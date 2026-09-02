Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.: Terra Rossa Gold Commences Drilling at the Vetas Gold Project

PROGRAM KICKOFF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd., (TSXV: TRR) (OTCQB: TRGXF) ("Terra Rossa" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Company's 100% owned Vetas Gold Project in the Santander gold district of Colombia. The program is the first drilling to be done on the property since 2013.

DRILL PROGRAM DETAILS

The drill program consists of up to 5,000m across 13 holes, with 8 of the holes testing our Real Minera target. The program has two objectives: the first is to improve the Company's knowledge of the deposit by drilling into the existing known mineralization at Real Minera and to verify our understanding of some of those areas. The second is to expand our knowledge of the property, including testing the broader stockwork potential at Real Minera laterally and at depth.

"Our goal with this program is to gain greater understanding of the stockwork zones for bulk tonnage underground mining potential", said Carter Smith, CEO, "The drill has been turning since late last week and we are looking forward to seeing continuous assay results throughout Q4."

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.



About the Vetas Gold Project

The Vetas Gold Project is part of the Vetas-California gold district, a belt of intrusion-related vein and stockwork quartz gold deposits. Mineralization at Real Minera comprises gold-silver veins together with a broader halo of stockwork veining hosted in granodioritic to quartz-monzonitic intrusive rocks and dacite porphyry, with structural control along northeast-oriented shear corridors. The project area has been mined since before Spanish colonization, with written records dating to the 1500s, and artisanal miners continue to mine high-grade material in the district by hand today.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carter Smith, CEO & Director

T: 604-848-4138 or info@terrarossagold.com

www.terrarossagold.com

X: @terrarossagold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the commencement of the drilling program and its schedule, the scope of the drilling program being up to 5,000 m of drilling, the focus of the multiple phases of the drill program, sequencing of the drill program, the planned surface mapping campaign, the continuation of advancement of the Vetas gold project as a whole, and any subsequent development of the Vetas gold project. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the availability and performance of drilling contractors and equipment, delays in the commencement or completion of the drilling program, the actual amount of drilling completed being less than planned, unexpected geological conditions or results from the verification or exploration drilling, the ability to validate results from the 2010-2013 drill program, the ability to identify and delineate broader zones of stockwork-type mineralization, risks related to operating in Colombia including political, regulatory and community relations risks, the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits and approvals, the availability of suitable drill pad access, weather and environmental conditions affecting field operations, the results of the surface mapping campaign and their impact on planned drilling, market prices for gold, continued availability of capital and financing, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.