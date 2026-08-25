Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - LogProstyle Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS), a Japan-based lifestyle company operating real estate and hospitality businesses, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Mr. Yasuyuki Nozawa, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 2:35 PM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Mr. Yasuyuki Nozawa, Chief Executive Officer

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About LogProstyle Inc.

Greater Tokyo is one of Asia's deepest and most stable residential property markets, and few international investors have a way in. LogProstyle is the first privately held Japanese company to list directly on a major U.S. stock exchange, offering investors exactly that access.Founded in 2006 and still founder-led, LogProstyle operates four complementary businesses focused primarily on Greater Tokyo: premium condominium renovation (LogSuite), residential development (Prostyle), investor-oriented real estate (LogAsset), and Prostyle Ryokan, an urban hospitality platform serving Japan's growing inbound tourism market.The model is capital recycling. Rather than accumulating land, the company finances each project individually, completes it on a short cycle, and reinvests the proceeds. Returns come from how well each project is executed and how quickly capital turns, not from the size of the balance sheet.

Source: Moody Capital Solutions