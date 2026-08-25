Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone on the 100%-owned Radar Critical Minerals Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada.

Completion of the program marks a significant milestone for the Company. It is the largest drill campaign in SAGA's history, with more than 22,000 metres drilled in approximately eight months. All drill holes completed as part of the MRE program intersected oxide mineralization.

Program and Project Highlights

Maiden MRE drill program at Trapper zone is complete, totaling 22,432 metres-the largest drill program in the Company's history.

Drilling was executed over approximately eight months across Trapper North, Trapper Transition and Trapper South.

100% of drill holes intersected oxide mineralization , supporting a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization.

Completed eighty-five (85) holes (R-0008 to R-0092) with numerous significant oxide intercepts comprised of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering ranging from 100 to 300 metres .

MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide drill core assay intercepts ranging from 70-163 metres with head grades frequently above 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5 .

Radar project encompasses a lopolith covering 29 km² and hosts the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye mineralized zones that have consistently returned high grades of titanium, vanadium and iron across significant true widths.

Oriented core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layering measurements, and structural interpretations (including fold geometry and limb continuity) have been completed to support three-dimensional geological and resource modelling.

Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.

SAGA has engaged GeoGlobal LLC to complete the independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report.

Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Completing the MRE drill program is a defining moment for the Company and for the Radar project. In roughly eight months we have drilled more than 22,000 metres, intersected oxide mineralization in every hole, and have validated future areas for follow up drilling across the 29 km2 oxide lopolith. We have successfully assembled the structural and geological dataset required to model a maiden resource at Trapper. Final sampling and shipment of remaining core is underway, with the goal of having a complete assay database by mid-September so the resource work can proceed without delay, and the NI 43-101 estimate can be completed on schedule."

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"This program was executed to an exceptionally high standard by a strong team that combined methodical planning with diligent capital allocation. From pad preparation and two-rig sequencing through oriented-core collection and a disciplined sampling pipeline, our team delivered this MRE program on a tight timeline and with a clear purpose, a dataset robust enough to support a maiden resource at Trapper. Completing more than 22,000 metres in approximately eight months, with oxide mineralization in every hole, is a credit to that execution. Importantly, this is not the end at the Radar project, it is the beginning. Trapper is the first resource window within a 29 km2 lopolith that hosts additional untested oxide layers. The NI 43-101 resource estimate is the next step in unlocking what we believe is a district-scale critical minerals opportunity. The future at Radar is bright."





Figure 1: Trapper Zone plan view map outlining location of the MRE drill program completed to date, including cross-sections 0S4-S13 in Trapper South, T01-T05 in Trapper Transition and N4-N12 in Trapper North showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

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Next Steps Toward the Maiden MRE

SAGA's on-site team is completing remaining core cutting, sampling and dispatch to the laboratory. The 898 core sample assays from R-0064, -0065, and -0066 are expected to be released from IGS Laboratories this week. The Company sent 2,259 samples from drill holes R-0067 to R-0079 to IGS on August 17, 2026, and were received by the lab on August 20, 20026. Analysis of those core samples will commence this week. An additional 784 samples from drill holes R-0080 to R-0084 were sent to IGS on August 23, 2026, and are expected to be received by IGS later this week. Receipt of all assays by September 15, 2026, is intended to support an uninterrupted hand-off of the validated database, geological model inputs, density data and QA/QC package to GeoGlobal.

The maiden MRE will focus on the Trapper Zone and will be reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and CIM Definition Standards.

Engagement of GeoGlobal LLC

SAGA has retained GeoGlobal LLC ("GeoGlobal"), of Riverton, Utah, to complete the independent mineral resource estimate and supporting NI 43-101 technical report for the Trapper Zone.

GeoGlobal is an independent mining advisory firm specializing in mineral deposit evaluation, advanced geostatistics, resource estimation and reporting, independent audits and reviews, and model-mine-mill reconciliation. The firm supports exploration and mining companies, financial institutions and government agencies, and works to major public reporting standards including NI 43-101, S-K 1300, JORC and SAMREC.

