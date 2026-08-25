Dermata Therapeutics Announces Commercial Launch of Tome Foundational Treatment

- Tome Foundational Treatment, powered by Bioneedle, is now available for purchase at www.tomeskincare.com -

- Once-weekly Foundational Treatment is designed to renew the appearance of skin and improve tone and texture over time -

- Consumers can purchase a one-month kit or subscribe for convenient recurring delivery -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA) ("Dermata," or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the official commercial launch of the Tome Foundational Treatment, the first product available for purchase under the Company's Tome skincare brand. The Foundational Treatment is now available for immediate purchase at www.tomeskincare.com, either as a one-time purchase or through a monthly subscription at a discounted price.

The commercial launch marks a significant landmark in Dermata's evolution into a direct-to-consumer skincare company and represents the Company's first commercial product under the Tome brand. Tome was created by a team of researchers and industry experts to introduce consumers to novel skincare products that combine time-tested ingredients with modern scientific innovation. The Company aims to produce multiple products that can simplify skincare routines without compromising results.

"Our launch of the Tome Foundational Treatment is an incredibly exciting time for Dermata and represents the culmination of years of research into skincare and learning about the everchanging needs of consumers," commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Today, we make the transition from a pre-commercial company, to putting our first Tome product directly into the hands of consumers. We believe our Tome Foundational Treatment provides a differentiated approach to skin renewal that is simple to incorporate into an existing skincare routine, while providing consumers with the feel of an aesthetician treatment at home." Mr. Proehl continued, "The launch also represents an important step in the transformation of Dermata. We believe our experience in clinical dermatology, combined with our unique Bioneedle technology, provides us with a strong foundation to build a portfolio of differentiated skincare products under the Tome brand. With our first product now commercially available, our focus turns to building awareness of Tome, driving consumer adoption, and continuing to expand our skincare offerings," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Tome Foundational Treatment: A New Foundation for Your Skincare Routine

The Tome Foundational Treatment is a once-weekly skin renewal treatment powered by Bioneedle, Dermata's hero ingredient consisting of 100% Spongilla lacustris, a wild harvested freshwater sponge that is minimally processed into a fine, purified powder. Designed to be an easy addition to an existing skincare routine, the Foundational Treatment is intended to renew the appearance of the skin and improve the tone and texture of your skin over time. The once-weekly treatment reflects Tome's approach to skincare: providing powerful, not punishing products, with simple routines rooted in both science and history.

"At Tome, we believe great skincare shouldn't require an overwhelming routine," said Kyra Peckaitis, Vice President of Marketing at Dermata. "We created the Foundational Treatment to do exactly what its name suggests: become a foundational step in the way consumers care for their skin. Bioneedle gives us an ingredient and experience that we believe is truly differentiated, and we are thrilled that consumers can now experience Tome for themselves."

Building the Next Chapter of Dermata

Dermata announced its strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer skincare in 2025 with the goal of leveraging the Company's dermatology experience and Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated products that consumers can access directly. The Foundational Treatment is the first product in Dermata's planned Tome skincare portfolio. The Company is also developing other skincare treatments that are expected to leverage the unique attributes of its Bioneedle technology.

About Tome Skincare

Tome is Dermata's skincare line focused on bringing about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a skincare story rooted in science and history. Tome consists of skincare products utilizing Spongilla lacustris, a wild harvested freshwater sponge that has evolved over centuries, for consumers compelled by history and science to find potent products for their skincare routine. Dermata believes its Tome skincare line can simplify existing skincare routines with essential ingredients designed to deliver results, without harmful extremes.

Start your skincare story at www.tomeskincare.com.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of direct-to-consumer skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, the Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available at www.tomeskincare.com, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, please visit www.dermatarx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, market acceptance of its products, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dermata-therapeutics-announces-commercial-launch-of-tome-foundational-1211361