Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has expanded its tungsten-tin land position in the Mount Pleasant area of southwestern New Brunswick through the staking of three new mineral claims (Claim Nos. 12617, 12618 and 12619) partially surrounding the past producing Mount Pleasant tungsten - molybdenum mine (most recently held by Adex Minerals Corp). The three new claims increase the Company's land position in the Mount Pleasant area by over 6,000 hectares. Claim no. 12617 is also contiguous with Great Atlantic's Pughole mineral claim (claim no. 4635) which is located immediately west of the past producing Mount Pleasant Mine. Two other Great Atlantic claims (claim nos. 7509 and 9034) occur within 12 kilometers west of the former Mount Pleasant Mine.





Great Atlantic Resources Mount Pleasant Area claims, New Brunswick. New claims staked August 2026 shown in red (12617, 12618, 12619); historic Great Atlantic claims shown in gold (9034, 7509, 4635). Base map: NB e-Claims, August 19, 2026.

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"This staking significantly strengthens Great Atlantic's tungsten portfolio in a district we know exceptionally well," said Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO of Great Atlantic. "Dave Martin and I spent years advancing tungsten projects in New Brunswick, including around the former Adex Minerals Mount Pleasant property, and we understand the geological potential of this camp first-hand. With tungsten firmly established as a strategic critical metal and secure supply a priority for Canada and its allies, we are very pleased to expand our position surrounding the former Mount Pleasant Mine at negligible cost through staking."

The Company's expanded claims position in the Mount Pleasant area lies within one of Canada's most significant tungsten regions. The former Mount Pleasant mine (most recently held by Adex Minerals Corp.) is a past producer of tungsten and molybdenum. The reader is cautioned that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including at the former Mount Pleasant Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's claims in this region.

The True Hill Tungsten - Tin - Molybdenum - Bismuth mineral occurrence is reported within the northern region of the Pughole claim within approximately 500 meters of new claim no. 12617 (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 772).

Tin, zinc, copper, lead, indium and silver mineralization were reportedly intersected during 2006-2008 diamond drilling at the Pughole claim by Geodex Mineral Ltd. including reported intercepts of (core length):

WP-07-04: 9.03% zinc and 225 ppm indium over 5.6 meters.

WP-07-06: 3.23% zinc, 1.01% lead and 119 ppm indium over 11.05 meters.

WP-07-12: 14.14% zinc and 121 ppm indium over 0.51 meters.

WP-07-15: 6.36% zinc, 1.1% lead, 1.06% copper and 196 ppm indium over 0.61 meters.

WP-08-23: 18.60% zinc, 0.51% copper, 0.32% tin and 785 ppm indium over 1.20 meters.

WP-08-24: 5.64% zinc, 9.76% lead, 0.94% tin, 192 ppm indium and >100 ppm silver over 0.83 meters.

WP-08-26: 4.33% zinc and 147 ppm indium over 4.23 meters.

The six claims held by Great Atlantic in the Mount Pleasant area (claim nos. 4635, 7509, 9034, 12617, 12618 and 12619) plus four other claims (claim nos. 4797, 5532, 5159 and 5427) in the southwest region of New Brunswick comprises the Company's Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Project, totaling approximately 9,880 hectares with some claim hosting tungsten and / or tin mineralization.

Experienced Tungsten Team

Great Atlantic's management brings direct, district-scale tungsten experience to the Mount Pleasant area. Christopher R. Anderson (President and CEO) and David Martin, P.Geo. (VP Exploration) were both intrinsically involved in the management of Geodex Mineral Ltd. ("Geodex") and the advancement of its Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick (now held by Northcliff Resources Ltd.) - one of Canada's federally supported tungsten projects. In addition, through involvement in Geodex, Messrs. Anderson and Martin gained intimate knowledge of and exploration experience on the properties surrounding the former Mount Pleasant Mine, providing the Company with a strong foundation of historical data and geological understanding as it advances its expanded land position.

Tungsten - A Strategic and Critical Metal

Tungsten is recognized as a strategic and critical metal by the United States, the European Union and other allied jurisdictions. With the highest melting point of any metal, tungsten is essential to defense, aerospace, machining, tooling and energy applications, and there are few practical substitutes in many of its uses. Global tungsten supply remains highly concentrated, with China accounting for the majority of world production, and Western governments have identified secure tungsten supply as a priority for North American and allied critical mineral supply chains. New Brunswick hosts some of Canada's most important tungsten districts, including Mount Pleasant and Sisson Brook.

The Company is compiling and reviewing historical exploration data for the expanded Mount Pleasant area claims, including work completed by previous explorers in the district, and will provide updates as work plans are finalized. Historical results referenced from third-party work are subject to verification by the Company.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.