Quantum Cyber Acquires NVIDIA A100 AI Compute Cluster to Power Its Swarm Operating System

Norwalk, CT, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that it has acquired a Lambda Hyperplane 8-A100 AI compute cluster, powered by eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, to serve as the dedicated compute backbone for its Swarm Operating System and for the AI and autonomy features being built into Quantum Station, the Company's battlefield command-and-control platform.

The cluster is intended to be installed at Quantum Cyber's wholly owned manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut, co-locating the Company's AI infrastructure with the same U.S. site that produces its autonomous drone platforms. The Company believes this step marks its transition from an integrator of licensed autonomous technologies into an AI-native defense manufacturer with in-house compute, manufacturing, and command layers under a single Nasdaq-listed roof.

From Autonomous Drones to an AI-Powered Swarm

Since unveiling Quantum Station on June 23, 2026, Quantum Cyber has publicly stated its intention to build AI and autonomy features into the platform in order to eliminate human error when operating drones. The Company's Swarm Operating System is being designed to allow tens to hundreds of Quantum Cyber platforms - across air, land, and sea - to operate as a single coordinated force under a single Quantum Station operator, with shared situational awareness, autonomous target discrimination, cooperative routing, and mission-level decisioning that no individual operator could execute manually.

Quantum Cyber believes this class of workload cannot be trained or deployed on commodity infrastructure, and that owning purpose-built AI compute is a prerequisite to building a credible swarm platform for U.S. defense and homeland security customers. The Hyperplane cluster keeps that training and inference - and the sensitive defense data behind it - inside Company-controlled infrastructure rather than a third-party cloud.

The Company has already used the Hyperplane cluster to train AI models for fully autonomous target detection and autolock across both aerial and ground targets, without operator intervention. Quantum Cyber views this dual-domain autolock as central to any credible swarm doctrine - it is what lets a single Quantum Station operator engage layered air-and-ground threats as a coordinated action rather than pilot each engagement individually.

Bringing compute in-house has also significantly reduced the amount of live test flying required to validate new autonomy releases. The Company has stood up an in-house simulation and synthetic-data pipeline on the cluster - pairing physics-based flight simulation with hardware-in-the-loop testing on its open flight stack - that moves a substantial share of autonomy iteration off the flight line and onto the GPUs. Quantum Cyber believes this shift from field-only iteration to compute-driven iteration is a structural advantage available only to operators of dedicated AI infrastructure.

"The modern battlefield runs on information, and the operator who can see it clearest and act on it fastest wins," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "We said when we unveiled Quantum Station that its future was AI and autonomy. You cannot build that future by renting time on someone else's cluster. You build it by owning the compute, owning the models, and owning the operating system that runs across every drone in your platform. Bringing an NVIDIA A100 compute cluster in-house is what allows us to do that."

Quantum Station as an AI-Native Command Layer

Quantum Station was introduced as the command tier of Quantum Cyber's System-of-Systems platform - a ruggedized, backpack-portable tactical suitcase that unifies hardware, software, and communications across air, land, and sea drone operations. Models trained on the Company's in-house cluster are intended to be deployed to Quantum Station and to Quantum Cyber's fielded drones through the command architecture already described in the Company's June 23, 2026 announcement. The result, in the Company's view, is a command layer that is not simply "AI-enabled," but AI-native from training through inference to the operator's screen.

The Swarm Operating System is being architected so that a single Quantum Station operator can direct a coordinated formation of Quantum Cyber platforms - the interceptor drones completed at Bridgeport and one way attack kamikaze drones. Rather than pilot each vehicle individually. Quantum Cyber believes this transition, from single-drone piloting to swarm-level command, is the defining capability gap in the current U.S. autonomous warfare portfolio.

With dedicated NVIDIA A100-class AI compute installed at the same Bridgeport site that manufactures its drones, Quantum Cyber believes it now owns the three layers that define an autonomous defense company - under one roof and under U.S. control: the factory that builds the platforms, the compute that trains the intelligence running on them, and the command system that puts it in the operator's hands.

The Trump Administration is seeking approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs in the fiscal year 2027 defense budget, the largest single-year autonomous warfare allocation in U.S. history. Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit national security and industrial priority. Quantum Cyber believes the combination of a domestic manufacturing footprint, U.S.-owned AI compute infrastructure, and a proprietary Swarm Operating System is directly responsive to those priorities.

"Every drone in our platform needs an AI stack worthy of what the battlefield now demands," Mr. Lazar added. "This puts that stack under our own roof."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "outlook," "target," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated deployment and use of the acquired Lambda Hyperplane 8-A100 AI compute cluster; the development, performance, and commercial deployment of the Company's Swarm Operating System, including the fully autonomous target detection and autolock capability described above and its application to aerial and ground targets; the anticipated reduction in required live-flight test time as autonomy validation shifts to simulation and hardware-in-the-loop testing on the Company's in-house infrastructure; the anticipated integration of AI and autonomy features within Quantum Station; the anticipated interoperability of the Swarm Operating System with the Company's mini-interceptor drone, the PHANTOM-950 long-range autonomous UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasure systems, and other Quantum Cyber platforms; the Company's vertically integrated manufacturing, compute, and command strategy; and the Company's broader business strategy and technology pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to deploy the acquired Hyperplane 8-A100 infrastructure on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated performance level; (ii) the failure to complete development or achieve commercial deployment of the Swarm Operating System, the autonomous target detection and autolock capability, or the AI and autonomy features of Quantum Station; (iii) the failure to achieve interoperability across the Company's autonomous platforms; (iv) constraints on export, procurement, or use of high-performance AI compute hardware, including any applicable U.S. export controls; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com