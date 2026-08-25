Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-07, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.





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DDH WD-26-07 was collared in the southwest, at the edge of our drill pattern (oriented at 325°, angled -53° below horizontal), to a depth of 224 meters and successfully intersected two (2) distinct VMS Zones consisting of sulphide lens carrying copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, with assays increasing with depth. The Upper Zone 1 is from (80.15m - 90.00m) 9.85m. The Lower Zone 2 is from (105m - 138m) 33.0m. Combined, it represents a very good width of 42.85m total mineralization. The drill core consisted of massive pyritic VMS with locally visible chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Host rocks included both felsic volcanics and sediments. The upper zone is characteristic with high grade Silver & Zinc and the Lower Zone Copper, with Silver and Gold.

Figure 1: Sample # 396315 (7.90% Cu)

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Figure 2: Sample # 396334 (5.87% Cu)

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TABLE 1: KEY INTERSECTIONS (WEIGHTED AVERAGE GRADE OVER EACH ZONE)

UPPER ZONE 1 From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) Massive Sulphide Zone 80.15 90.00 9.85 23.34 0.41 0.54 0.52 2.74 2.10 Including 80.15 87.50 7.35 30.39 0.53 0.67 0.70 3.56 2.70 And including 80.15 85.00 4.85 41.41 0.77 0.87 0.80 4.55 3.59

LOWER ZONE 2 From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) Massive Sulphide Zone 105.00 138.00 33.00 12.72 0.20 1.46 0.40 0.80 2.12 Including 108.00 132.00 24.00 17.10 0.26 1.88 0.55 1.09 2.77 And including 122.80 132.00 9.20 33.55 0.44 2.70 0.89 1.34 4.14

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director stated, "This was our first hole in the southwest and it did not disappoint. With solid Cu mineralization in addition to both gold and silver, this bodes well for expanding our resource in the western portion of the Wedge. As seen in the figures below, this is classic, pyritic VMS. Except for minor banding and local glimpses of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena in the drill core, it is mostly non-descript and requires assaying to define its value. As seen in Table 1, there is variation in the distribution of mineralization, with Ag, Au and Zn dominant in the Upper Zone while the Lower Zone has increased Ag and Cu. This is not unusual as most systems show variability along both strike and depth. We look forward to reporting on additional drill holes from this location as we update the database for the 3D model."

