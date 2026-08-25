Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. ("OCAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: OCAL) today announces that its common shares are listed and available for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "JC3" (WKN: A42K21) (ISIN: CA67449X1050).

The Frankfurt listing is a secondary listing. The TSX Venture Exchange remains OCAL's primary listing, where its shares continue to trade under the symbol "OCAL". No new shares were issued in connection with the Frankfurt listing, and the listing does not dilute existing shareholders in any way. It simply makes the same shares easier for more people to buy.

The reason for the listing is straightforward. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the most active trading venues in Europe, and German and broader European retail investors are among the most engaged buyers of Canadian small-cap technology stocks. Until now, a European investor who wanted to own OCAL had to trade through a Canadian exchange, in Canadian dollars, during Canadian hours. With the Frankfurt listing, they can buy OCAL through their own broker, in euros, with trading available from 8:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night Central European Time. Between the two exchanges, OCAL's shares can now be traded across most of the global business day.

For a company at OCAL's stage, the value of a broader shareholder base is practical, not cosmetic. More investors able to buy the stock means more potential demand and, over time, the prospect of deeper liquidity, which matters to every existing shareholder. It also puts OCAL's story in front of a European audience that has shown a consistent appetite for the categories OCAL sits in: consumer fintech, applied AI and asset-light platforms.

For existing shareholders, nothing changes and nothing is required. The shares trading in Frankfurt are the same common shares that trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, with pricing anchored by the primary Canadian market. Current holders do not need to take any action; the listing simply widens the pool of investors who can buy alongside them. European investors can locate the shares through their broker using the symbol JC3, the WKN A42K21 or the ISIN CA67449X1050.

European investors researching the Company will find the same materials Canadian investors use: OCAL's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+, its investor materials at ocalfinancial.ca, and its news releases distributed internationally through the Company's wire service. OCAL reports in English and welcomes inquiries from European shareholders and institutions through the investor contact below, and the Company intends to factor its growing international audience into how it tells its story going forward.

The listing continues a deliberate build in OCAL's capital-markets presence since it began trading in July: an engaged market maker, a dedicated investor relations advisor, a growing disclosure record, and now a second trading venue. Each step is aimed at the same goal, which is making it easy for investors anywhere to find, evaluate and own OCAL.

For European investors, the mechanics are straightforward. The shares trade in euros and can be purchased through most German and European banks and brokerage platforms by searching the symbol JC3 or WKN A42K21. They are the same common shares that trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, not a separate instrument, and the Frankfurt listing changes nothing about the Company's share count or capital structure. OCAL's continuous disclosure remains governed by Canadian securities law, with all filings available on SEDAR+, so investors on both sides of the Atlantic work from the same information at the same time.

"Our story is a technology story, and technology stories travel," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "European investors have been early backers of Canadian companies like ours for years, and now they can own OCAL through their own broker, in their own currency, on their own schedule. We are proud to be on one of Europe's most recognized exchanges within months of going public."

"Everything we are doing in the market comes back to one idea: make OCAL easy to discover and easy to own," added Matthew Friesen, Chairman of OCAL. "Frankfurt is a meaningful step in that direction, and it costs our shareholders nothing in dilution."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; the expected benefits of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, including access to European investors and potential trading liquidity; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; the maintenance of the Company's listings in good standing; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; the risk that trading volume on any exchange may be limited; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311394

Source: OCAL Financial