Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies focused on the early detection of lung cancer through metabolomics, is pleased to announce crucial updates reinforcing the clinical translation of its liquid biopsy technology platform for early non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) screening and risk stratification with the publication of two new peer-reviewed scientific papers. Published within days of each other in top international scientific journals, these papers bring the Company's total to five high-impact publications over the past nine months, highlighting the rapid clinical translation and de-risking of its platform.

The newly published research highlights BioMark's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to construct smaller, cost-effective, and highly interpretable diagnostic models that isolate true cancer signals from real-world confounding factors such as smoking status.

The first study, published in Biomedicines on August 18, 2026, introduces Semantic Embedding-based Feature Augmentation (SEFA), a framework leveraging a biomedical language model to blend established biological knowledge directly into predictive analytics. This compact, 24-feature model achieved a test ROC-AUC of 96.9% and 94.4% accuracy in distinguishing lung cancer cases from controls within a cohort of 800 participants, outperforming standard metabolite-only models.

The second study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences on August 17, 2026, evaluated a 1,038-patient cohort to decouple tobacco-exposure signals from underlying cancer biology using statistical decomposition and four independent ML feature-selection algorithms. The researchers successfully deployed a refined 19-metabolite panel that matched original never-smoker diagnostic accuracy (AUC ~ 0.91 vs. 0.895), significantly reducing assay complexity and testing costs while maintaining high diagnostic power.

"Capturing this level of scientific interest and engagement validates both the methodological rigor and commercial direction of our analytics platform." said Dr. Jean-François Haince, Chief Scientific Officer at BioMark and co-author on the publication. "Together, these published findings validate the fundamental science behind BioMark's technology and underscores how rapidly we are tackling key diagnostic challenges, such as eliminating smoking bias to leveraging biomedical language models for richer biological insights. These peer-reviewed milestones directly confirm the precision, performance, and cost-effectiveness of our blood test as we continue to de-risk and accelerate our path toward commercial deployment."

The ongoing spotlight from the global scientific community highlights BioMark's growing leadership in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to lung cancer detection. The Company continues to leverage this strong scientific cadence to build commercial momentum, execute external validation trials, and advance regulatory submission efforts across target North American markets.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a precision diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through the analysis of metabolic biomarkers and machine learning algorithms. The Company's platform leverages proprietary metabolomic profiling technology to identify individuals with early-stage cancer through a simple, minimally invasive blood draw. BioMark is advancing its commercial screening panel for lung cancer toward market entry and regulatory approval, operating out of Canada with an expanding network of international clinical and research collaborations.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: BioMark Diagnostics, Inc.