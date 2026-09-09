Springbig Holdings, Inc.: Springbig Advances Strategic Review and Enters Discussions with Three Prospective Transaction Candidates

Company Continues to Evaluate Additional Opportunities

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Springbig Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SBIG) (the "Company") today announced that it is currently engaged in preliminary discussions with three prospective transaction candidates as part of its previously announced review of strategic opportunities.

Each candidate represents an established operating business that the Company believes could potentially benefit from access to the U.S. public markets, additional growth capital and Springbig's existing public-company infrastructure. The opportunities are being evaluated based upon their operating history, management team, financial profile, growth potential and ability to satisfy applicable financial reporting and audit requirements.

The discussions presently involve different potential transaction structures, including acquisitions, mergers and other business combinations. The Company is also continuing to review additional opportunities that may create value for Springbig stockholders.

"We are encouraged by both the quality of the opportunities we are reviewing and the level of interest generated by our recently announced strategic criteria," said Andrew Glashow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Springbig. "Our objective is not simply to complete a transaction, but to identify the right operating business, management team and transaction structure to create a compelling long-term opportunity for our stockholders."

The discussions remain preliminary, and the Company has not entered into a definitive agreement with respect to any of the prospective candidates. There can be no assurance that any of these discussions will result in the execution or completion of a transaction.

About Springbig Holdings Inc

Springbig Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SBIG) is evaluating acquisitions, mergers, business combinations and other strategic transactions with established private companies seeking access to the U.S. public markets and additional growth capital.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's review of strategic opportunities; its ability to identify, negotiate and complete a transaction; the anticipated size or valuation of a potential transaction; the ownership interests of the Company's existing stockholders following a transaction; access to growth capital; and the potential creation of stockholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based on current intentions, estimates, projections, management's beliefs and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that the Company will identify, enter into or complete any proposed transaction; that any potential transaction will fall within the indicated enterprise-value range; that existing stockholders will retain any particular ownership percentage in a combined company; or that any transaction will increase the value or trading price of the Company's common stock. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Strategic Opportunity Contact

Springbig Holdings, Inc.

Andrew Glashow, Chief Executive Officer

ir@springbig.com

SOURCE: Springbig Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/springbig-advances-strategic-review-and-enters-discussions-with-t-1218407