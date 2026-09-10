Central Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines"), has received analyses for some rock samples collected during 2025 at the Company's 100% owned Golden Promise Property, central Newfoundland. The results further confirm gold and copper mineralization in bedrock within a narrow zone in the southwest region of the property. The mineralized zone was initially discovered during a 2024 trenching program.





Recently discovered Gold - Copper Zone at Golden Promise (Southwest Region)

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Excavator trenching by Golden Promise Mines during 2024 exposed a narrow sulfide being zone (including pyrite and chalcopyrite) with quartz veining and exhibiting silicification and shearing. The zone was exposed in the northern part of the eastern - most trench. The initial 2024 rock grab sample (sample no. 309469) from this zone returned 481 parts per billion (ppb) gold (0.481 grams / tonne (g/t) Au) while returning greater than 10,000 parts per million (ppm) for copper (>1% Cu) and returning greater than 6 ppm silver (see Company news releases of February 12, 2025; and September 4, 2025). The zone is up to 0.4 meters wide in the bedrock exposure, trends northeast - southwest and is subvertical. The trench was subsequently backfilled although the bedrock exposure with the gold and copper bearing zone extends to surface and was left exposed.

Three additional bedrock grab samples were collected from the gold and copper bearing zone during 2025. These samples were collected along an approximately 4 meters long section of the zone. The samples confirmed copper and gold mineralization with +/- anomalous silver. The three 2025 bedrock grab samples returned:

36105-25-16: 1,008 ppb gold (1.008 g/t Au) and 155 ppm copper

36105-25-47: 807 ppb gold (0.807 g/t Au), >10,000 ppm copper (>1% Cu) & >6 ppm silver

36105-25-48: 443 ppb gold (0.443 g/t Au) and 680 ppm copper

A 2025 sample (36105-25-49) from a piece of subcrop on top of the same bedrock exposure returned an anomalous gold value of 370 ppb (0.370 g/t gold).





Figure 1: Golden Promise Property with Gold Occurrences

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The gold and copper bearing zone discussed in this news release has not been traced along its projected strike. Management of Golden Promise Mines are planning work within the area of this mineralized zone including geophysical surveys and additional trenching.

The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property, including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. It is located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE: EQX) which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of seven central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines.





Golden Promise & Golden Trust Properties within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

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The 2024 and 2025 rock samples discussed in this news release were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd., a certified laboratory independent of Golden Promise Mines and Great Atlantic. Sample 309469 was analyzed for gold by the Total Pulp Metallics method. This involved crushing the sample to -10 mesh and pulverizing to 95% -150mesh. The sample was then weighed and screened 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction was fire assayed for gold (148 ppb Au) and a 30-gram subsample of the -150mesh fraction was fire assayed for gold (482 ppb Au). A calculated weighted average of total gold was also reported (481 ppb Au). The four 2025 rock samples discussed in this news release were analyzed for gold by fire assay - AA (30-gram subsamples from -150mesh pulverized fractions). These 2024 and 2025 samples were also analyzed for 34 elements (including silver and copper). This involved total dissolving of 200mg subsamples from the pulverized fractions and analysis by ICP-OES. The upper analytical limit was 10,000 ppm for copper and 6 ppm for silver. Golden Promise Mines plans to re-submit sample nos. 309469 and 36105-25-47 for copper and silver assay.

Readers are warned that pre-2017 historic results stated in Figure 1 have not been verified by Great Atlantic or Golden Promise Mines.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

___



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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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