Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued high-grade drill results from the Europa, Quintera, and San Jose Vein Zones, as part of its ongoing Phase II, 50,000-metre resource-expansion drilling program at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights include:

Quintera Vein Zone

26.30 m of 369 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq")

(306 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.37% Cu, 0.73% Pb, 0.61% Zn)

including 0.30 m of 2,418 g/t AgEq

(2,220 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.01% Cu, 2.22% Pb, 2.46% Zn) (Hole AL26-230)

Europa Sur Vein Zone

3.40 m of 589 g/t AgEq

(475 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 0.53% Cu, 0.79% Pb, 1.59% Zn) (Hole AL26-224)

"The latest drill results continue to highlight the exceptional potential of the Alamos Silver Project. At Quintera, we're intersecting wide zones of high-grade mineralization in the footwall of the historic mine workings, strengthening our confidence in future resource growth," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "Meanwhile, Europa Sur continues to return impressive high-grade silver intercepts across the main vein as well as the associated hanging wall structures. We look forward to releasing additional results as drilling progresses."





Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Quintera, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones. Click to enlarge.



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Quintera - Travesia Vein Zones

AL26-230 intersected a significant width of high-grade silver, cutting 26.30 m of 369 g/t AgEq (306 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.37% Cu, 0.73% Pb, 0.61% Zn), in the Quintera vein outside of the old mine workings and about 75 m north of the high-grade intersections of holes AL26-180 and AL26-188. The AL26-230 intercept is situated about 130 m up dip and 30 m north of hole AL26-215, which also returned high-grade silver: 5.95 m of 1,117 g/t AgEq (953 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.22% Cu, 1.58% Pb, 0.41% Zn) (see news releases dated March 31 and July 8, 2026). Hole AL26-230D also returned a wide intersection: 9.35 m of 162 g/t AgEq (145 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.14 % Cu, 0.08% Pb, 0.09% Zn).

At greater depth, hole AL26-223 intersected 2.55 m of 185 g/t AgEq (164 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu, 0.17% Pb, 0.11% Zn), cutting the Quintera vein zone slightly higher than and about 75 m north of the AL26-215 intersection. Hole AL26-230 stopped in the vein zone at 399 m due to fractured rock. AL26-230D wedged off hole AL26-230 at 323 m to drill past the blockage and cut the complete width of the vein zone. See Table 1, Figures 2 and 3.

Further drilling of the Quintera zone will include targeting down-plunge projections of southwest-plunging shoots.

Table 1. Assay Highlights for Quintera Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on the October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) True Width

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb

% Zn

% AgEq g/t AL26-223 193.45 193.75 0.30 0.20 147 0.01 0.29 0.00 0.01 173 443.00 445.55 2.55 1.60 164 0.03 0.15 0.17 0.11 185 including 443.85 444.15 0.30 0.20 273 0.08 0.18 0.06 0.17 301 and 445.00 445.55 0.55 0.35 421 0.06 0.29 0.60 0.16 467 AL26-230 90.40 90.80 0.40 0.25 35 0.04 0.18 2.90 1.62 150 216.75 217.30 0.55 0.35 209 0.01 0.81 0.00 0.03 280 258.05 258.55 0.50 0.35 147 0.01 0.41 0.00 0.04 184 358.35 384.65 26.30 17.10 306 0.03 0.37 0.73 0.61 369 including 358.65 358.95 0.30 0.20 2220 0.10 1.01 2.22 2.46 2418 and 361.95 369.15 7.20 4.70 623 0.06 0.57 2.09 1.26 764 which includes 361.95 364.90 2.95 1.90 1180 0.10 0.84 4.05 1.59 1379 and 376.70 377.90 1.20 0.80 391 0.04 0.32 0.08 0.28 430 AL26-230D 377.60 386.95 9.35 6.10 145 0.01 0.14 0.08 0.09 162 including 377.60 382.00 4.40 2.85 226 0.02 0.20 0.13 0.13 250 which includes 381.50 382.00 0.50 0.35 902 0.06 0.69 0.54 0.10 979





Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Quintera vein zone, showing reported historic mine workings. Click to enlarge.



