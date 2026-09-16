Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr. Fernando Robles Noriega as Operations Manager of the production-permitted Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico, and the appointment of Mr. Nicolas Figueroa Tapia to the Company's Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Robles and Mr. Figueroa to Minaurum as we build the operational capabilities and expertise needed to advance Alamos through economic studies and development activities," stated Darrell Rader, President & CEO. "Their combined decades of hands-on Mexican underground mining and management experience will be invaluable as we evaluate future production centers, mining methods, and construction and infrastructure requirements. Ruben Molina, our Senior Project Manager at Alamos, worked closely with Mr. Robles in developing SilverCrest's Las Chispas mine. Mr. Robles has already begun working with our exploration team to incorporate mine-development considerations into our ongoing exploration programs."

Mr. Robles brings 22 years of experience in Mexican mining and production operations, with extensive expertise in underground mining, mine planning and construction. Most notably, he served as Mine Superintendent at SilverCrest Metals' world-class Las Chispas silver-gold operation, where he worked alongside Ruben Molina, Minaurum's Senior Project Manager at Alamos, and his resource modelling team. Las Chispas was subsequently acquired by Coeur Mining for $1.7 billion. Mr. Robles also held positions as Underground Mine Manager at First Majestic Silver's San Dimas Mine and Santa Elena Mine.

As Operations Manager, Mr. Robles will work with the Company's existing exploration team to incorporate exploration results into mine-development plans. His responsibilities will include evaluating potential production centers, advancing mine planning, underground mining methods and assessing future construction and infrastructure requirements.

Minaurum is also pleased to welcome Mr. Nicolas Figueroa Tapia to its Advisory Board. Mr. Figueroa is a Mining Engineer with more than 51 years of industry experience, including 40 years in senior mining operations with Industrias Peñoles, S.A. de C.V. His experience encompasses mining operations, mine planning and mine management. He will serve as an advisor to Mr. Robles and Minaurum's operational team as the Company advances its mine development planning. Mr. Figueroa holds a B.S. in Mining Engineering and Flotation Plants from the University of Guanajuato, Mexico, and a M.Sc. in Sciences from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grant

In connection with the appointments, Minaurum has granted 385,000 stock options which can be exercised to receive common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 5 years from the issue date. Approximately 275,000 of the Options will vest in four equal installments, with the first installment vesting 3 months from the date of grant, and an additional 25% vesting every 3 months thereafter. 110,000 of the granted Options will vest immediately upon issuance. All of the Options were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan dated December 3, 2025.

In addition, Minaurum has made its first grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") totaling 1,315,000 to senior management, officers of the company and key Mexican management in accordance with Minaurum's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSUs will fully vest on the date that is two years from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof, at the Company's discretion.

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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