GeoGlobal's associates typically bring at least 25 years of experience in geology, mining engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, environmental sciences and related disciplines, and are based in the United States, Canada, Brazil, India and Australia. The firm partners with engineering groups as required to assemble project-specific teams.

The work will be led by Dr. Abani R. Samal, Ph.D., CPG, RM-SME, Fellow-SEG, Principal of GeoGlobal. Dr. Samal is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and JORC. He has been active in the minerals industry since 1996 and is recognized for mineral deposit evaluation, resource estimation and advanced geostatistics. He holds graduate training in economic geology and geostatistics (including M.S. and Ph.D. credentials) and is proficient in industry-standard modelling platforms such as Vulcan, Isatis and Isatis.

Prior to founding GeoGlobal, Dr. Samal served as a lead resource geologist with Rio Tinto at its Salt Lake City regional headquarters and as lead resource geologist and geostatistician at Pincock, Allen & Holt (now RPM Global). GeoGlobal and Dr. Samal have authored and co-authored multiple NI 43-101 and S-K 1300 technical reports for public issuers and private transactions supporting projects for operators, private equity and development-finance clients worldwide.

Trapper Zone Assay Highlights to Date:

The total results released to date for MRE drill program is fifty-six (56) diamond drill holes (Table 1).

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.2 50.8 39.49 6.49 0.222 R-0012 3.8 79.0 75.2 39.6 27.39 4.87 0.116 R-0013 9.5 121.0 111.5 97.9 37.08 5.14 0.242 R-0014 8.8 50.0 41.2 14.9 36.17 6.36 0.188 R-0015 73.3 174.0 100.7 88.9 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0017 50.6 140.6 90.0 73.0 51.86 6.76 0.417 R-0018 44.7 115.0 70.3 44.1 42.64 5.66 0.288 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 41.6 49.51 6.56 0.374 R-0020 87.3 128.0 40.7 31.1 37.62 4.93 0.239 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0022 62.0 92.6 30.6 28.6 49.4 6.61 0.373 R-0023 100.5 186.5 86.0 54.0 45.5 5.5 0.367 R-0024 112.0 203.0 91.0 58.7 49.08 6.23 0.39 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.2 7.07 0.443 R-0025 141.3 223.0 81.7 58.5 41.36 5.18 0.309 R-0025 168.0 201.0 33.0 23.7 47.38 6.01 0.384 R-0026 141.7 189.0 47.3 27.7 38.16 4.65 0.288 R-0026 110.9 131.4 20.5 12.0 52.39 6.55 0.449 R-0027 81.2 162.0 80.8 63.4 42.74 5.18 0.320 R-0028 105.7 211.0 105.3 54.5 42.39 5.40 0.306 R-0028 144.0 182.0 38.0 19.7 49.43 6.50 0.382 R-0029 65.2 172.0 106.8 95.5 44.41 5.36 0.341 R-0029 65.2 104.0 38.8 34.7 53.02 6.46 0.441 R-0030 83.1 174.0 90.9 49.5 42.57 5.40 0.303 R-0030 83.1 101.7 18.6 10.2 50.81 6.56 0.398 R-0031 63.4 171.6 108.2 87.2 38.11 5.13 0.254 R-0031 97.0 140.1 43.1 34.7 42.71 5.88 0.309 R-0032 53.8 198.0 144.2 135.3 37.13 5.04 0.234 R-0032 114.0 170.0 56.0 52.6 44.68 6.50 0.294 R-0033 67.4 168.0 100.6 77.5 44.07 6.38 0.286 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0034 68.8 195.0 126.2 124.0 43.19 6.05 0.293 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344 R-0035 8.5 22.0 13.5 9.9 30.98 2.93 0.193 R-0036 55.0 128.0 73.0 36.5 45.34 6.31 0.345 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0037 52.2 103.0 50.8 41.9 45.93 6.46 0.348 R-0038 45.4 146.2 100.8 73.7 41.23 5.21 0.302 R-0038 103.9 146.2 42.4 31.0 46.20 6.35 0.364 R-0039 84.0 194.0 110.1 106.5 47.42 5.95 0.354 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0039 166.4 194.0 27.6 26.7 45.88 5.85 0.350 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0041 6.6 53.0 46.4 34.7 47.97 6.49 0.368 R-0042 102.1 137.4 35.3 23.6 50.68 6.74 0.378 R-0043 28.4 68.2 39.8 30.4 47.93 7.24 0.307 R-0044 82.9 105.8 22.9 16.6 51.38 6.85 0.415 R-0045 76.9 148.3 71.3 53.7 48.28 6.21 0.373 R-0045 104.0 144.0 40.0 31.1 53.69 7.32 0.441 R-0046 20.0 147.9 127.9 103.6 52.94 7.35 0.388 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415 R-0047 120.6 247.4 126.8 110.1 42.84 5.43 0.306 R-0047 120.6 189.0 68.4 59.4 46.81 6.17 0.335 R-0048 31.7 124.0 92.3 50.6 42.46 5.38 0.304 R-0048 31.7 48.0 16.3 8.9 53.72 7.29 0.431 R-0049 30.7 131.0 100.3 47.3 42.97 5.39 0.316 R-0049 30.7 57.3 26.5 12.5 53.91 7.22 0.431 R-0050 63.9 192.0 128.1 103.6 40.80 5.79 0.294 R-0050 116.0 169.0 53.0 42.9 49.61 7.24 0.401 R-0051 99.9 219.0 119.1 77.6 42.68 5.89 0.280 R-0051 137.1 169.0 31.9 20.8 53.07 7.68 0.384 R-0052 68.6 181.0 112.4 92.9 46.67 6.71 0.305 R-0052 87.0 153.0 66.0 54.6 49.63 7.24 0.335 R-0053 77.1 237.0 159.9 104.4 45.27 6.32 0.306 R-0053 92.1 129.6 37.5 24.5 50.44 6.72 0.385 R-0053 143.0 205.0 62.0 40.5 46.73 6.79 0.306 R-0054 65.2 123.0 57.8 46.9 44.92 6.71 0.275 R-0055 70.1 167.7 97.6 57.1 43.54 6.62 0.277 R-0055 70.1 136.2 66.1 38.6 47.65 7.36 0.317 R-0056 83.0 170.3 87.3 60.3 33.39 4.65 0.207 R-0056 83.0 116.0 33.0 22.8 43.67 6.14 0.318 R-0057 92.4 194.1 101.7 88.3 38.65 5.60 0.249 R-0057 92.4 113.0 20.6 17.9 47.72 6.98 0.351 R-0057 136.9 156.5 19.6 17.0 53.72 8.24 0.377 R-0058 79.6 89.0 17.5 9.6 23.48 4.31 0.252 R-0059 149.0 163.0 14.0 11.7 32.29 4.43 0.184 R-0059 289.0 344.0 55.2 46.1 32.77 4.67 0.176 R-0060 82.0 200.0 118.0 111.1 39.10 5.32 0.269 R-0060 90.2 142.0 51.8 48.8 43.86 6.10 0.317 R-0061 109.0 272.0 163.0 147.5 43.07 6.19 0.293 R-0061 172.0 264.0 92.3 83.5 47.36 6.73 0.353 R-0062 4.0 37.0 33.0 19.1 34.37 5.24 0.173 R-0062 9.0 23.8 14.8 8.6 40.52 6.39 0.217 R-0063 101.6 200.5 98.9 61.3 28.50 4.01 0.157

Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 to R-0063.

Trapper Zone Drilling Summary

The following two tables present the true width of oxide mineralization (Table 2) that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate and total meterage (Table 3).

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip Total Depth (m) From (metres) To (metres) Semi-Massive Oxide (m) Rhythmic Layering (m) Total Oxide (m) True Thickness (m) Assays Received R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44.0 102.0 45.8 12.2 58.0 53.9 Yes R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.6 140.6 87.1 3.0 90.1 73.0 Yes R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.4 65.0 46.6 111.7 70.1 Yes R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.6 133.0 38.0 28.5 66.5 72.8 Yes R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138.0 28.5 58.7 87.2 66.7 Yes R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.3 127.4 33.5 12.6 46.1 24.3 Yes R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.5 118.7 31.6 59.7 91.3 85.3 Yes R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.5 239.3 30.6 76.4 107.1 67.2 Yes R-0024 38° / -45° 248 108.9 219.8 46.8 62.1 108.9 68.5 Yes R-0025 38° / -60° 275 123.0 253.6 6.9 118.1 125.0 89.6 Yes R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.8 273.7 16.2 138.6 154.8 87.4 Yes R-0027 38° / -45° 221 81.3 175.3 34.2 59.9 94.1 73.9 Yes R-0028 38° / -60° 230 105.1 215.9 22.5 87.1 109.6 57.4 Yes R-0029 38° / -45° 214 65.2 184.0 13.4 105.4 118.8 106.2 Yes R-0030 38° / -60° 209 83.1 189.2 25.4 79.6 105.0 57.8 Yes R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.4 171.6 2.4 105.9 108.3 87.2 Yes R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.8 214.7 18.5 136.0 154.4 145.0 Yes R-0033 38° / -45° 251 67.7 203.5 23.7 112.4 136.1 104.8 Yes R-0034 38° / -60° 230 48.7 214.1 66.1 93.5 159.7 156.9 Yes R-0035 38° / -45° 97 8.5 66.3 0.0 35.0 35.0 25.7 Yes R-0036 38° / -70° 209 47.4 128.0 68.0 8.6 76.6 38.3 Yes R-0037 38° / -45° 206 42.6 146.0 50.8 52.6 103.4 85.2 Yes R-0038 38° / -70° 182 45.4 146.2 55.9 45.0 100.9 73.7 Yes R-0039 218° / -45° 251 84.0 196.3 82.2 23.3 105.5 102.1 Yes R-0040 38° / -70° 170 38.3 130.0 44.7 28.7 73.4 34.3 Yes R-0041 38° / -45° 100 6.6 84.2 38.5 30.9 69.4 52.1 Yes R-0042 38° / -70° 160 88.6 137.4 26.6 10.0 36.6 24.5 Yes R-0043 38° / -45° 122 28.4 101.6 37.5 35.7 73.3 55.9 Yes R-0044 218° / -45° 176 82.9 105.8 19.3 3.7 22.9 16.6 Yes R-0045 218° / -45° 245 39.3 223.6 67.4 71.7 139.1 96.9 Yes R-0046 a 218° / -45° 491 7.4 147.9 121.7 19.3 141.0 108.0 Yes R-0046 b 237.7 445.9 21.4 176.7 198.2 113.7 Yes R-0047 218° / -45° 305 106.1 247.4 50.8 71.5 122.3 118.1 Yes R-0048 38° / -45° 242 31.7 149.3 11.8 105.1 116.9 109.9 Yes R-0049 38° / -60° 200 30.7 134.3 17.4 86.1 103.6 66.6 Yes R-0050 218° / -45° 269 63.9 245.6 51.9 94.2 146.1 103.3 Yes R-0051 38° / -60° 311 99.9 227.3 38.5 88.8 127.4 83.0 Yes R-0052 38° / -45° 275 68.6 235.0 19.8 140.8 160.6 134.7 Yes R-0053 38° / -60° 299 77.1 279.4 35.0 167.3 202.3 132.1 Yes R-0054 38° / -45° 269 18.4 202.0 35.2 85.3 120.5 97.7 Yes R-0055 38° / -60° 320 70.1 291.6 67.6 73.2 140.8 82.3 Yes R-0056 38° / -45° 239 84.8 220.0 24.4 69.6 94.0 56.1 Yes R-0057 38° / -60° 233 92.4 194.1 43.6 52.5 96.1 83.4 Yes R-0058 38° / -45° 299 71.6 138.9 0.0 53.0 53.0 36.2 Yes R-0059 38° / -45° 377 81.9 374.9 6.2 179.6 185.7 155.2 Yes R-0060 38° / -60° 335 80.9 243.4 88.9 72.0 160.9 151.5 Yes R-0061 218° / -45° 359 51.9 307.3 93.5 150.8 244.4 221.2 Yes R-0062 38° / -60° 251 0.0 125.6 36.2 75.2 111.4 101.8 Yes R-0063 180° / -45° 542 61.7 494.0 6.5 131.3 137.8 79.0 Yes R-0064 218° / -45° 569 2.0 492.5 160.1 236.5 396.6 340.0