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Figure 3. Cross section of Quintera vein zone, showing relationship of holes AL26-223, -230, -230D.



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Europa - Europa Sur Vein Zones

Drilling in the Europa Sur extension of the Europa vein zone continues to return high-grade results. Hole AL26-224 cut 3.40 m of 589 g/t AgEq, including 0.30 m of 1,189 g/t AgEq (988 g/t Ag, 0.32 g/t Au, 1.35% Cu, 0.89% Pb, 1.66% Zn), and 1.00 m of 1,185 g/t AgEq (951 g/t Ag, 0.23 g/t Au, 1.05% Cu, 1.55% Pb, 3.92% Zn). Hole AL26-225 intersected multiple narrower but significant high-grade intervals in the Europa hanging wall veins, including 0.40 m of 1,569 g/t AgEq (1,280 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.55% Cu, 2.33% Pb, 4.40% Zn); 0.55 m of 901 g/t AgEq (751 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.02% Cu, 1.08% Pb, 1.37% Zn); 0.50 m of 1,004 g/t AgEq (564 g/t Ag, 0.18 g/t Au, 2.13% Cu, 3.32% Pb, 7.42% Zn); and 0.45 m of 2,069 g/t AgEq (950 g/t Ag, 1.64 g/t Au, 7.61% Cu, 9.76% Pb, 5.36% Zn). See Table 2, Figures 4-6.

The Europa vein inferred initial resource of 26.5 Moz AgEq of the 55.2 Moz AgEq (34.8 Moz Ag, 35.6 Koz Au, 114.77 Mlbs Pb, and 237.80 Mlbs Zn) does not include its southern extension Europa Sur (see news releases dated January 28, and July 8, 2026). The drill results continue to confirm the potential for significant resource expansion outside of the central Europa vein zone and in the Europa Sur vein zone.

Further drilling is planned below and above hole AL26-225 intercept to target and further define the potential of Europa Sur vein zone.





Figure 4. Longitudinal section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.



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Figure 5. Cross section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections around AL26-224. Click to enlarge.



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Figure 6. Cross section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections around AL26-225. Click to enlarge.



