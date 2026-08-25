Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that its 2026 prospecting - rock geochemical sampling program is now underway at the Company's South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in central Newfoundland. The Company has received an Exploration Approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Energy and Mines, Mineral Lands Division for up to six excavator trenches at the South Quarry Property. Trenching is planned to commence in early September 2026.

Great Atlantic prospecting team at the South Quarry Property

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"We are very pleased to be on the ground at South Quarry with our 2026 prospecting program underway and our six-trench exploration approval in hand," said Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO of Great Atlantic. "Tungsten is one of the most strategic critical metals in the world today, and South Quarry gives our shareholders direct exposure to it in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. We look forward to commencing trenching in early September as we continue to advance this exciting property."

The Exploration Approval authorizes up to six excavator trenches and new access trails within the northern region of the South Quarry (Mineral Licences 026556M and 027365M). The Approval was issued on August 23, 2025 and is valid until August 23, 2027. The planned trenches will target areas of reported tungsten (scheelite) mineralization identified through historical exploration and the Company's recent exploration programs. All trench sites will be rehabilitated in accordance with the conditions of the Exploration Approval and Regulations under the Mineral Act.

2026 Planned Trench Map No. 1 - South Quarry Property, Licence 026556M

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2026 Planned Trench Map No. 2 - South Quarry Property, Licences 026556M and 027365M

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Great Atlantic's 2026 field program at South Quarry includes prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at priority areas for tungsten exploration within the property, the work being conducted by the Company's Newfoundland-based exploration team. This work is currently underway. These priority areas are based on previous work by the company including areas of tungsten soil anomalies and rock samples anomalous for tungsten. Rock samples collected during the 2026 program will be submitted for preparation and multi-element analysis (including tungsten) as well as gold assay. Analytical results will be reported once received, verified and interpreted.

Tungsten - A Strategic and Critical Metal

Tungsten is recognized as a strategic and critical metal by the United States, the European Union and other allied jurisdictions. With the highest melting point of any metal, tungsten is essential to defense, aerospace, machining, tooling and energy applications, and there are few practical substitutes in many of its uses. Global tungsten supply remains highly concentrated, with China accounting for the majority of world production, and Western governments have identified secure tungsten supply as a priority for North American and allied critical mineral supply chains.

About the South Quarry Property

The South Quarry Property hosts tungsten (scheelite) bearing vein occurrences documented by historical exploration, including work reported to have been completed by Kidd Creek Mines Limited, Kidd Creek Newfoundland Limited and Falconbridge Limited, which included stripping, trenching and rock sampling. Great Atlantic has confirmed such tungsten bearing veins within the property during programs since 2015 (see previous Great Atlantic news releases). The reader is cautioned that pre-Great Atlantic historical work referred to in this news release is subject to verification by the Company.

A paved provincial highway transects the property, providing excellent access. During 2025, the Company conducted prospecting and rock sampling at the South Quarry Property (53 rock samples) of which analytical results from that program are pending and will be reported once received and verified.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.