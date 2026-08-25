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WKN: A3D36H | ISIN: SE0019354358 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
25.08.26 | 14:05
0,070 Euro
+1,02 % +0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MINDARK PE AB Chart 1 Jahr
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0490,09114:05
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 13:54 Uhr
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Mindark PE AB: Unreal Engine 5: The Future of Entropia Universe is Coming Soon

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindArk PE AB is preparing to take the next major step in the evolution of Entropia Universe, with an upcoming update that will introduce significant improvements to the game's character systems and user interface as development continues toward the release of the Unreal Engine 5 client.

The upcoming update will deliver a major overhaul of the character system, introducing new and improved technology for both player avatars and non-player characters. These changes are designed to modernise the way characters are represented with greater graphical fidelity and more customisation options, while establishing an important foundation for the game's future.

Alongside the character improvements, MindArk is introducing a comprehensive overhaul of the user interface. The updated UI will bring greater consistency across the experience, improve functionality and usability, and establish a more defined visual style throughout the game. This overhaul also brings many highly requested quality of life features requested by the community.

Together, these changes represent another significant step in preparing Entropia Universe for its transition to Unreal Engine 5 - which MindArk is proud to announce that this development is almost complete.

The move to Unreal Engine 5 marks one of the most ambitious technological developments in the history of Entropia Universe. The new client will provide the foundation for the next generation of the platform, opening new possibilities for its worlds, systems and experiences while preserving the persistent universe that players have helped shape for more than two decades.

Scheduled to release before Christmas 2026, the Unreal Engine 5 client will usher in a brand-new era for this pioneering virtual universe, further solidifying its place as the market's most unique MMO and real cash economy.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Joe Martin
Director of Marketing, MindArk PE AB (publ)
joemar@mindark.com
Tel: +46 31 607 260
MindArk PE AB (publ)
Org. nr. 556640-4769
Masthamnsgatan 5
413 29 Gothenburg
www.mindark.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mindark-pe-ab/r/unreal-engine-5--the-future-of-entropia-universe-is-coming-soon,c4387497

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22102/4387497/4231874.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unreal-engine-5-the-future-of-entropia-universe-is-coming-soon-302859358.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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