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Table 2. Assay Highlights for Europa Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on the October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-217 159.15 159.50 0.35 0.35 153 0.01 0.15 0.05 0.13 170 239.65 240.10 0.45 0.45 126 0.01 0.17 0.49 0.60 165 264.00 264.50 0.50 0.50 506 0.09 0.46 0.42 0.37 570 347.20 347.55 0.35 0.35 237 0.03 0.28 0.76 0.05 280 370.85 372.35 1.50 1.50 102 0.16 0.50 0.30 0.98 189 AL26-218 506.75 507.25 0.50 0.50 148 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.17 162 AL26-219 116.00 116.60 0.60 0.55 86 0.04 0.17 0.16 0.45 118 AL26-221 556.05 556.35 0.30 0.30 15 0.04 0.04 0.38 1.14 56 AL26-224 158.30 161.70 3.40 2.20 475 0.17 0.53 0.79 1.59 589 including 158.30 158.60 0.30 0.20 988 0.32 1.35 0.89 1.66 1189 and 159.50 161.40 1.90 1.25 659 0.24 0.66 1.12 2.44 817 which includes 160.40 161.40 1.00 0.65 951 0.23 1.05 1.55 3.92 1185 286.40 288.30 1.90 1.70 285 0.07 0.31 0.48 1.66 366 including 286.40 287.00 0.60 0.55 815 0.08 0.56 0.76 3.62 971 which includes 286.70 287.00 0.30 0.25 1325 0.13 0.82 0.84 4.79 1537 AL26-225 232.75 233.15 0.40 0.40 240 0.10 0.27 0.39 0.95 302 234.85 235.20 0.35 0.35 146 0.03 0.20 0.62 1.45 212 293.30 293.85 0.55 0.55 180 0.03 0.24 0.17 0.30 213 338.25 338.55 0.30 0.30 183 0.01 0.17 1.11 2.35 275 350.35 350.75 0.40 0.40 85 0.02 0.09 0.62 1.90 152 362.25 362.65 0.40 0.40 1280 0.06 1.55 2.33 4.40 1569 365.55 366.30 0.75 0.75 94 0.03 0.35 1.31 3.64 239 369.75 371.05 1.30 1.25 144 0.02 0.07 0.48 1.13 189 374.75 376.90 2.15 2.10 279 0.02 0.16 0.25 0.46 310 including 376.05 376.90 0.85 0.85 480 0.04 0.21 0.31 0.73 525 383.25 383.80 0.55 0.55 751 0.10 1.02 1.08 1.37 901 386.50 391.65 5.15 4.90 198 0.27 1.10 1.69 1.75 392 including 386.50 387.50 1.00 1.00 301 0.10 1.15 1.98 4.47 554 which includes 386.50 387.00 0.50 0.50 564 0.18 2.13 3.32 7.42 1004 and 389.75 391.65 1.90 1.85 346 0.64 2.29 3.39 2.18 718 including 390.85 391.30 0.45 0.45 950 1.64 7.61 9.76 5.36 2069 AL26-227 384.75 385.05 0.30 0.30 42.8 0.01 0.08 0.19 0.48 66 AL26-228 236.40 237.00 0.60 0.40 436 0.05 0.24 0.20 0.17 469 including 236.70 237.00 0.30 0.20 599 0.06 0.35 0.34 0.25 647 255.80 256.10 0.30 0.20 111 0.15 0.09 0.16 0.51 147 282.50 282.95 0.45 0.30 195 0.03 0.17 0.02 0.09 215 AL26-229 403.25 403.80 0.55 0.50 169 0.11 0.55 0.15 0.03 230

San Jose Vein Zone

Hole AL26-220 intersected moderate mineralization returning 4.75 m of 81 g/t AgEq including 0.70 m of 102 g/t AgEq (Table 3). Recent drilling intersected stronger mineralization across wider a width of 8.5 m in hole AL26-200 returning 111 g/t AgEq (80 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.05% Cu, 0.08% Pb, 0.21% Zn) including 1.55 m of 128 g/t AgEq (100 g/t Ag, 0.00 g/t Au, 0.03% Cu, 0.04% Pb, 0.10% Zn) (see news release dated July 8, 2026).

San Jose continues to provide important geological information improving Minaurum's understanding of the vein zone. With each hole, the Company refines its targeting and vectoring, increasing confidence in the continuity of mineralization and guiding future drilling to maximize resource growth potential.

Table 3. Assay Highlights for San Jose Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on the October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-216 215.90 216.40 0.50 0.30 32 0.00 0.02 0.03 0.04 35 AL26-220 46.15 46.60 0.45 0.30 3 0.01 1.28 0.00 0.02 114 199.40 204.15 4.75 3.35 64 0.02 0.15 0.03 0.07 81 including 199.40 200.10 0.70 0.50 95 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.07 102 and 203.80 204.15 0.35 0.25 77 0.05 0.38 0.07 0.18 120 AL26-222 177.85 178.15 0.30 0.28 57 0.01 0.10 0.08 0.05 70 AL26-226 213.50 213.80 0.30 0.30 71 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.01 74

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (MGG | TSX Venture Exchange; MMRGF | OTC; 78M0 Frankfurt) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

___________________________________________________________________________

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this news release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courier by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Silver and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the actual results of drilling or exploration activities, fluctuating silver prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, drilling or exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and timeliness of government or regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.