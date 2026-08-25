SMX Public Limited: SMX's Plastic Cycle Token is the Most Effective Tool in Times of War

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / As the economics of virgin, oil-derived plastic and recycled materials move toward parity, the SMX Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) has become the most powerful tool for manufacturers navigating a fundamental reset in the economics of plastic-a convergence accelerated by the war in the Gulf, pressure on global supply lines, the lingering aftereffects of COVID-19 and continued volatility in energy and commodity markets. Recycled material is no longer competing with virgin plastic solely on sustainability credentials; it is increasingly competing on price, forcing manufacturers to confront a new reality: what was once an environmental objective is becoming an economic imperative. In that environment, the ability to identify, verify, track and ultimately monetize recycled material becomes just as important as the material itself. The PCT creates a digital record of a physical material and the events that occur throughout its lifecycle, while providing the foundation for a credit system in which verified material movements and lifecycle events can be translated into measurable, trackable economic value. And as the digital-asset economy evolves beyond Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens toward assets that are more stable, measurable and understandable, the PCT offers a fundamentally different proposition: a digital asset anchored to something real, identifiable and economically useful in the physical world.

That is its function - a digital representation of certified recycled plastic and its circular activity, which creates a digital blueprint as it moves through collection, processing, recycling and reuse. The PCT captures the entire cycle while turning its activity into measurable economic value. For manufacturers and other participants in the supply chain, this provides greater visibility into their materials and more opportunities for savings, efficiencies and more effective resource management.

The Economics Have Changed

For decades, virgin plastic offered manufacturers a predictable and often less expensive source of raw material. Recycled material, meanwhile, carried the added costs and complexities of collection, sorting and processing.

That advantage is narrowing.

Oil volatility, supply-chain disruption, regulatory pressure and advances in technology are changing the economics of both materials. Recent market developments have demonstrated that recycled polymers can reach or even fall below virgin pricing in certain markets.

This has implications well beyond recycling. A manufacturer can have greater visibility into the material entering its production process. A recycler can establish the provenance of recovered material. A brand can have stronger documentation behind its recycled-content sourcing.

The objective is to connect the participants that make up the plastics economy, from recyclers and processors to manufacturers and brands, while giving physical material a persistent digital identity.

Forbes said it best when it wrote, "SMX knows the future of sustainability will be measured not in pledges, but in data." The company's capabilities have been written about extensively, including in TIME, Rolling Stone, USA Today, the Chicago Tribine, Miami Herald, and the Los Angeles Tribune.

From Compliance to Commercial Value

The changing economics also alter the role of sustainability inside the manufacturing business.

Recycling has traditionally been viewed through the lens of compliance, corporate responsibility and environmental commitments. But when recycled polymer approaches parity with virgin resin, companies can evaluate it through the same commercial metrics applied to other production inputs.

Cost matters. Supply matters. Quality matters. And increasingly, data matters.

As virgin and recycled plastic move toward economic parity, the competitive advantage will increasingly belong to companies that can turn recycled material into a measurable, traceable and economically valuable resource. The Plastic Cycle Token provides that link between the physical material, its certified circularity and its digital economic value, bringing tokenization directly into the manufacturing economy.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smxs-plastic-cycle-token-is-the-most-effective-tool-in-times-of-1211759