological setting.

1 - See press release dated November 11, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Project). 2 - See press release dated February 4, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North). 3 - See press release dated June 10, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects up to 58.66 g/t Gold over 1.40 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North).

Table 2: Selected Drill Hole Assays - SAM W Surface Drill Program

Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) SAM W TN-26-073 391.10 392.80 1.70 11.31

Including 392.00 392.80 0.80 16.20 SAM W TN-26-077 338.80 341.20 2.40 0.47 SAM W TN-26-077 348.90 350.00 1.10 0.87 SAM W TN-26-082 204.40 206.80 2.40 6.79

Including 205.40 206.80 1.40 7.98 SAM W TN-26-082 351.00 352.00 1.00 3.82 SAM W TN-26-089 51.50 52.20 0.70 0.95 SAM W TN-26-089 52.20 53.00 0.80 3.74 SAM W TN-26-089 57.90 59.00 1.10 1.95 SAM W TN-26-089 272.20 273.00 0.80 0.66 SAM W TN-26-089 300.80 301.70 0.90 0.58 SAM W TN-26-089 320.00 321.20 1.20 1.37 SAM W TN-26-089 325.80 326.50 0.70 0.94 SAM W TN-26-089 327.40 330.40 3.00 5.72

Including 329.30 330.40 1.10 9.65 SAM W TN-26-089 331.80 332.70 0.90 1.07 SAM W TN-26-092 92.80 93.80 1.00 0.54 SAM W TN-26-092 97.20 99.20 2.00 0.58 SAM W TN-26-092 384.60 385.80 1.20 2.17 SAM W TN-26-092 390.70 391.70 1.00 3.29 SAM W TN-26-092 400.40 401.00 0.60 2.20 SAM W TN-26-092 403.50 404.10 0.60 2.02 SAM W TN-26-096 67.40 68.20 0.80 2.15 SAM W TN-26-096 392.80 393.30 0.50 1.03 SAM W TN-26-096 396.00 396.80 0.80 1.45 SAM W TN-26-097 57.00 57.90 0.90 1.27 SAM W TN-26-097 82.80 83.40 0.60 1.30 SAM W TN-26-097 358.80 360.00 1.20 1.69 SAM W TN-26-097 360.90 361.40 0.50 1.37 SAM W TN-26-097 361.40 361.90 0.50 11.80 SAM W TN-26-097 363.60 364.40 0.80 2.40 SAM W TN-26-097 364.90 366.20 1.30 1.16

*Composites above 0.5 g/t Au

Next Steps

Additional underground exploration drilling from the Hinge decline is underway, testing the depth extensions of SAM SE and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Geological wire-frame modelling of the veins has commenced in preparation for a maiden resource estimate on the SAM W, SAM SE and Shore targets, with the updated global resource estimate expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Current drilling activities are being conducted from underground with three (3) drill rigs focused on infill and delineation drilling of areas contemplated for test mining and the early years of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine plan. Two (2) underground drill rigs are active on Level 16, and a third is operating from the Hinge decline. A fourth drill rig will be mobilized upon completion of rehabilitation on Level 26.

Table 3: SAM W Drill Hole Details (UTM NAD83 Zone 15)

Drill Hole (Number) Target (Name) Northing (m) Easting (m) Elevation (masl) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Depth (m) TN-26-073 SAM W 5,656,268 311,854 263 170 -85 470.0 TN-26-077 SAM W 5,656,269 311,852 265 226 -67 400.0 TN-26-082 SAM W 5,656,269 311,853 264 205 -73 391.0 TN-26-089 SAM W 5,656,268 311,853 264 168 -65 391.0 TN-26-092 SAM W 5,656,269 311,852 264 130 -67 448.0 TN-26-096 SAM W 5,656,271 311,853 263 109 -81 439.0 TN-26-097A SAM W 5,656,270 311,851 264 145 -77 25.5 TN-26-097 SAM W 5,656,270 311,851 264 145 -77 416.0

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Oriented core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along its axis; one half is sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled and sealed, and the other half is retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2 mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal to or greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or samples containing visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses are conducted on 5% of all submitted sample pulps at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future and offers a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around centralized and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the ongoing drill programs and the timing and results thereof, preparation and delivery of a global resource estimate, the targets to be included and the timing thereof, and ongoing development work to advance the project towards a potential production decision, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation