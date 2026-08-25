Quantum Cyber Appoints Veteran Distribution Executive Dennis Schnur as Head of U.S. Sales as Company Advances Toward Commercialization of Domestic Drone Production

Norwalk, CT, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, demining, and command-and-control applications, today announced the appointment of Dennis Schnur as the Company's Head of U.S. Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Schnur's appointment as Head of U.S. Sales is intended to support the Company's U.S. commercial build-out as Quantum Cyber advances toward the commercialization phase of its domestic drone manufacturing program, following the completion of the Company's acquisition of a U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the assembly of its first mini-interceptor drone at that facility, and the previously reported purchase orders assumed by Quantum Drones Corporation, the Company's wholly-owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary.

Mr. Schnur has operated as a wholesale distributor for more than 60 years, and over the course of that career has purchased and sold, in the aggregate, millions of dollars of inventory sourced directly from a broad range of consumer and technology brands, including, among others, Ahava, bareMinerals, Gucci Fragrance, Laura Mercier, LVMH Fragrance, OPI, Perry Ellis, Revlon, Samsung, Satco, Shiseido, and Tommy Hilfiger. His multi-decade experience includes moving product at scale, negotiating with brand principals, and developing and managing distributor and retailer relationships.

Outside of his business career, Mr. Schnur has for decades been active in organizations supporting members of the law enforcement and first-responder communities and their families. He is the Chairman and Founder of the Federal Drug Agents Foundation, a nonprofit organization established nearly four decades ago to demonstrate public appreciation, respect and support for members of the U.S. law enforcement community and their families in times of need arising from catastrophic events and to foster partnerships on a global basis.

Mr. Schnur has also held longstanding honorary positions with the New York City Police Department and the Fire Department of the City of New York and is a founding director of the Nassau County Police Department's Law Enforcement Explorer program. These activities are separate from his commercial responsibilities with Quantum Cyber.

Mr. Schnur is a U.S. Army veteran, having served with the U.S. Army Reserve's 77th Army Reserve Command (ARCOM) in the late 1960s.

"Dennis brings more than six decades of hands-on commercial distribution experience and a demonstrated ability to build and manage relationships, negotiate with major organizations and move products at scale," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "As we move from platform assembly and facility acquisition into the next phase - commercializing U.S.-manufactured autonomous systems and expanding our U.S. sales footprint - we believe Dennis's extensive business and distribution experience will be particularly valuable."

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly-owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the expected contributions of Mr. Schnur as the Company's Head of U.S. Sales; the Company's transition toward the commercialization of U.S.-manufactured autonomous systems; the build-out and operation of the Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility; the Company's ability to pursue U.S. government, federal law enforcement, and homeland security programs; and the development and commercialization of the Company's autonomous defense technologies more generally.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure of the Company's newly appointed Head of U.S. Sales, or other sales personnel, to generate anticipated commercial results; (ii) the failure to meet projected development, production, or operational targets at the Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility, or to meet other goals or objectives of the Company's strategic transition; (iii) the failure to secure U.S. government contracts or procurement approvals; (iv) the loss of acquired personnel, customers, or supplier relationships; (v) unanticipated costs, liabilities, or delays associated with owning, operating, or building out the facility; (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vii) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com