Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jason Flight, P.Geo., has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Flight joins Visionary from Galway Metals Inc., where he served as Vice President of Exploration, and brings more than 15 years of exploration and mine-site experience to the Company's growing Atlantic Canada portfolio, anchored by the Point Leamington volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit in central Newfoundland.

"Jason brings exactly the kind of VMS hands-on experience we need to lead exploration at our flagship Point Leamington deposit," said Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary. "His experience includes working underground at a VMS deposit in the same region, and key aspects of moving a project from drilling through feasibility followed by a nine-figure acquisition. As we move Point Leamington into Phase 2 drilling, Jason's technical rigor and practical field experience is invaluable. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Point Leamington is exactly the kind of project that gets me excited," said Mr. Flight. "It's a high-grade VMS system in a district I know well, with a near-surface resource that's already well defined but also with a great deal of untested potential around it. Having spent time underground at Ming, I've seen firsthand how these VMS systems can grow along strike and at depth. Heading into Phase 2 drilling - with an immediate opportunity to expand the resource at the emerging Kraken zone, along strike to the south and from potential deeper extensions below historic drilling - I see real opportunity to grow this deposit meaningfully. I'm looking forward to getting to work with the Visionary team."

Mr. Flight's career spans grassroots exploration, advanced-stage technical studies and production-side roles at major, mid-tier and junior mining companies, including Barrick Gold, Osisko Metals, Rambler Metals & Mining, Maritime Resources Corp., New Found Gold Corp. and, most recently, Galway Metals Inc. His technical background includes regional target generation, drill program design and field supervision, detailed core logging, QA/QC oversight, and support for underground ore production and grade control.

Of particular relevance to Point Leamington, a VMS-hosted gold-copper-zinc-silver system, Mr. Flight spent a part of his career working underground at Rambler Metals & Mining's Ming Mine in Newfoundland's Baie Verte district - a high-grade VMS deposit that is now being advanced by FireFly Metals Ltd. as the cornerstone of its Green Bay Copper-Gold Project. That firsthand, boots-on-the-ground exposure to VMS-style mineralization, ore production and grade control gives Mr. Flight a practical understanding of how these deposits behave from discovery through to production - experience the Company believes will translate directly into its exploration strategy at Point Leamington.

At Maritime Resources, Mr. Flight also contributed to exploration and drilling programs that supported successive resource updates and advancement through PEA, PFS and Feasibility-level studies, culminating in the redevelopment of the Hammerdown Mine and Maritime's subsequent acquisition by New Found Gold Corp., a transaction valued at approximately C$292 million.

Mr. Flight holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Earth Sciences from Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.).

The Company's Phase 2 exploration program at Point Leamington is focused on four principal objectives: resource conversion, resource expansion, evaluation of the newly discovered Kraken Zone and new discovery. Within the existing massive sulphide deposit, drilling will target areas of Inferred Mineral Resources with the objective of increasing geological confidence and supporting potential conversion to the Indicated category. Exploration drilling will also test extensions of the known massive sulphide system, particularly along strike to the south, where significant potential remains to expand the near-surface mineralized footprint.

A third objective will build on the Phase 1 discovery of the Kraken Zone, a broad copper-rich stringer-style system developed in the footwall of the main massive sulphide deposit. Kraken is particularly important in the context of a potential future open-pit development. In VMS systems, footwall feeder and stringer mineralization can form a significant component of the overall mineralized system. At Point Leamington, further defining this near-surface mineralization could potentially add mineralized tonnes within or adjacent to a future pit envelope, converting material that might otherwise be treated as waste and potentially reducing the overall strip ratio ahead of detailed technical studies.

The Company is currently refining a series of exploration targets across the broader Point Leamington property through soil geochemical surveys integrated with geophysical and geological datasets. These targets are being prioritized with the intention of advancing the highest-quality anomalies to drill testing as part of the Company's ongoing exploration program.

Together, these four objectives are designed to increase confidence in the existing resource, expand the known massive sulphide system, evaluate the potential significance of Kraken to a future open-pit development scenario and identify new zones of mineralization capable of contributing to the longer-term growth of Point Leamington.

The Company also confirms that, in connection with his appointment, Mr. Flight will be granted incentive stock options to purchase common shares of the Company in accordance with the terms of Visionary's stock option plan and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with X Media Inc. SEZC ("X Media"), an arm's length party, (Address: 2nd Floor, Strathvale House, 90 North Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1102; Email: admin@x-publishing.com; Phone: +1 (478) 888-9066 to provide services in investor outreach, market awareness initiatives, strategic capital marketing advisory services (the "Services") for a period of one month. In consideration of the Services, the Company will pay a one-time fee of US$50,000, subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may terminate the agreement at any time.

The Services are expected to be provided by Melissa Destarac, Chief Executive Officer of X Media. Ms. Destarac and X Media are not related parties to the Company, and do not directly or indirectly have any interest in the Company's securities or any right to acquire such an interest.

Stock Option Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 160,000 stock options (the "Options") to an officer and a consultant of the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at $1.25 per common share, vesting 25% every 3 months over a 12-month period, and will expire 5 years from the date of grant.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Flight, P. Geo, a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Flight is not independent under NI 43-101 as he is Vice President of Exploration for the Company.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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Source: Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.