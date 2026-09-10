Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.: Expanding a Defined Copper Resource Amid Supply Constraints

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary Copper") reviewed its Phase 2 exploration program at the 100%-owned Point Leamington Project in central Newfoundland, including plans to expand the existing Mineral Resource and the appointment of Jason Flight as Vice President of Exploration. Point Leamington hosts 0.4 million gold-equivalent ounces in the Indicated category and 1.2 million gold-equivalent ounces in the Inferred category.

The article examines Visionary Copper's strategy to advance and grow a substantial, defined copper-gold VMS resource, anchored by the Point Leamington deposit and the newly discovered Kraken copper zone, against the backdrop of tightening copper supply-demand fundamentals, accelerating demand from electrification and artificial intelligence infrastructure, and North America's emerging focus on domestic copper supply security.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpM4ytfPRBg

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/10/visionary-pursues-copper-growth-amid-tightening-global-supply/



About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. is advancing a robust portfolio of copper, gold and critical metal deposits in prime Canadian mining districts. Their team has a proven track record in discovering and developing several significant base and precious metal deposits across North America.

Learn more at visionarycoppergold.com

Follow Visionary Copper and Gold Mines on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

Contact:

Max Porterfield, President and CEO

604-605-0885

info@visionarycoppergold.com

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact:

Bryan Nikkel

778-836-0109

bryan@marketone.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313871