Building on proven results across financial services, manufacturing and automotive, the expanded partnership brings Digital.ai's Agentic AI-powered Application Lifecycle Management, Agile Planning, DevOps and mobile app security solutions to enterprises across DACH, Southern Europe, LATAM and APAC

Backed by knowmad mood's implementation experts, the partnership helps customers adopt and gain value from AI across the software delivery lifecycle

Digital.ai, which helps the world's most complex organizations deliver trusted software at AI speed, today announced an expanded global partnership with knowmad mood, an international digital transformation consultancy, building on wins the two companies have already delivered together across financial services, manufacturing and automotive. The expanded agreement covers services, support and reselling of Digital.ai's Application Lifecycle Management (TeamForge), Agile Planning at Scale (Agility), and DevOps (Release and Deploy) product lines, along with Digital.ai's mobile testing and app security solutions (Arxan Security), across knowmad mood's global operations.

That global footprint is about to get bigger. Digital.ai and knowmad mood will focus initial go-to-market efforts on the DACH region, Southern Europe, LATAM and APAC, building on knowmad mood's recent international expansion, including its merger with German consultancy knowmad mood Germany (formerly Aservo).

Expanding into new markets means meeting customers on their own terms. Digital.ai integrates across the DevOps and software delivery ecosystem, supporting on-premises, private cloud and SaaS deployment models giving customers the choice to adopt AI-driven software delivery on their terms, not a vendor's.

As enterprises move past early, ad hoc AI experimentation, they are confronting an increasingly urgent question of whether the AI activity inside their software delivery lifecycle is translating into measurable business value. Digital.ai calls this shift the Fourth Wave: the industry's transition to AI as an active participant across the entire software delivery lifecycle rather than a narrow productivity add-on limited to developers.

"AI value only shows up when it's grounded in real delivery pipelines, which is why this partnership is about giving enterprises the governance and domain expertise to make that shift responsibly, not just generating more output," said Digital.ai CEO, Derek Holt. "Enterprises are past the pilot phase and are actively looking for partners who can operationalize AI at scale, and this is Digital.ai and knowmad mood meeting that demand together."

knowmad mood brings Centers of Excellence spanning Agile Planning, Governance, IT Service Management, Change Management, DevOps, Security and Quality, Cloud Migration, and AI for Software Engineering, paired with Digital.ai's Agentic AI-based product line across Agile Planning, Application Lifecycle Management, application security, testing and DevOps.

"Enterprise AI transformation in software development and design is as much about culture and operating model as it is about tooling, and knowmad mood's role is bringing that local, domain-specific change management expertise to Digital.ai's technology. We've already seen this play out with joint customers across financial services, manufacturing and automotive, and this partnership lets us bring that same approach to more enterprises navigating the same shift," said Rainer Heinold, CEO, knowmad mood Germany.

ABOUT DIGITAL.AI

Digital.ai enables the world's most complex organizations to deliver trusted software at AI speed. By applying agentic AI across the critical stages of software delivery from planning through security, testing, and delivery Digital.ai helps enterprises remove bottlenecks, reduce risk, and improve the flow of software value to production. Its solutions integrate into existing environments, allowing organizations to transform to AI-first without disruption. Today, 53% of the Fortune 100 trust Digital.ai to make that happen.

ABOUT KNOWMAD MOOD

knowmad mood is a global technology partner with more than 3,000 professionals, audited revenue of €270.1 million in 2025, and a presence across Europe, the United States and Latin America. We combine global capabilities with local proximity, delivering quality, reliability and pragmatic innovation driven by technological excellence and AI.

Our comprehensive, multi-specialist approach enables us to support clients throughout their entire technology journey, combining a broad portfolio of services with deep expertise in key areas such as AI, cloud, software development and enterprise productivity.

In addition, our genuine and consistent human-centric approach allows us to deliver results that truly matter: tangible, sustainable value that earns and deserves our clients' trust.

The knowmad mood Group includes several specialised companies, including DEXS (Digital Experience School), a division providing an integrated ecosystem of learning, technology and services designed to create and continuously deliver value across organisational learning and development processes; New Verve Consulting, which specialises in the design, development and implementation of Atlassian solutions and products for clients across the UK and Ireland; Incipy, a consultancy specialising in digital transformation and business strategy with a strong focus on people, and one of the pioneers in this field in Spain; Interwor, a consultancy specialising in cybersecurity, infrastructure and communications; ASERVO Software, a German consultancy focused on technology services and digital transformation; Grupo Antea, a leading cybersecurity consultancy with operations in Mexico and Spain; Vanture ESS, an IT services company specialising in enterprise management solutions such as SAP and Odoo; and Buzz Marketing Networks, a digital creative agency supporting brands through innovative advertising campaigns, media and performance strategies, social media initiatives, and digital experience design.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825923532/en/

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