TABLE 2 · DDH WD-26-07 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Sample # Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) 68.00 70.57 2.57 396277 2 0.06 0.24 0.02 0.26 0.32 70.57 72.00 1.43 396278 <1 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.06 0.03 72.00 73.00 1.00 396279 39 0.62 5.05 0.62 1.51 6.61 73.00 74.50 1.50 396281 1 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.06 74.50 77.00 2.50 396282 1 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.08 77.00 79.15 2.15 396283 1 0.03 0.06 0.01 0.03 0.12 79.15 80.15 1.00 396284 1 0.02 0.09 0.01 0.03 0.13 80.15 81.00 0.85 396285 41 0.74 0.96 0.87 5.87 3.90 81.00 82.00 1.00 396286 45 0.73 0.95 0.67 3.73 3.36 82.00 83.00 1.00 396287 28 0.82 0.62 0.41 2.59 2.55 83.00 84.00 1.00 396288 65 0.92 1.32 1.58 7.09 5.19 84.00 85.00 1.00 396289 28 0.62 0.51 0.47 3.66 2.52 85.00 86.50 1.50 396290 1 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.07 86.50 87.50 1.00 396291 21 0.12 0.65 1.23 4.04 2.28 87.50 89.00 1.50 396292 1 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.06 89.00 90.00 1.00 396293 5 0.13 0.34 0.03 0.75 0.73 90.00 91.00 1.00 396294 <1 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.16 0.04 91.00 92.00 1.00 396295 1 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.06 92.00 93.00 1.00 396296 1 0.01 0.06 0.00 0.06 0.08 93.00 95.00 2.00 396297 3 0.10 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.19 95.00 96.00 1.00 396298 1 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.06 0.05 96.00 97.00 1.00 396299 3 0.12 0.19 0.02 0.59 0.35 97.00 98.00 1.00 396301 1 0.03 0.10 0.02 0.07 0.14 98.00 99.00 1.00 396302 <1 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.13 0.07 99.00 100.00 1.00 396303 1 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.06 100.00 101.00 1.00 396304 2 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.08 101.00 102.00 1.00 396305 1 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.06 102.00 103.00 1.00 396306 <1 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.05 0.05 103.00 104.00 1.00 396307 2 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.19 0.07 104.00 105.00 1.00 396308 2 0.14 0.01 0.01 0.23 0.24 105.00 106.00 1.00 396309 1 0.10 0.27 0.01 0.10 0.41 106.00 107.00 1.00 396310 2 0.07 0.61 0.01 0.09 0.72 107.00 108.00 1.00 396311 1 0.04 0.20 0.00 0.02 0.25 108.00 109.00 1.00 396312 1 0.09 1.18 0.01 0.15 1.32 109.00 111.00 2.00 396313 1 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.04 0.20 111.00 112.00 1.00 396314 25 0.50 2.80 0.66 2.65 4.42 112.00 113.00 1.00 396315 8 0.14 7.90 0.17 0.46 8.29 113.00 114.00 1.00 396316 30 0.54 1.26 2.54 5.80 4.04 114.00 115.00 1.00 396317 <1 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.04 115.00 116.00 1.00 396318 17 0.43 1.86 0.96 2.95 3.41 116.00 117.00 1.00 396319 11 0.25 2.93 0.67 1.28 3.74 117.00 118.00 1.00 396321 <1 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.05 118.00 119.00 1.00 396322 <1 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.06 119.00 119.80 0.80 396323 6 0.16 2.44 0.03 0.07 2.70 119.80 121.00 1.20 396324 <1 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.07 121.00 122.80 1.80 396325 <1 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.11 0.06 122.80 123.20 0.40 396326 36 0.78 0.91 1.00 5.88 3.84 123.20 124.10 0.90 396327 35 0.76 1.62 1.11 3.55 3.93 124.10 125.10 1.00 396328 29 0.57 2.29 0.95 0.95 3.63 125.10 126.10 1.00 396329 36 0.68 2.52 1.39 0.62 4.04 126.10 127.10 1.00 396330 110 0.67 2.11 0.88 0.62 4.62 127.10 128.10 1.00 396331 51 0.63 2.18 1.19 0.61 3.84 128.10 129.10 1.00 396332 12 0.30 2.05 0.54 0.80 2.80 129.10 130.10 1.00 396333 16 0.08 3.62 1.35 1.09 4.38 130.10 131.10 1.00 396334 7 0.09 5.87 0.41 1.18 6.42 131.10 132.00 0.90 396335 2 0.06 2.62 0.11 1.00 2.98 132.00 132.90 0.90 396336 1 0.04 0.95 0.01 0.04 1.02 132.90 133.80 0.90 396337 1 0.08 0.25 0.02 0.06 0.34 133.80 134.75 0.95 396338 2 0.05 0.17 0.01 0.02 0.25 134.75 135.75 1.00 396339 <1 0.01 0.06 0.00 0.03 0.07 135.75 136.85 1.10 396341 <1 0.01 0.10 0.00 0.08 0.12 136.85 138.00 1.15 396342 <1 0.02 0.44 0.00 0.40 0.47 138.00 139.50 1.50 396343 <1 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.04 184.00 185.40 1.40 396344 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 185.40 186.80 1.40 396345 1 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.04 186.80 188.20 1.40 396346 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 188.20 189.60 1.40 396347 <1 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.04 189.60 191.00 1.40 396348 1 0.05 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.07 191.00 192.10 1.10 396349 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 192.10 193.60 1.50 396350 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 193.60 195.10 1.50 396351 <1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 195.10 196.50 1.40 396352 1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 196.50 197.90 1.40 396353 1 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.04 197.90 199.40 1.50 396354 1 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.01 0.08 199.40 200.80 1.40 396355 <1 0.05 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.08 200.80 202.00 1.20 396356 <1 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05 202.00 203.60 1.60 396357 <1 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 203.60 205.00 1.40 396358 1 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.04 205.00 206.40 1.40 396359 <1 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 206.40 207.80 1.40 396361 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 207.80 208.90 1.10 396362 <1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02

Shaded rows are the peak sample for each mineral. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five minerals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 15, 2026, Bloomberg pricing: US$6.63/lb Cu, US$0.84/lb Pb, US$1.74/lb Zn, US$70.35/oz Ag, US$4,671.00 /oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage.

Figure 3: Sample #396288 (65 g/t Ag, 0.924 Au, 1.34% Cu, 1.58% Pb, 7.09% Zn) 5.34% Cu-Eq



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Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated "another outstanding polymetallic VMS Hole, with 2 distinct strong VMS Lens Zones. As you can see in the itemized Sample Results Table this was a well-diversified mineralized section of the deposit. The overall width of this intersection characterizes this deposit getting stronger the deeper we go under the historic area previously mined. We continue to prove the deposit's economics and larger footprint with improving higher grade results. The strength of these zones having different leading element values is a quality measure of this Polymetallic Deposit. The deposit continues to show its quality and value. These results will be included in our Live 3D Modelling headed by Mike Dufresne, President of Apex Geoscience & our Technical Team to move towards an updated 43-101 and an MRE objective. We are extremely pleased by these results and look forward to releasing our next set of results from ALS Global in Moncton.

Figure 4: Sample #396330 (110 g/t Ag, 0.67 g/t Au, 2.11% Cu, 0.88% Pb, 0.62% Zn) 4.78% Cu-Eq



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Figure 5: Apex Geoscience Cross Section - DDH WD-26-07



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Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on August 15, 2026 Bloomberg Pricing, pricing: US$ 6.63/lb Cu, US$ 0.84/lb Pb, US$ 1.74/lb Zn, US$ 70.35/oz Ag, and US$ 4,671.00/oz Au, with 95% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, a 95% recovery rate is justified.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

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This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) additional drill holes are planned for the western portion of the Wedge VMS Project as part of the 2026 drill program, (b) further certified assay results will be reported upon receipt from ALS Global, (c) the Company will advance follow-up exploration across its BMC project portfolio, and (d) results will be incorporated into 3D modelling work directed toward an updated NI 43-101 technical report and a future mineral resource estimate. Although Nine Mile believes the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as Nine Mile can give no assurance they will prove correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.