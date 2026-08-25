SpringBig Holdings, Inc.: Springbig Outlines Strategic Transaction Criteria and Targets Opportunities Valued Between $10 Million and $50 Million

Company Invites Qualified Private Companies and Advisors to Submit Opportunities

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Springbig Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SBIG) (the "Company") today announced that it has established preliminary criteria for evaluating potential acquisitions, business combinations and other strategic transactions.

Following the completion of its recently announced reorganization and the elimination of approximately $12.5 million of secured debt, Springbig is actively evaluating opportunities involving established private companies that could benefit from access to the U.S. public markets and additional growth capital.

The Company is primarily evaluating potential transactions involving businesses with enterprise values ranging from approximately $10 million to $50 million. Depending upon the structure and terms of a transaction, Springbig's existing stockholders could retain a meaningful equity interest in the combined company.

Springbig is principally interested in businesses with:

Established operating histories and experienced management teams;

Meaningful revenue or a clearly demonstrated path to commercialization;

Scalable business models and identifiable growth opportunities;

Auditable financial records or the ability to complete a PCAOB-compliant audit; and

Management teams committed to operating and growing a publicly traded company.

The Company is open to opportunities across multiple industries and will evaluate each potential transaction based on its fundamentals, capital requirements, management team, growth prospects and potential to create long-term value for Springbig's stockholders.

"We are approaching this process with discipline and a clear focus on stockholder value," said Andrew Glashow, Chief Executive Officer of Springbig. "Our objective is not simply to complete a transaction, but to identify the right operating business and management team for the Springbig platform."

Mr. Glashow continued, "Recent public-company transactions demonstrate that significant value can be created when an established operating business combines with a current, SEC-reporting public platform. Although every transaction is different and no valuation can be assured, we believe Springbig's corporate structure, OTCQB quotation and elimination of approximately $12.5 million of secured debt provide a strong foundation for a potentially value-enhancing transaction."

"We have already begun reviewing multiple opportunities and welcome submissions from qualified companies and their advisors. We believe Springbig offers a potentially attractive path for an established private business seeking to enter the public markets and pursue its next stage of growth."

Companies and advisors interested in presenting a potential transaction to Springbig may contact the Company using the information provided below. All submissions will be reviewed on a confidential and nonbinding basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's review of strategic opportunities; its ability to identify, negotiate and complete a transaction; the anticipated size or valuation of a potential transaction; the ownership interests of the Company's existing stockholders following a transaction; access to growth capital; and the potential creation of stockholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based on current intentions, estimates, projections, management's beliefs and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that the Company will identify, enter into or complete any proposed transaction; that any potential transaction will fall within the indicated enterprise-value range; that existing stockholders will retain any particular ownership percentage in a combined company; or that any transaction will increase the value or trading price of the Company's common stock. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Strategic Opportunity Contact

Springbig Holdings, Inc.

Andrew Glashow, Chief Executive Officer

ir@springbig.com

SOURCE: Springbig Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/springbig-outlines-strategic-transaction-criteria-and-targets-opp-1211243