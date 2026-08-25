

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 4-week high of 217.48 against the yen, from an early low of 216.95.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 6-day highs of 0.8547 and 1.0968 from early lows of 0.8557 and 1.0939, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.3649 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3622.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 220.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro, 1.10 against the franc and 1.37 against the greenback.



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