R-0065a 218° / -45° 584 41.1 162.7 4.2 117.4 121.7 117.6

R-0065b 338.7 584.0 61.3 172.1 233.4 191.2

R-0066a 218° / -45° 320 52.2 98.5 32.1 0.0 32.1 32.1

R-0066b 169.7 298.9 0.0 93.7 93.7 93.3

R-0067a 38° / -45° 203 13.8 33.0 0.0 19.2 19.2 18.2

R-0067b 48.5 124.3 19.2 55.6 74.8 71.1

R-0068 38° / -65° 263 31.5 72.2 24.6 9.9 34.6 17.6

R-0069 218° / -60° 221 105.7 122.2 0.0 16.5 16.5 10.6

R-0070 38° / -45° 221 36.0 42.6 0.0 6.6 6.6 6.5

R-0071 38° / -45° 242 59.4 186.6 46.4 55.2 101.6 78.9

R-0072 38° / -70° 473 51.8 437.2 255.9 86.2 342.1 241.9

R-0073 38° / -65° 254 46.0 208.3 58.6 51.3 109.9 97.9

R-0074 218° / -55° 332 172.0 293.7 97.2 23.5 120.7 100.2

R-0075 38° / -55° 488 103.1 467.1 304.7 15.2 319.9 251.3

R-0076 38° / -45° 188 46.1 89.3 32.9 10.3 43.2 38.4

R-0077 38° / -65° 281 61.3 254.6 45.7 50.1 95.9 90.5

R-0078 38° / -45° 233 41.0 179.5 119.6 3.3 122.8 115.2

R-0079 218° / -40° 251 67.4 210.9 59.5 65.7 125.2 115.1

R-0080 38° / -60° 263 111.7 180.8 43.6 21.1 64.7 46.0

R-0081 38° / -55° 278 62.9 205.5 130.5 0.0 130.5 111.3

R-0082 0° / -45° 269 115.2 245.0 57.4 12.3 69.6 58.4

R-0083 218° / -45° 263 10.0 259.0 29.6 58.0 87.6 76.0

R-0084 38° / -55° 164 33.4 114.3 79.1 0.0 79.1 64.5

R-0085 218° / -55° 503 10.1 503.0 275.6 132.9 408.5 284.2

R-0086 38° / -45° 131 40.6 93.8 45.0 3.6 48.6 47.8

R-0087 218° / 80° 89 1.5 56.9 53.0 2.4 55.4 Pending

R-0088 218° / -50° 458 196.8 444.1 99.6 104.0 203.6 Pending

R-0089 38° / -80° 470 3.8 443.7 127.0 197.9 324.8 Pending

R-0090 218° / -45° 206 51.7 148.4 21.0 0.0 21.0 Pending

R-0091 38° / -45° 233 46.4 165.2 45.8 0.0 45.8 Pending

R-0092 218° / -50° 221 3.9 192.8 134.4 26.2 160.6 Pending



Total (m) 20,379















Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0092, highlighting the oxide intercepts. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.



Total Meters Drilled Total Samples Trapper Zone 2025 2053 1319 Trapper Zone 2026 20379 12470 Trapper Total 22432 13789

Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.





Figure 2: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering lopolith validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.

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Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project and the completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate technical report. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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Source: Saga Metals Corp.