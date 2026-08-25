Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to report it has intersected visible gold at the Payoff Zone during its diamond drilling campaign at the Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt (Figure 1). Diamond drilling at the project has been concluded for 2026, with the completion of six drill holes totaling 2,792 m. Drilling equipment was successfully demobilized from the property, and the company is now awaiting assays, which will be released once received and interpreted.

Highlights:

2026 diamond drilling included 2,792 m of drilling in six diamond drill holes, from the Severance, Payoff and Commission zones (Figure 1). All samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis will be released after receipt from ALS, and QA/QC review and interpretation.

Visible gold was intersected in a quartz vein from drill hole ALT-26-020 at the Payoff Zone (Photo 1). The vein is part of a larger zone of widespread biotite-chlorite alteration that hosts mineralized quartz-pyrite veinlets and stringers, and local massive sulphide veins (Photo 2).

Phase 2 deep porphyry exploration hole ALT-26-021 was completed to a depth of 651 m, intersecting widespread porphyry-style veining and strong alteration for the entire duration of the hole. The drill hole ended in strong stockwork and sheeted veining throughout the hole, with pyrite-molybdenite±pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization (Photos 3 and 4), confirming the discovery of a seemingly fertile porphyry centre at the Commission Zone.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "Intersecting visible gold at Payoff, together with the extensive porphyry-style alteration and mineralization we encountered over the full length of our deep hole at Commission, makes this one of our most encouraging seasons yet at Alotta. With all six holes completed and the rig safely demobilized, our focus now turns to the assay results from ALS, which we look forward to receiving and interpreting over the coming weeks. The Company would like to thank our field team and partners for another safe and productive program in the Yukon."

Figure 1. Alotta Project overview

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Phase 2 Drilling Program:

The Phase 2 drilling program was completed, totaling 963 m from two diamond drill holes at Payoff and Commission zones (Figure 1). Drill core has been fully processed and samples delivered to ALS Laboratories in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Hole ALT-26-020 drilled to the southwest towards hole ALT-23-001 to follow up mineralization and test the orientation of veining prior to follow up drilling further to the east. The hole intersected weak to strong chlorite, biotite and silica alteration through much of the hole and intersected widespread discrete quartz veins hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite. At 217 m depth, a narrow 1 cm wide quartz vein was observed to host visible gold within a broad zone of quartz and carbonate veins in biotite-silica altered porphyry (Photo 1). Assay results are being processed by ALS and will be released once received and QA/QC procedures have been completed.

Hole ALT-26-021 was drilled approximately 400 m to the east of hole ALT-26-018, which intersected highly encouraging porphyry-style alteration, veining and mineralization at the Commission Zone. The hole intersected chlorite-silica alteration and associated quartz-pyrite veining in the upper approximately 250 m of the hole, followed by widespread secondary biotite, magnetite and chlorite alteration of varying intensity and abundant sheeted and stockwork quartz veining for the remainder of the hole. Abundant molybdenite mineralization was observed associated with sheeted and stockwork veins from 300 m downhole (Photos 3 and 4). Assay results are being processed by ALS and will be released once received and QA/QC procedures have been completed.





Photo 1. Grains of visible gold hosted in a 1 cm wide quartz vein within strongly biotite and silica altered porphyry. 217 m depth.

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Photo 2. Massive pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite hosted in strongly chlorite-sericite altered porphyry. 288 m depth.

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Photo 3. Abundant stockwork quartz veining within biotite-altered porphyry. 616 m depth.

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Photo 4. Quartz vein with K-feldspar alteration halo hosting molybdenite, pyrite and pyrrhotite. 630 m depth.

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Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery and preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. Core is being sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.

Half-core samples received at ALS are fine-crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy finish (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Forge Resources Corp.