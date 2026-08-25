Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. Provides Project Update and Announces Investor Marketing Engagements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd., (TSXV: TRR OTCQB: TRGXF) ('the Company' or 'Terra Rossa'), is pleased to provide an update on recent work at the Company's wholly owned Vetas Gold Project in the Santander gold district of Colombia, and to announce a series of investor marketing engagements. The Company's Phase 1 drilling campaign is on track to commence before the end of August.

Project Update

Preparations for the drill program have been prioritized in advance of the mobilization of the drill, including the construction of the first drill platform. Hiring for the support roles, including junior geologists, core cutters, and auxiliary helpers is essentially complete. The Vetas Municipality were integral in the process in the hiring for many of the positions that were filled by the drill contractor through the community job board, reinforcing our commitment to create local jobs.

"With the first drill platform built and local hiring nearly complete, we are approaching the first drilling at Vetas in more than a decade," said Carter Smith, CEO of Terra Rossa. "The program will build on more than 71,000m of historical drilling, in a district that hosts the 7Moz Soto Norte project just 8km away. We look forward to announcing the commencement of drilling shortly."

Investor Marketing Engagements

As the drill program nears commencement, the Company is pleased to announce the following investor relations and marketing engagements, subject to TSXV acceptance where required:

Adelaide Capital

The Company has retained Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, as an investor relations consultant, subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement was signed August 24th, 2026 and is effective starting August 25th, 2026. The term of the agreement is for a period of six months unless otherwise extended. Adelaide will provide digital investor relations and social media services, including content production and distribution across the Company's social media channels, investor webinars and online investor engagement. As consideration for services to be provided, the Company will pay Adelaide a cash fee of $15,000, payable in monthly instalments of $2,500. Adelaide Capital is principally owned by Deborah Honig, based in Vancouver, and is an arm's length party to the Company. Baaba Hughes will be the primary service provider. Adelaide neither holds any securities of the Company nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in Terra Rossa. Adelaide and its principals do not engage in market making activities and will restrict their services to digital investor relations and social media services.

Access Capital Partners Inc.

The Company has retained Access Capital Partners Inc. ("Access"), an investor outreach and meeting generation firm, as an investor relations consultant, subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement was signed August 24th, 2026, and is effective starting August 28th, 2026. The term of the agreement is for a period of three months unless otherwise extended. Access Capital Partners Inc. is a privately held Ontario corporation with its principal place of business in Toronto, Ontario. Michelle West, an owner and director of Access Capital, will be the principal responsible for providing investor relations services to Terra Rossa. As consideration for services to be provided, the Company will pay Access a cash fee of $15,000, payable in monthly instalments of $5,000 plus applicable taxes. Access neither holds any securities of the Company nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in Terra Rossa. Access and its principals do not engage in market making activities and will restrict their services to investor outreach and meeting generation.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carter Smith, CEO & Director

T: 604-848-4138 or info@terrarossagold.com

www.terrarossagold.com

X: @terrarossagold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.