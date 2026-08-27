Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-10, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.





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DDH WD-26-10 was collared in the southwest, at the edge of our drill pattern (oriented at 340°, angled -65° below horizontal), to a depth of 224 meters and successfully intersected a 31.95m high grade VMS Zone consisting of a sulphide lens carrying copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, with assays increasing with depth. The intersection assayed 2.52% Cu-Eq over 31.95m including 27.25m of 2.87% Cu-Eq and 14.15m of 3.73% Cu-Eq with 4.15m of 5.16% Cu-Eq. The drill core consisted of massive pyritic VMS with locally visible chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Host rocks included both felsic volcanics and sediments. In the upper portion of the lens, copper is dominant with assay results showing Ag, Au, Pb and Zn increasing at depth. The intervals are of true width.





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TABLE 1: KEY INTERSECTIONS (WEIGHTED AVERAGE GRADE OVER EACH ZONE)

Lens Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) Massive Sulphide Zone 109.00 140.95 31.95 24.89 0.49 0.93 0.57 2.23 2.52 Including 123.00 137.15 14.15 38.94 0.68 0.98 1.14 4.67 3.73 And including 133.00 137.15 4.15 45.80 0.92 1.46 1.42 6.64 5.16



Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director stated, "Drilling continues to expand the mineralized footprint in the southwest. As with DDH WD-26-07, we see a variation in the distribution of the mineralization, with this hole highlighting increased assay values for Ag, Au, Pb and Zn at depth, further demonstrating the multi-element value of the Wedge."

TABLE 2 · DDH WD-26-10 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Sample # Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) 106.50 108.00 1.50 396469 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 108.00 109.00 1.00 396470 <1 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 109.00 109.90 0.90 396471 5 0.06 0.28 0.01 0.02 0.43 109.90 111.00 1.10 396472 25 0.33 1.65 0.08 0.06 2.39 111.00 112.00 1.00 396473 21 0.32 2.04 0.09 0.05 2.72 112.00 113.00 1.00 396474 23 0.26 1.51 0.10 0.04 2.14 113.00 114.00 1.00 396475 20 0.30 1.49 0.12 0.06 2.14 114.00 115.00 1.00 396476 17 0.43 1.27 0.11 0.05 1.99 115.00 116.00 1.00 396477 14 0.50 0.84 0.13 0.06 1.61 116.00 117.00 1.00 396478 13 0.50 0.72 0.18 0.07 1.48 117.00 118.00 1.00 396479 13 0.45 0.68 0.10 0.07 1.37 118.00 119.00 1.00 396481 10 0.51 0.83 0.09 0.09 1.55 119.00 120.00 1.00 396482 18 0.50 0.99 0.09 0.07 1.81 120.00 121.00 1.00 396483 28 0.60 1.10 0.09 0.15 2.20 121.00 122.00 1.00 396484 11 0.57 1.01 0.17 0.14 1.82 122.00 123.00 1.00 396485 14 0.58 1.00 0.29 0.46 1.98 123.00 124.00 1.00 396486 41 0.63 1.65 1.18 0.35 3.17 124.00 125.00 1.00 396487 52 0.61 1.93 0.86 1.27 3.81 125.00 126.00 1.00 396488 49 0.74 1.21 1.36 3.64 3.92 126.00 127.00 1.00 396489 70 0.85 0.89 2.12 8.94 5.62 127.00 128.00 1.00 396490 26 0.43 0.31 1.38 6.28 3.10 128.00 129.00 1.00 396491 20 0.37 0.35 0.60 3.60 2.13 129.00 130.00 1.00 396492 25 0.45 0.40 0.57 3.50 2.31 130.00 131.00 1.00 396493 32 0.57 0.33 1.09 3.35 2.49 131.00 132.00 1.00 396494 22 0.55 0.43 0.46 2.70 2.15 132.00 133.00 1.00 396495 24 0.54 0.35 0.61 4.90 2.73 133.00 134.00 1.00 396496 36 0.74 0.62 2.11 3.98 3.33 134.00 135.00 1.00 396497 36 0.98 0.41 1.42 9.19 4.74 135.00 136.00 1.00 396498 41 0.96 2.30 0.94 4.32 5.26 136.00 137.15 1.15 396499 67 0.98 2.37 1.26 8.76 7.04 137.15 138.00 0.85 396501 5 0.11 0.05 0.35 1.51 0.72 138.00 139.00 1.00 396502 4 0.05 0.05 0.14 2.12 0.78 139.00 140.00 1.00 396503 1 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.21 0.12 140.00 140.95 0.95 396504 1 0.02 0.26 0.01 0.04 0.31 140.95 141.60 0.65 396505 <1 0.01 0.06 0.00 0.07 0.09



Shaded rows are the peak sample for each mineral. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 26, 2026, Kitco pricing: US$6.52/lb. Cu, US$0.85/lb. Pb, US$1.84/lb. Zn, US$67.77/oz Ag, US$4,591.50 /oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage. Copper equivalent grades are for comparative purposes only and do not represent recoverable metal. "Largest Value Contributor" is the metal contributing the greatest share of in-situ gross value over the interval at the metal prices as set out above.

Figure 2: Sample #396497 (36 g/t Ag, 0.98 g/t Au, 0.41% Cu, 1.42% Pb, 9.19% Zn) 4.74% Cu-Eq

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Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated "this drill hole continues to demonstrate the deposit's economic viability. I am very pleased to see that this hole is very strong in Silver and Zinc. The hole also gets stronger at depth, and the Lens becomes more characteristic of the VMS Model. Another very successful hole on our drill pattern to move towards a new 43-101 and a MRE. Mike Dufresne and our Technical Team continue to enhance the 3D Model of the deposit and uncover its hidden value. We look forward to our next update and release of other drill results."

Figure 3: Sample #396498 (41 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 2.30% Cu, 0.94% Pb, 4.32% Zn) 5.26% Cu-Eq

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Figure 4: Apex Geoscience Cross Section - DDH WD-26-10



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Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

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This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) additional drill holes are planned for the western portion of the Wedge VMS Project as part of the 2026 drill program, (b) further certified assay results will be reported upon receipt from ALS Global, (c) the Company will advance follow-up exploration across its BMC project portfolio, and (d) results will be incorporated into 3D modelling work directed toward an updated NI 43-101 technical report and a future mineral resource estimate. Although Nine Mile believes the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as Nine Mile can give no assurance they will prove correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.